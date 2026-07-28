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Microsoft Corp. shares rose Monday morning, climbing 2.05% to $389.52, as investors positioned ahead of one of the company's most closely watched earnings reports in years, with the stock gaining $7.82 in early trading on the Nasdaq.

The advance came alongside broader gains across major technology names, as Wall Street braced for a wave of Big Tech earnings this week that will test whether massive artificial intelligence spending is translating into sustainable growth.

Tech Stocks Rise Together Ahead of Earnings Wave

Microsoft's gain was part of a sector-wide move Monday morning. Tech stocks rose broadly amid tentative optimism ahead of a flood of Big Tech earnings this week, with Alphabet climbing 2.09%, Microsoft up 2.09%, Meta Platforms adding 0.70% and Apple gaining 1.04%, even as Nvidia declined nearly 4%. Results from Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon headline the calendar this week, alongside reports from chipmakers including SK Hynix and Qualcomm, with investors paying particularly close attention to capital expenditure figures after Alphabet's own capex guidance had previously unsettled markets amid growing concerns about free cash flow during the AI spending boom.

A Difficult Year Heading Into Results

Monday's rally offered some relief after a rocky stretch for Microsoft shares. The stock had finished the prior session at $381.70, up just 0.03%, before climbing further in pre-market trading as investors weighed resilient Azure cloud growth and an attractive valuation against enormous AI spending commitments, uncertain returns on its Copilot AI assistant, and a weak technical chart structure. Despite the recent recovery attempt, the stock has lost around 25% over the past year and remains more than 30% below its record high.

That decline has put added pressure on Microsoft's upcoming fiscal fourth-quarter report. The company is scheduled to report results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, in what analysts are describing as one of its most important earnings releases in years, with investors demanding evidence that the company's enormous AI investments can generate sufficient returns.

Copilot and Azure Take Center Stage

A key focus for investors heading into the report is Microsoft's push to embed its Copilot AI assistant more deeply into its core software products. Microsoft 365 Business began embedding Copilot more directly starting July 1, shifting the tool closer to a standard feature rather than a separate paid add-on, a strategy that could boost paid adoption and increase revenue per customer. Some estimates suggest Copilot could exceed 25 million paid enterprise seats by the end of 2026 if deployment continues to accelerate, though investors still lack clarity on usage, retention and profitability metrics tied to the product.

That uncertainty is compounded by an increasingly crowded competitive landscape. Competition from ChatGPT, Claude, Google's Gemini and lower-cost open-weight models has intensified, and customers may grow reluctant to expand their AI spending if token consumption produces unpredictable costs. Microsoft will need to demonstrate that Copilot can meaningfully improve Microsoft 365 growth, deepen customer relationships and support pricing power, rather than simply representing another costly infrastructure obligation.

Analysts Watching Earnings Per Share and Cloud Growth

Wall Street's expectations for Wednesday's report are already taking shape. Analyst consensus calls for earnings per share of $4.21 for the quarter, with Microsoft's next dividend, valued at $0.91 per share, set to go ex-dividend on August 20. The company carries a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and trailing twelve-month earnings per share of $16.79, with a one-year analyst price target of $556.75, well above where the stock currently trades. Microsoft's market capitalization stood at roughly $2.835 trillion as of recent trading, with average daily volume near 27.6 million shares.

A Rotation Into AI Software Names

Monday's gains also fit into a broader shift some analysts have identified in recent weeks, as investors rotate capital between different corners of the AI trade. Analysts have noted that big gains for AI hardware leaders throughout 2026 may be raising valuation concerns, prompting some investors to pivot capital into software players like Microsoft instead. While that rotation trend could continue to support Microsoft's share price if it persists, it remains uncertain whether investor appetite for AI-linked software stocks will hold up given ongoing macroeconomic risks.

What's at Stake Wednesday

Microsoft's earnings call will offer investors their clearest look yet at how the company's aggressive AI infrastructure buildout is translating into financial results. Following the release, Chief Executive Satya Nadella and other members of Microsoft's senior leadership team are expected to host a live conference call with Wall Street analysts to walk through the results. That call is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 29.

Given the size of Microsoft's cloud and AI investments, the report is expected to carry outsized influence over sentiment across the broader technology sector this week, particularly as Amazon, Meta and Apple prepare to report their own results in the days that follow. Investors will be watching closely for updates on Azure's growth rate, capital expenditure guidance for the coming fiscal year, and any commentary from Nadella on how enterprise customers are responding to Copilot pricing and adoption.

With markets already jittery over the scale of AI-related spending commitments across the technology sector, including a separate financing arrangement involving Nvidia and OpenAI disclosed over the weekend, Microsoft's results are likely to be parsed for signs of whether the broader AI investment cycle is beginning to pay off, or whether concerns about overspending and murky returns will continue to weigh on the sector heading into the fall.