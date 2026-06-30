NEW DELHI — Sensitive lists of components and suppliers, along with photographs of Apple's unreleased iPhone 18 Pro models, have surfaced on the dark web as part of a sprawling data breach at Tata Electronics, one of Apple's most important manufacturing partners in India, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.

The exposure threatens the carefully negotiated business relationships underpinning iPhone production, which Apple assembles from a vast network of suppliers around the world. The breach could also strain Apple's relationship with Tata, given that most of the company's supplier arrangements are fiercely protected trade secrets, and the leak could hand rivals, counterfeiters and even Apple's own vendors an unprecedented look at exactly who manufactures what for the world's most valuable consumer electronics company.

Reuters reviewed newly disclosed documents showing at least six files that map numerous iPhone 18 Pro components to the specific companies that supply them, including detailed information about chips on the device's main circuit board, along with battery and camera components. According to a person familiar with the matter, Apple considers this kind of supplier-mapping information especially sensitive and is particularly troubled that the documents being shared on the dark web relate to models that have not yet been released. The data links specific suppliers to specific iPhone parts, information Apple deliberately does not disclose in its public supplier database, the person added.

Several of the leaked files carried Apple "confidential" watermarks and internal Apple code names consistent with the iPhone 18 Pro generation, according to the source. Among the leaked materials were photographs, dated early 2026, showing iPhones undergoing drop tests at a Tata manufacturing plant. The images depict what Reuters described as a conventional, slab-shaped, grey handset featuring a three-camera rear setup and the Apple logo. While Reuters said it could not independently confirm the exact model number shown in the photos, the source identified the devices in the images as iPhone 18 Pro units. Rumors circulating ahead of the device's expected September unveiling suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will closely resemble last year's iPhone 17 Pro, with design changes largely limited to a smaller Dynamic Island cutout.

The breach originated with a ransomware group calling itself World Leaks, which claimed responsibility for stealing more than 200,000 files from Tata Electronics and posting them on a dark web leak site beginning around June 10, alongside a downloadable link to a collection reported to total more than 630 gigabytes of data. Beyond the iPhone 18 Pro materials, the stolen trove reportedly included component design documents for older iPhone models, files related to Tesla components, given that Tesla is also a Tata client, and documents tied to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Qualcomm, both of which manufacture parts used in iPhones. News outlet AppleInsider first reported last week that iPhone 18 Pro-related documents were part of the broader Tata leak.

Tata Electronics publicly confirmed the cybersecurity incident last week, acknowledging it had detected the breach once it became apparent that World Leaks had published the stolen files. In response, the company has restricted internal access to sensitive systems and hired a global cybersecurity consultant to conduct a forensic audit of the incident. Spokespeople for both Apple and Tata did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters. World Leaks has also previously claimed responsibility for a separate breach involving Nike, and Reuters said it has not independently verified the authenticity of all the leaked data and was unable to immediately reach the World Leaks group for comment.

The timing and scale of the breach carry particular significance given Tata's growing centrality to Apple's manufacturing strategy. The company, which both supplies individual iPhone components and assembles complete devices as a contract manufacturer, has emerged as one of Apple's most important manufacturing partners outside China, a shift that aligns closely with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader push to position the country as a global electronics manufacturing hub. That strategic bet appears to be paying off in measurable terms: according to research firm Counterpoint, India is on track to produce roughly 26% of the world's iPhones in 2026, a dramatic increase from just 6% four years ago.

For both Apple and Tata, the breach strikes at the trust that underlies their expanding partnership at a particularly sensitive moment, as Apple continues to diversify its manufacturing footprint away from China and lean more heavily on Indian assembly and supply capacity. Reuters reported that Apple is actively investigating the incident and working with Tata on longer-term security measures intended to prevent similar breaches going forward, though the news agency noted the episode could nonetheless unsettle Apple's confidence in the relationship.

The exposed documents also reportedly reveal more granular details about Apple's broader sourcing strategy, including specific instances in which the company relies on multiple suppliers for a single component versus cases where it depends on just one or two vendors for a particular part. That kind of information is considered highly valuable competitively, since it effectively reveals where Apple's negotiating leverage with suppliers is strongest and where the company may be more vulnerable to supply disruptions or price pressure from a limited pool of vendors.

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With the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max still on track for their expected unveiling in September, the leak adds an unusual layer of public scrutiny to a product cycle Apple typically manages with extraordinary secrecy. Apple has not commented publicly on the specific contents of the leaked files or on whether the exposure will affect the company's design, supplier negotiations or launch timeline for the upcoming devices, leaving open questions about how significantly this breach might shape the company's relationship with one of its fastest-growing manufacturing partners heading into one of its most closely watched product launches of the year.