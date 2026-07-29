Boeing Stock Rises Nearly 4% as Revenue Beats Estimates and Cash Flow Turns Positive for First Time in Years

Boeing shares climbed Tuesday, rising 3.75% to $219.44, after the aerospace giant reported second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations and delivered positive free cash flow, a milestone investors have been closely watching as a key signal of the company's ongoing financial recovery.

The stock added $7.94 in trading following Boeing's earnings release before the market opened, with the gains driven primarily by the company's own results rather than a broader market tailwind.

Revenue Beat, But Losses Widened on Air Force One Charges

Boeing posted second-quarter 2026 revenue of $24.6 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of roughly $23.95 billion, with sales up 8% year over year. Despite that revenue strength, the company's bottom-line results missed expectations, driven largely by costs tied to a long-troubled government program. The core loss per share of $0.76 missed consensus estimates, weighed down by a $280 million charge tied to higher engineering costs on the Air Force One replacement program, though the loss was still significantly narrower than the $1.24 per share the company recorded during the same quarter a year earlier.

Cash Flow Turns Positive, a Milestone for the Turnaround

Perhaps the most closely watched figure in Tuesday's report was Boeing's cash generation, an area that has weighed heavily on the stock throughout its multiyear recovery effort. The company generated positive free cash flow of $0.6 billion and operating cash flow of $1.4 billion during the quarter, a milestone investors had been closely watching as a key indicator of financial recovery.

CEO Emphasizes Stability and Trust

Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg framed the quarter's results as evidence of the company's ongoing operational turnaround. "Our operations are more stable and key certification programs remain on plan," Ortberg said. "Our focus has been on restoring trust and we are now building on that through a sustained focus on safety, quality, and on-time performance."

Ortberg also addressed the Air Force One program specifically in a note to staff, acknowledging the continued challenges even as the company increases its investment in the effort. "While we're making progress on our development programs, you're never done until you're done," Ortberg said, adding in a separate interview with CNBC that the Air Force One program has moved through its design phase, with the company still targeting first delivery in 2028.

Delivery Growth and an FAA Milestone

Boeing's operational performance showed clear improvement during the quarter, with commercial aircraft deliveries climbing meaningfully compared with the prior year. Boeing delivered 171 commercial aircraft during the quarter, up from 150 in the second quarter of 2025, while the 737 program began transitioning its production rate toward 47 aircraft per month and completed certification flight testing on both the 737-7 and 737-10 variants.

A significant regulatory milestone also cleared just before the earnings release, removing what had been a persistent operational bottleneck for the company. Effective July 20, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration restored Boeing's authority to issue final airworthiness certificates for all newly built 737 MAX and 787 jets, a change that is expected to accelerate delivery velocity and cash conversion going forward.

A Regulatory Headwind Capped Further Gains

Not all of Tuesday's news was favorable for Boeing, with a separate regulatory issue emerging just before the earnings report that likely tempered the stock's upside. The FAA had proposed an airworthiness directive the day before covering 453 Boeing 737 MAX jets over improperly installed seats, a development that likely capped the stock's upside reaction to the otherwise constructive earnings release.

A Backlog That Dwarfs the Company's Market Value

Boeing's order backlog remains one of the most closely watched aspects of its long-term investment case, and it continued to grow heading into the earnings report. Commercial commitments, including massive orders from SMBC Aviation Capital for 100 jets, along with orders from Riyadh Air, Philippine Airlines and AerCap, have expanded Boeing's total backlog to roughly $695 billion, a figure that dwarfs the company's current market capitalization and significantly exceeds the backlogs of defense rivals Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation, at $230 billion and $289 billion, respectively.

Strength Extends Into Boeing's Defense Business

Beyond its commercial aircraft segment, Boeing's defense and space operations also showed notable improvement during the period, benefiting from a broader increase in U.S. military spending. Defense, Space and Security revenue jumped 21% to $7.599 billion, with operating earnings up 50% to $233 million, supported in part by rising defense budgets that included a jump in Patriot missile seeker production to 850 units in 2026, up from 650 the year before.

Full-Year Cash Flow Guidance

Looking ahead, Boeing offered updated projections for its cash generation over the remainder of the year, giving investors a clearer sense of the pace of the company's expected recovery. Boeing said it expects 2026 operating cash flow of about $5 billion to $7 billion and free cash flow of about $1 billion to $3 billion.

Wall Street Remains Bullish

Heading into and following Tuesday's report, analyst sentiment on Boeing stock has remained overwhelmingly positive, with the vast majority of coverage recommending purchase. Wall Street maintains a Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, based on 21 of 28 analysts recommending purchase against just a handful of hold or sell ratings, with a consensus price target of $270 implying roughly 29% upside from recent trading levels, even though the stock remains well below its 52-week high of $254.35.

With Boeing executives holding a call with analysts at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, investors are expected to press management further on the certification timeline for the 737 MAX 10 and the 777X, Boeing's new wide-body aircraft, along with additional detail on how the newly restored FAA certification authority will affect delivery pace in the coming quarters. Given the scale of Boeing's backlog and the positive cash flow milestone reached this quarter, the coming months are likely to serve as an important test of whether the company's broader operational turnaround can continue to gain momentum even as it works through the lingering costs and delays tied to programs like Air Force One.