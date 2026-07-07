Oribe Shampoo Recalled Nationwide After Bacteria Linked to Serious Infections Is Detected in Some Bottles

Kao USA Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of select lots of its Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo across the United States and Canada after testing detected the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that can pose serious health risks to people with weakened immune systems, according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall covers Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo in both 8.5-ounce and 33.8-ounce bottles that were manufactured between February 21 and February 26, 2026. According to the company's recall announcement, the affected 8.5-ounce bottles carry the lot code YR010556, while the 33.8-ounce bottles are marked with either lot code YR010566 or YR010576. The lot codes are printed in black on the bottom of each bottle. Kao USA has not disclosed how the contamination may have occurred or how it was detected, saying only that "further investigation to confirm the scope of the issue is still ongoing."

Pluralibacter gergoviae, formerly known as Enterobacter gergoviae, is a member of the Enterobacteriaceae family of bacteria, a group that also includes E. coli and Salmonella. According to the FDA, the bacterium poses little medical risk to healthy individuals, but people with certain underlying health conditions, particularly those with weakened immune systems, may be more susceptible to infection. Health officials say the bacterium has been linked in rare cases to respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections and sepsis. Research published by scientists in Brazil and the United Kingdom has similarly noted that while infections in otherwise healthy people are uncommon, the bacterium can cause more serious illness in vulnerable populations, including periodontitis and bloodstream infections.

The bacterium has a documented history of contaminating cosmetic and personal care products, according to microbiology researchers who study it. Pluralibacter gergoviae is known to carry resistance against many of the preservatives commonly used throughout the cosmetics and personal care industry, a characteristic that has made it a recurring concern in product recalls tied to shampoos, lotions and similar items. Scientific literature on the organism notes that some strains have also developed multidrug resistance in clinical settings in recent years, underscoring the importance of routine testing and manufacturing safeguards within the personal care industry.

Kao USA, which owns the Oribe hair care brand, said it is urging all consumers who have any of the affected shampoo bottles in their possession to stop using the product immediately, regardless of their current health status. The company has established a dedicated hotline, the Kao Professional Hair Technical Hotline, which consumers can reach at 1-800-333-2442, or via email at oribecomplaints@kao.com, to file complaints or arrange for a replacement product.

The affected 8.5-ounce bottles carry the UPC code 840035231242, while the 33.8-ounce bottles are identified under UPC code 840035231273. According to Oribe's own website, the recalled 8.5-ounce shampoo retails for approximately $52, positioning the brand within the premium segment of the hair care market. The product is typically packaged in a distinctive purple bottle, according to reporting on the recall.

Read more FDA Class I Recall Issued for Alfredo Sauce Over Salmonella Risk in 41 States Affecting Food Service FDA Class I Recall Issued for Alfredo Sauce Over Salmonella Risk in 41 States Affecting Food Service

As of July 1, Kao USA said it was actively working with the FDA and its distribution partners to remove any remaining units of the affected product from the broader supply chain. The company acknowledged, however, that some retail stores and professional salon partners may still have units of the recalled shampoo available for sale or in active use, and it has asked those partners to remove the affected lots immediately and either discontinue their sale or return them for proper disposal. "We are working with our partners to review manufacturing practices to help prevent similar issues in the future," the company said in its statement.

This is not the only recent recall to draw attention from federal regulators. In the days surrounding the Oribe shampoo announcement, the FDA also elevated a separate recall involving a popular brand of potato chips to its highest risk classification following a Salmonella contamination concern, and a batch of fruit sold at a major grocery chain was recalled after being linked to a cluster of E. coli illnesses. CVS Health also issued a nationwide recall of certain hemorrhoidal wipes sold under its store brand, adding to what has been an active stretch for consumer product recalls across multiple categories in recent weeks.

Consumers who purchased the affected Oribe shampoo through retail stores or professional salons are advised to check the lot code printed on the bottom of their bottle against the recalled codes before continuing to use the product. Those who find they have an affected bottle are encouraged to discontinue use immediately and contact Kao USA's dedicated hotline for further guidance on obtaining a refund or replacement.

Health officials generally advise that anyone who has used a recalled cosmetic or personal care product and subsequently experiences symptoms of infection, including unusual redness, irritation, fever or other signs of illness, should consult a healthcare provider promptly, particularly individuals with pre-existing health conditions or compromised immune systems who may face a higher risk of complications from bacterial exposure.

As the investigation into the scope of the contamination continues, Kao USA has not provided a timeline for when it expects to complete its review of manufacturing practices at the facility where the affected shampoo was produced. The company has also not indicated whether any additional Oribe products beyond the Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo line have been evaluated for similar contamination concerns as part of its ongoing internal investigation.

For now, the recall remains limited to the specific lots and sizes of Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo manufactured during the five-day window in late February, with Kao USA continuing to coordinate with federal regulators and retail partners to ensure the affected products are removed from circulation across both the United States and Canada.