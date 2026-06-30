Comcast Stock Soars Today as Company Announces Plan to Spin Off NBCUniversal and Sky Into New Independent Firm

Comcast shares jumped sharply Monday after the company announced plans to break itself in two, separating its media and entertainment businesses, including NBCUniversal and Sky, from its core broadband and wireless operations in a move that would unwind a corporate marriage forged 15 years ago.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company were trading at $24.64 as of 12:43 p.m. EDT, up $1.47, or 6.32%, on the day. The gain marked a significant pullback from the stock's initial reaction to the news, with shares surging more than 20% in heavy premarket trading immediately after the announcement, before paring those gains as the session progressed.

Under the plan announced Monday, Comcast will separate into two independent, publicly traded companies through a tax-free spinoff. The newly independent NBCUniversal will combine with Sky, the British broadcaster Comcast acquired in 2018, to form what the company described as a premier global media and entertainment business. That entity will include Universal's theme parks division, the Universal Pictures film and television studio, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC News, the Peacock streaming service and the Bravo cable network. The remaining Comcast entity will retain the company's connectivity-focused businesses, including Xfinity, Xfinity Wireless and Comcast Business, continuing to operate what the company has described as the largest converged broadband and entertainment network in the United States.

Comcast said it expects to complete the separation in approximately one year, contingent on customary conditions including final approval from Comcast's board of directors, receipt of favorable tax opinions, regulatory approvals and the completion of financing arrangements for both resulting companies. NBCUniversal will carry the same dual-class share structure currently used by Comcast, and Comcast plans to retain an ownership stake of up to 19.9% in the new NBCUniversal for as long as a year following completion of the spinoff, with intentions to monetize that stake in a tax-efficient manner over time. Goldman Sachs and PJT Partners are serving as advisors on the transaction.

Leadership for the two future companies has already been mapped out. Mike Cavanagh will lead the newly independent NBCUniversal, while Michael Angelakis, a former Comcast chief financial officer, will return to run the slimmed-down Comcast. Comcast Chairman and co-Chief Executive Brian Roberts is expected to remain actively involved in the leadership of both companies going forward, working alongside the chief executives of each. Speaking with investors Monday morning, Roberts framed the move as an evolution rather than a dismantling of what the company had built.

"This is not about separating what we built together," Roberts told investors.

Roberts went on to describe the split as an effort to give each business greater focus and flexibility to pursue its own opportunities, rather than the start of a broader wave of dealmaking. He specifically pushed back on the notion that the separation was a precursor to additional strategic transactions for either company once the split is finalized, even as industry analysts have speculated about what doors the move could open. A formal statement released by Comcast laid out the broader strategic rationale behind the decision.

"Comcast's board and management team believe each company will be better positioned to pursue its own strategic priorities, invest for growth, and create long-term shareholder value as independent entities," the company said.

Monday's announcement follows an earlier restructuring move by Comcast, which spun off a collection of its cable television networks, including USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel, along with CNBC and MSNBC, into a separate company called Versant. That spinoff was first announced in November 2024 and formally completed at the start of this year, establishing a template of sorts for Monday's far larger separation involving NBCUniversal itself.

Wall Street's initial read on the move has been broadly favorable, though not without caveats. Adam Crisafulli, head of research firm Vital Knowledge, said in a note Monday that the rationale behind separating the businesses reflects long-standing investor concerns about Comcast's traditional cable and broadband operations.

"Comcast shares have traded poorly due in large part to concerns about the secular outlook," Crisafulli wrote.

Crisafulli added that the standalone NBCUniversal, with its theme parks, film and television studio assets, should have greater flexibility to participate in the wave of mergers and acquisitions currently reshaping the media industry, though he cautioned that concerns about the broadband business's growth outlook are unlikely to disappear and could leave that remaining unit more exposed as a standalone company.

The timing of Comcast's announcement places it squarely within a broader period of upheaval across the media landscape. David Ellison's Paramount Skydance, the owner of CBS, is currently working to close a roughly $110 billion deal to acquire rival studio Warner Bros., one of several major consolidation moves reshaping the industry in recent months. Against that backdrop, some analysts have already begun speculating about whether the newly independent NBCUniversal could eventually become an acquisition target itself, with names like Netflix and Apple floated as potential suitors interested in its studio and brand portfolio, even as Comcast executives have stressed that no such outcome is the intended goal of Monday's announcement.

The proposed breakup will still require regulatory approval before moving forward, and Comcast has not yet provided detailed estimates of the expected market valuations for either resulting company, though analysts anticipated further clarity following a scheduled call with investors Monday morning. For now, the announcement represents a striking reversal of the strategic logic that drove Comcast's original 2011 acquisition of a controlling stake in NBCUniversal, a deal once heralded as a model for combining content creation with distribution infrastructure under a single corporate roof, and one that Comcast is now moving to unwind in pursuit of what the company describes as greater focus and value for shareholders of both resulting businesses.