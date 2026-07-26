Walmart Recalls 11 Products This Week, From Cyclospora-Linked Lettuce to Recalled Car Seats Right Now

Shoppers are being urged to check their homes, kitchens and backyards after Walmart pulled 11 products from its shelves and website this week, led by a bagged salad recall tied to a growing multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness caused by a parasite.

Iceberg lettuce recall tops the list

The Food and Drug Administration's recall of shredded and bagged iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms leads this week's list of Walmart-related recalls. Walmart pulled several Marketside-branded bagged iceberg salads after supplier Taylor Farms de Mexico was linked to the outbreak. The affected products, distributed across 27 states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, carry the following UPC codes: 681131328944 for 12-ounce Marketside Bagged Iceberg Salad, 681131328951 for the 24-ounce version, 681131328968 for 8-ounce Marketside Bagged Shredded Iceberg Salad, and 681131532099 for the 16-ounce shredded variety. Consumers who purchased any of these products are advised to throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

The outbreak investigation has grown significantly in recent weeks. According to the FDA, illnesses linked to the outbreak began as early as June 22 and have continued through July 20, with at least 98 hospitalizations reported and no deaths so far. The outbreak now spans nine states, and federal health officials have said the case count tied to Taco Bell exposure alone includes nearly 2,000 people. Michigan has emerged as the apparent epicenter of the broader outbreak, with the state's health department reporting more than 5,000 total cyclosporiasis cases during the investigation, a scale that would make it the largest cyclospora outbreak on record in the United States. Michigan health officials cautioned that they "cannot say with certainty that every illness is linked to the same source of exposure," while noting that the sharp, concentrated rise in cases strongly suggests most of the illnesses share a common source.

The investigation was complicated last weekend when the FDA disclosed that an initial lab test identifying cyclospora in a Taylor Farms lettuce sample had returned a false positive. The agency was careful to clarify that the correction did not change its broader conclusions about the outbreak's likely source. "This false-positive lab sample does not change the basis for FDA's ongoing outbreak investigation," the agency said in a statement, adding that its epidemiological data continues to support the voluntary recall already in place. Taylor Farms, for its part, has not walked back its recall and said it is continuing to work with federal investigators. "We currently have experts on site in central Mexico investigating all potential sources of contamination," the company said in a statement, noting that no Taylor Farms-branded products are involved in the recall and that it has stopped sourcing iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico for the remainder of the growing season.

Other food and consumer product recalls

Beyond the lettuce recall, Walmart is tracking several other recent recalls announced by manufacturers whose products are sold in its stores and online.

Morningstar Farms recalled its Plant-Based Buffalo Chick'N Nuggets and Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties, sold nationwide, after the possible presence of plastic pieces in the food.

Haleon issued a voluntary national recall of Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels sold in 125-milligram, 120-count and 72-count packaging. The recall stems from potential contamination with a diluted propylene glycol-based coolant that leaked from packaging machinery. While the company said it has not received reports of related incidents, it warned that consuming contaminated softgels could cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Child safety and household product recalls

Several recalls this week involve products aimed at families with young children. Evenflo recalled 59,661 of its Revolve360 REO car seats over crash safety concerns. The recall applies specifically to seats manufactured between March 2025 and the present with model numbers beginning with CS26021, which can be found on the product label on the back of the car seat shell.

More than 5,900 kitchen step stools made by SDADI were recalled due to fall hazards, after federal officials found the stools could collapse or tip over during use, with gaps large enough for a child's torso to fit through the front and back openings. Separately, more than 116,000 Boon PIVOT Collapsible Toddler Tower Kitchen Step Stools sold through Walmart.com were recalled over similar tip-over concerns.

WonderStone Infant Walkers sold on Walmart.com were also recalled after federal officials determined they violated mandatory safety standards for infant walkers, including the ability to fit through a standard doorway and a failure to stop at the edge of a step, both of which create serious injury risks.

Grill and household appliance recalls

The Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill, which includes a built-in pizza oven and is sold on Walmart.com, was recalled after officials found the tempered glass window on the pizza oven could shatter during use, posing a laceration risk.

More than 1.7 million grill brushes made by Conair and sold at Walmart stores and online were recalled after officials found that small metal wire bristles could detach from the brushes and stick to grills or food, creating a risk of ingestion and serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

Rowenta Cordless Vacuums sold on Walmart.com were recalled after the lithium-ion battery inside was found to pose an overheating and fire risk. Approximately 3,660 units were sold before the recall was issued.

Battery packaging recall

Rounding out the list, Junpower recalled its CR2032 Lithium Coin Batteries, sold on Walmart.com, due to violations of child-resistant packaging standards required for coin batteries, which pose serious ingestion hazards to young children if not properly secured.

What consumers should do

Federal officials and Walmart are urging customers who purchased any of the recalled products to stop using them immediately, check model and lot numbers against the details provided by manufacturers, and follow the specific guidance issued for each item, whether that means discarding the product, returning it for a refund, or contacting the manufacturer directly for a repair or replacement. For the lettuce recall specifically, health officials are also advising anyone who consumed the product and later developed gastrointestinal symptoms to contact a healthcare provider, particularly if symptoms began within two weeks of exposure.