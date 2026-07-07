Microsoft Cuts 4,800 Jobs as Xbox Unit Shrinks and Plans to Spin Off Four Gaming Studios Independently

Microsoft said Monday it is immediately eliminating 4,800 jobs, or roughly 2.1 percent of its global workforce, in the software giant's latest push to cut costs amid a rapidly shifting technology landscape shaped by artificial intelligence. The cuts fall hardest on the company's Xbox gaming division, which will shrink by about one-fifth of its staff and spin off four previously acquired studios to new ownership.

Amy Coleman, Microsoft's chief people officer and a 27-year company veteran, informed employees of the cuts in a message Monday. "The way technology is built, deployed, and used is transforming faster than at any point in my time here," Coleman wrote. She emphasized that the eliminated positions were not being replaced by artificial intelligence, even as she acknowledged AI's broader impact on how work gets done at the company. "Some of the tasks we do every day can now be automated, and that means we all need to keep learning, keep building new skills, and keep adapting as the work evolves," she wrote.

The layoffs follow a voluntary retirement program Microsoft offered earlier this year to roughly 8,750 employees, about 7 percent of its U.S. workforce. Coleman said Monday that more than 30 percent of eligible workers accepted the voluntary buyouts, a factor the company cited as helping to minimize the scale of Monday's involuntary cuts. Microsoft also noted that it had redeployed more than 4,000 employees into new roles over the past year as part of its broader workforce management strategy.

The most significant restructuring is unfolding within Microsoft's Xbox gaming division. Asha Sharma, Xbox's chief executive, told division employees in an email that the gaming business would ultimately shed roughly 3,200 positions throughout fiscal year 2027, with 1,600 of those roles eliminated immediately Monday and the remaining 1,600 departures occurring over the course of the fiscal year. Sharma described the move as the biggest restructuring in Xbox's history, saying the division has been "operating at margins that are 3-10x lower than comparable platform and publishing businesses" and that its game studios have been losing 64 cents for every dollar invested. "After careful consideration, I've made the difficult decision to reduce our team by approximately 3,200 throughout FY27," Sharma wrote, adding that "this will include approximately 1,600 role eliminations today, and in addition, four studios will leave XBOX to new management."

As part of the restructuring, four gaming studios previously acquired by Microsoft will become independent companies once again. Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions, both acquired by Microsoft in the 2010s, will return to independent operation, while Ninja Theory and Undead Labs, which joined Microsoft in 2018, will also pursue new ownership. The move represents a notable reversal for a division that had aggressively expanded through acquisitions in recent years, most notably its roughly $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, one of the largest deals in the history of the video game industry.

Microsoft's gaming division has struggled to close the competitive gap with rivals Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo despite that heavy investment, according to reporting from Reuters. The company has increasingly shifted its strategy toward distributing games across multiple platforms rather than relying primarily on console-exclusive titles to drive Xbox hardware sales, a change in approach that industry analysts say reflects a broader rethinking of how the gaming business fits within Microsoft's overall priorities.

D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria offered a blunt assessment of the gaming division's standing within Microsoft's broader portfolio, telling reporters the business has become "almost irrelevant" to the company's overall strategy. Luria also connected the layoffs to Microsoft's broader financial approach, saying, "Microsoft has been managing down its workforce in order to pay for its AI investments. By keeping its headcount down they have been able to accelerate revenue growth while maintaining the same margins."

Beyond gaming, Monday's cuts also affected Microsoft's sales and consulting divisions, according to GeekWire, as the company works to revamp those units to better align with a rapidly evolving technology landscape. In Washington state, home to Microsoft's Redmond headquarters, the cuts totaled approximately 600 jobs, a notably smaller reduction than the 3,200 local job cuts the company made a year earlier. Combined with ongoing hiring, Microsoft's workforce within the state is expected to remain roughly stable at around 52,000 employees.

Monday's reduction follows a difficult stretch for Microsoft's stock, which has fallen nearly 23 percent during the first half of 2026, marking its worst first-half performance since 2022 and making it the worst-performing megacap technology stock so far this year. Microsoft shares slipped an additional 1 to 1.4 percent during Monday's trading session, even as the broader technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index advanced roughly 1 percent the same day. Analysts have pointed to investor concern that generative AI models could eventually displace significant portions of enterprise software demand, even as Microsoft's own AI products and services have yet to generate the scale of returns some investors had anticipated.

The company has continued to post strong growth in certain segments, including cloud computing services and LinkedIn, even as other areas such as Windows operating system licensing, Surface device sales, and the Xbox gaming business have shown weaker or shrinking revenue trends. Microsoft is expected to report its latest quarterly earnings results later this month, after having forecast in April that quarterly Azure cloud sales would exceed Wall Street estimates, alongside a $190 billion spending projection for 2026 that significantly exceeded prior expectations tied to the company's ongoing AI infrastructure investments.

Monday's layoffs add to what has already been a difficult year for the broader technology sector. According to tech layoff tracking service TrueUp, more than 160,000 job cuts have occurred across the technology industry so far in 2026, with the sector on pace to reach roughly 320,000 total layoffs for the year, a significant increase from the 246,000 layoffs recorded across the industry in 2025. Other major companies that have announced significant workforce reductions this year include Meta, Oracle, Amazon, Cisco and Wix, among others.

Microsoft's cuts this year follow an even larger round of layoffs in 2025, when the company eliminated more than 15,000 jobs globally across two separate rounds of reductions during the spring and summer, marking the company's largest workforce reduction in more than a decade at that time. With Monday's announcement, Microsoft continues to signal that further adjustments to its workforce, particularly within its gaming division, remain likely as the company works through the remainder of fiscal year 2027 while balancing heavy AI infrastructure spending against investor pressure to maintain profit margins.