Strategy Inc Stock Jumps 7.82% Today After Launching Bitcoin Monetization Plan and $1B Repurchase Program

Strategy Inc., the bitcoin treasury company formerly known as MicroStrategy, climbed sharply Wednesday as investors responded to a sweeping overhaul of the company's capital strategy that includes a program to sell bitcoin for the first time since 2022, a $1 billion repurchase authorization for its digital credit securities and a new framework designed to address mounting pressure on the company's preferred stock financing model.

Shares of the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company were trading at $93.73 as of 10:08 a.m. EDT, up $6.80, or 7.82%, on the day. The advance builds on a 4.67% jump Monday after the company announced the new corporate plan and represents a meaningful recovery from what has been one of the most difficult stretches in the company's modern history, with the stock having fallen from a peak of $543 in late 2024 to a recent low near $85, a decline of roughly 83% from that all-time high.

Strategy's board authorized a BTC Monetization Program under which the company may sell bitcoin from time to time for three primary purposes: to fund a U.S. dollar reserve, support share repurchases and bolster liquidity. The company also announced it has established a repurchase program for up to $1 billion aggregate purchase price of its outstanding Digital Credit Securities, including its preferred stock series.

Strategy adopted a Digital Credit Capital Framework designed to strengthen the company's various series of preferred securities, enhance liquidity, preserve long-term Bitcoin exposure, and address the structural pressures that have mounted on its preferred stock financing model throughout 2026.

The moves represent a pivotal shift for a company that built its entire identity around an unwavering, one-directional accumulation of bitcoin. Co-founder Michael Saylor had spent years publicly refusing to entertain any scenario in which the company would sell any portion of its holdings, a position that became both a brand and a conviction central to the company's appeal among retail investors and bitcoin enthusiasts. The decision to authorize bitcoin sales, even for limited and specific purposes, was initially received with a measure of disbelief among the company's most devoted followers.

Strategy is "evolving from one-way capital" deployment, the company said in its announcement of the new framework. The company's filings confirm it made no bitcoin purchases between June 22 and June 28, the first week without an acquisition in some time, as management prepared the new capital framework.

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As of June 28, Strategy holds 847,363 bitcoin acquired for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $64.10 billion, making it the world's largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency by a considerable margin. At current bitcoin prices near $58,900, those holdings carry a market value of roughly $50 billion, representing an unrealized loss against the aggregate cost basis. The gap between purchase price and current market value has been a central driver of the company's financial stress, as mark-to-market accounting rules require Strategy to record non-cash gains or losses on its bitcoin holdings each quarter, producing massive headline losses even when the company's underlying software operations continue to generate revenue.

The preferred stock funding mechanism that had underpinned Strategy's bitcoin accumulation strategy faces particular strain. Annual preferred dividend obligations have grown to roughly $1.2 billion, a fourfold increase since the start of 2026, while cash reserves have fallen 38% over the same period. Strategy held the STRC dividend rate at 11.50% for four consecutive months despite the stock's sharp discount to par, disappointing investors who had anticipated a meaningful increase to at least 12% to 12.50% to reflect the effective market yield of approximately 15%.

Adding to the structural pressure, Strategy was removed from several major Russell Growth indices, including the Russell 1000, 3000 and Top 200 Growth benchmarks, effective June 29, reducing automatic demand from passive and index-tracking institutional investors. Insider selling of approximately $25.9 million worth of shares over the past three months has compounded the negative sentiment, alongside a broader episode of historically large bitcoin ETF outflows during June that CoinShares described as the worst week of redemptions the bitcoin ETF category had seen since the products launched, reflecting a significant wave of institutional profit-taking from bitcoin-linked assets broadly.

Despite the pressure, Wall Street's major analyst voices have maintained generally constructive ratings on the stock. TD Cowen lowered its price target on Strategy to $260 from $400 and kept a Buy rating on the shares, calling the company's Digital Credit Framework a "digital credit engine" and characterizing the bitcoin monetization program as a rounding error in the context of Strategy's overall bitcoin holdings. Citi has similarly maintained a Buy rating with a $260 price target following the capital plan announcement. One analyst at a research firm covering the company estimated the stock could surge as much as 500% from recent levels to roughly $570 under a scenario in which bitcoin recovers and the new capital framework successfully stabilizes the preferred stock financing model.

Bitcoin itself was showing signs of recovery Wednesday, hovering near $58,900 after briefly testing $58,000 the previous week, a price level that had drawn what some market observers described as genuine buyer interest. Strategy's fortunes remain inextricably linked to bitcoin's direction, with each significant move in the cryptocurrency translating almost immediately into corresponding gains or losses in the company's equity value. The stock's beta of approximately 3.05 means it tends to move roughly three times as much as the broader market in either direction, a characteristic that has amplified both the extraordinary gains investors experienced between 2023 and late 2024 and the steep losses that followed.

Strategy's next earnings report is scheduled for August 4, an event investors will watch closely for further detail on how the bitcoin monetization program is being implemented, how much of the $1 billion repurchase authorization has been deployed and whether the company's preferred dividend obligations can be managed sustainably as the company navigates what its own leadership has acknowledged is a fundamentally different capital management environment from the one that drove its initial rise to prominence as the world's most prominent corporate bitcoin holder.