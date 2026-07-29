McDonald's Stock Rises 2% as Investors Position Ahead of August 4 Earnings Amid Broader Blue-Chip Rally

McDonald's Corp. shares climbed Tuesday, rising 2.27% to $276.80, adding $6.15 as the fast-food giant benefited from a broader rally among traditional blue-chip stocks even as its own earnings report remains a week away.

The gains came as part of a strong session for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which climbed alongside several consumer-facing companies reporting strong quarterly results, even as investors positioned ahead of what is expected to be a closely watched earnings report from McDonald's on Aug. 4.

A Key Earnings Date on the Horizon

McDonald's is scheduled to announce its second-quarter 2026 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Ahead of that report, analysts expect the company to post a profit of roughly $3.33 to $3.34 per share on a diluted basis, up between 4.4% and 4.7% from the $3.19 per share reported in the same quarter a year earlier. Consensus revenue estimates for the quarter stand near $7.14 billion to $7.16 billion, reflecting growth of approximately 4.3% to 4.6% year over year.

Expectations for a Slowdown in Comparable Sales

Despite the anticipated earnings growth, analysts are bracing for a notable deceleration in one of the company's most closely watched metrics heading into the report. Management has signaled a meaningful deceleration in comparable sales from the first quarter's 3.9% pace, driven largely by a tough comparison against last year's Minecraft-themed Happy Meal promotion, which drove unusually strong performance in April 2025. KeyBanc has projected U.S. same-store sales growth of just 0.5% for the quarter, well below the broader consensus estimate of 1.1%, citing softer trends across the broader restaurant industry.

Low-Income Consumer Pressure Remains a Concern

A persistent theme in recent analyst commentary has centered on how McDonald's core customer base is responding to ongoing economic pressures. Recent executive commentary and transaction data indicate a structural pullback from households earning under $45,000, suggesting that the brand's historical positioning as a value leader is not fully insulating it from broader shifts in discretionary spending. Consumer confidence has weakened amid persistent inflation and elevated gas prices, squeezing the lower-income households that form a core part of McDonald's customer base.

A Difficult Stretch for the Stock in 2026

Tuesday's gains offer a bright spot in what has otherwise been a challenging year for McDonald's shareholders. The stock is down roughly 7.9% since the beginning of the year, trading well below its 52-week high of $341.06 set in February 2026, a decline of nearly 20% from that peak. The stock has also touched a new 52-week low in recent weeks, driven by weak customer traffic and rising costs.

A Wave of Price Target Cuts From Wall Street

Several major Wall Street firms have trimmed their price targets on McDonald's stock in the weeks leading up to the earnings report, even while largely maintaining bullish overall ratings. UBS analyst Dennis Geiger lowered the firm's price target on McDonald's to $340 from $365 while keeping a Buy rating on the shares. Other firms followed a similar pattern, including BTIG, which cut its target to $350 from $370, Citi, which lowered its target to $335 from $375 ahead of the earnings report, Deutsche Bank, which reduced its target to $325 from $350, and Evercore ISI, which lowered its target to $320 from $350. Despite the wave of target reductions, the average analyst rating on the stock has remained a "Buy," with a 12-month price target implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels.

Other Headwinds Cited by Analysts

Beyond consumer spending pressures, analysts have flagged additional challenges weighing on McDonald's outlook heading into the report. Ongoing boycotts related to Middle East conflicts continue to negatively impact the company's International Developmental Licensed segment, with management signaling that these regional pressures will likely persist through the remainder of the fiscal year. Sector-specific minimum wage hikes in key domestic markets, particularly California, are also forcing defensive pricing strategies that risk further alienating price-sensitive customers.

Focus Areas for the Upcoming Report

Investor attention heading into next week's report is expected to center on several specific areas of McDonald's business beyond the headline sales and earnings figures. Investor attention will center on margin resilience, the performance of the new McValue platform, and early results from the McCafé beverage expansion, according to one earnings preview. U.S. company-operated margins have underperformed expectations in recent quarters, prompting management focus on operational improvements and potential refranchising strategies.

A Long Track Record of Dividend Growth

Despite the near-term challenges, McDonald's has maintained one of the most consistent dividend track records in the restaurant industry, a factor some investors point to as a stabilizing force for the stock. The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share, payable on Sept. 16, 2026, continuing a streak that reflects 50 consecutive years of dividend increases, a run that management has pointed to as demonstrating the company's long-term financial stability even amid near-term operational headwinds.

Full-Year Targets Remain in Place

Despite the anticipated near-term deceleration in comparable sales, McDonald's has continued to stand by its broader financial targets for the year. Full-year 2026 financial targets have been reaffirmed by the company, with foreign currency expected to contribute between 20 and 30 cents to earnings per share for the year, alongside continued focus on expanding the company's value platform and beverage offerings, including a new partnership tied to the FIFA World Cup.

With McDonald's earnings report now just about a week away, investors are likely to treat the coming days as a positioning window ahead of what could be a pivotal update on how the company's core low-income customer base and value-menu strategy are performing amid a challenging consumer spending environment. Given the string of price target reductions from major Wall Street firms even as overall ratings remain positive, the Aug. 4 report is expected to serve as an important test of whether McDonald's can demonstrate margin resilience and stabilizing traffic trends, or whether the concerns already reflected in analysts' lowered price targets will be validated by the company's actual results.