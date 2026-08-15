CoreWeave Stock Buy or Sell Debate Intensifies in 2026 After Q2 Beat and $104 Billion Backlog

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CoreWeave Inc. shares closed at $105.26 on Aug. 14, 2026, after a volatile week that followed the company's second-quarter results, leaving investors and analysts divided on whether the artificial intelligence infrastructure provider remains a buy or has become overextended.

The Livingston, New Jersey-based company reported revenue of $2.58 billion for the three months ended June 30, more than double the $1.21 billion recorded a year earlier and slightly above Wall Street expectations. Adjusted operating income reached $128 million, while the net loss widened to $626 million, or $1.14 per share, largely because of higher interest expenses tied to aggressive expansion financing. Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $12.4 billion to $13.2 billion and projected adjusted operating income between $960 million and $1.15 billion.

Revenue backlog stood at approximately $104 billion at the end of the second quarter. The company said more than $25 billion in additional net new customer commitments were secured in the early weeks of the third quarter. Active power capacity continued to ramp, with the firm highlighting strong demand from AI laboratories, hyperscalers and enterprise customers.

In its earnings release, CoreWeave stated: "CoreWeave is built on the conviction that AI is foundational to every industry and that realizing its full potential requires a purpose-built platform. This quarter reinforced that conviction."

Wall Street's reaction has been broadly constructive though not unanimous. Across major tracking services, the consensus rating sits at Buy or Moderate Buy / Outperform. Roughly two dozen to three dozen analysts cover the stock. The majority assign Buy or equivalent ratings, with a smaller group recommending Hold and a handful issuing Sell or Underperform ratings. The average 12-month price target clusters between roughly $137 and $143, implying potential upside of about 30% to 36% from the mid-August closing level. Individual targets range widely, from lows near $39–$74 to highs of $250–$303.

Recent actions have skewed positive. Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and lifted its target to $159. Truist Securities raised its target to $155 while keeping a Buy. Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating and moved its target to $153. Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, Rosenblatt Securities and others also raised or reaffirmed constructive views with elevated targets. Some firms, including Barclays, maintained Equal-Weight or Hold ratings with more modest targets near the current share price. A minority of analysts remain cautious, citing valuation, debt levels and execution risks.

CoreWeave went public in 2025 and has positioned itself as a specialized provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference workloads. Its growth has tracked the broader surge in generative AI spending. Capital expenditures remain elevated; second-quarter outlays reached $9.4 billion, and full-year guidance was lifted to a range of $35 billion to $39 billion as the company races to add power capacity and data-center footprint. Management has indicated plans to reach at least 8 gigawatts of power by 2030.

The balance sheet reflects the cost of that expansion. Interest expense more than doubled year over year in the second quarter to $640 million. Debt facilities, including recently arranged delayed-draw term loans, support the buildout but weigh on near-term profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margins remained robust near 59%, yet GAAP losses persist and the path to consistent positive net income is still measured in years rather than quarters, according to company projections and analyst models that see meaningful earnings scale later in the decade.

Supporters of the stock point to the size and quality of the contracted backlog, the diversification of customers beyond the largest AI labs, early signs of pricing power and the sequential improvement in adjusted operating income. They note that more than three-quarters of projected 2027 annualized revenue is already under contract in some estimates, providing visibility rare among high-growth technology companies. Year-to-date through mid-August the shares had gained nearly 47%.

Skeptics focus on the capital intensity of the business, the risk that AI infrastructure spending could moderate, competition from hyperscale cloud providers and the potential for interest rates or financing conditions to pressure margins. Valuation multiples remain elevated relative to traditional software or infrastructure peers when measured against current earnings, though they compress significantly when compared with longer-term revenue and free-cash-flow forecasts. Insider selling through planned programs has also drawn occasional comment.

The third-quarter outlook calls for revenue of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion. Management has described the current period as an inflection in which scale begins to translate more clearly into operating leverage. Whether that trajectory materializes on schedule will likely determine the next major re-rating of the shares.

As of mid-August 2026 the debate remains open. A clear majority of covering analysts rate CoreWeave a buy and project meaningful upside over the coming year, citing durable AI demand and a substantial contracted backlog. A smaller group urges caution or recommends selling, emphasizing the risks of heavy leverage, elevated capital spending and valuation. The stock's performance for the remainder of 2026 will hinge on execution against the raised guidance, further backlog conversion and the broader health of enterprise and research AI budgets.

Investors evaluating the name must weigh the company's demonstrated ability to capture AI infrastructure demand against the financial and operational challenges of scaling a capital-intensive platform at this speed. The latest quarterly results and analyst target revisions have reinforced the bullish case for many, yet the wide dispersion of price targets underscores that outcomes remain highly sensitive to delivery on the multiyear growth plan.