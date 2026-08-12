Micron Warns Customers Who Skip Long-Term Chip Contracts Risk Losing Future Memory Supply Access

Micron Technology is warning customers that those who decline to sign the company's new long-term supply contracts could find themselves pushed to the back of the line the next time memory chips run short, as the chipmaker moves to fundamentally restructure how it does business with its biggest buyers.

Sumit Sadana, Micron's chief business officer, laid out the company's new approach to what it calls Strategic Customer Agreements, or SCAs, during recent public remarks, including at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum. Unlike the loosely binding long-term agreements memory chipmakers have historically offered, Micron's SCAs are structured as "take-or-pay" contracts: customers commit to purchasing specific volumes of memory chips every year through the end of calendar 2030, with no contractual way to back out. Most large SCAs run on five-year terms, while smaller customers, including several automotive suppliers, have signed three-year versions of the agreements.

Micron has said it has signed 16 SCAs so far, spanning data center, consumer and automotive customers, with more agreements signed since the company's most recent earnings report. Those contracts are backed by more than $22 billion in cash and related financial commitments, including nearly $18 billion in upfront cash deposits, and represent minimum revenue commitments Micron has pegged at roughly $100 billion. The company has said it expects SCAs to eventually cover about half of its total revenue, and pricing under the agreements is negotiated quarterly within a floor-and-ceiling band, with floor prices set high enough to lock in gross margins Micron says exceed any prior peak in the industry's historical cycles.

Sadana said the shift reflects a fundamental change in how customers now approach memory purchasing, given how severe and prolonged the current supply crunch has become. Speaking about customers who choose not to commit to the new agreements, Sadana warned there could be real consequences the next time the memory market tightens further. "They may not be able to get much allocation at that time," Sadana said, referring to customers who opt to treat memory purchasing more opportunistically rather than locking in long-term commitments.

Sadana has also pointed to a broader shift already underway in the market, noting that companies which have historically treated memory purchasing tactically, buying only when prices are favorable and pulling back when they are not, are already struggling more than committed customers to secure adequate allocation in the current tight environment.

The new contract structure represents Micron's attempt to break a boom-and-bust cycle that has long defined the memory chip industry, in which manufacturers add production capacity during periods of high demand, only to see prices collapse once that new supply comes online and demand cools. Micron Chairman, President and Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra has said the multi-year SCAs should improve the durability and predictability of the company's financial performance, tying the shift directly to accelerating demand for memory tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Executives have said memory supply is likely to remain constrained through at least 2027, with only gradual improvement expected as new factory capacity comes online in 2028, and even then, Micron has said it does not have clear visibility into when supply will fully catch up with demand.

The new contract terms have taken on additional significance amid a high-profile standoff between Micron and Apple over the use of Chinese-made memory chips. According to reporting from the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, Apple has begun testing memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies, a Chinese state-backed manufacturer known as CXMT, for potential use in devices sold in China, as the company looks for ways to offset supply constraints and rising prices tied to the broader AI-driven memory shortage. Apple has also been lobbying the Trump administration for permission to use CXMT and Yangtze Memory Technologies, or YMTC, components more broadly, including in products sold outside China.

That effort has drawn direct opposition from Micron, which has been lobbying U.S. officials to block Apple's plan, arguing that allowing Chinese suppliers into Apple's supply chain could undermine domestic memory production in a manner similar to how Chinese competition previously affected other American manufacturing industries. Both CXMT and YMTC have been designated by the Pentagon as Chinese military-linked companies, and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has separately pressured Apple to commit to avoiding chips from either supplier, citing national security concerns. Micron has argued that Chinese manufacturers benefit from extensive government support that allows them to undercut pricing in ways private companies competing on market terms cannot match.

Industry analysts say Micron's new contract strategy and its opposition to the Apple-CXMT arrangement reflect the same underlying goal: preventing large customers from using cheaper alternative suppliers, or simply waiting out price cycles, in ways that have historically undermined chipmakers' ability to invest confidently in new manufacturing capacity. By locking major customers into binding, multi-year commitments with substantial upfront financial stakes, Micron is betting it can convert a historically volatile, cyclical business into a more stable, predictable one, even if that means offering customers less flexibility than they have enjoyed in the past.

With memory chip demand tied to artificial intelligence expected to keep climbing for years to come, Micron's shift toward binding, non-cancellable supply agreements marks what industry observers describe as a structural change in how the memory chip business operates, one in which customers who once could count on played market timing to their advantage now face real consequences for opting out of long-term commitments during a supply environment that shows few signs of easing before the end of the decade.