SK Hynix ADR Climbs 2.6% As Chipmaker Advances Its Next-Generation DRAM Technology

Shares of SK Hynix Inc.'s U.S.-listed American depositary receipts rose Tuesday, extending a recovery from a sharp selloff earlier this month, as the South Korean memory chipmaker continued advancing its next-generation DRAM manufacturing technology amid sustained global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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The ADR, which trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker SKHY, climbed to $138.79, up $3.50, or 2.59%, as of 11:58 a.m. Eastern time. The gain builds on a rebound that has taken hold in recent sessions after the stock came under significant pressure in late July, when a broader chip-stock selloff, driven in part by forced liquidations tied to leveraged single-stock exchange-traded funds, pushed shares down sharply before buyers stepped in near the $118 support level.

SK Hynix disclosed progress this week on its next-generation dynamic random-access memory research and development efforts, saying it had integrated extreme ultraviolet lithography upgrades and new materials into its production process following the company's adoption of High-NA EUV equipment, a more advanced lithography technology used to manufacture smaller, higher-performance memory chips. The announcement reinforced investor confidence in the company's ability to maintain its competitive position in the global memory chip market at a moment of intense demand tied to artificial intelligence data center buildouts.

Tuesday's advance also came against the backdrop of broader strength in South Korea's technology sector, with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix's chief domestic rival, posting similarly strong gains this week as the country's benchmark Kospi index extended a rebound from last month's steep correction. Both companies have remained central to a memory chip supercycle that analysts say has been driven by record shortfalls in chip supply, surging demand from hyperscale data center operators, and continued growth in AI computing needs.

SK Hynix's American listing has itself been a significant story this year. The company listed its ADRs on the Nasdaq in July, issuing 18 million new shares in an offering that sought approximately $30 billion in capital, funds the company said it would use to purchase new factories and photolithography machines in Korea. The offering, structured as the foreign equivalent of an initial public offering, was closely watched as a test of investor appetite for direct exposure to the memory chip sector amid the broader artificial intelligence investment boom. Analysts at the time said a successful offering would validate the memory chip investment thesis within the broader AI narrative, while some Wall Street trading desks had warned the size of the deal could pressure the stock in its early trading days.

The company followed its ADR debut with a blockbuster second-quarter earnings report in late July, posting record revenue of 79.3 trillion Korean won, up 51% from the prior quarter and 257% from a year earlier, alongside operating income of 60.5 trillion won. DRAM prices rose roughly 30% during the quarter while NAND flash memory prices surged into the mid-50% range, pushing the company's operating margin to a record 76%. SK Hynix also confirmed that mass production of its next-generation HBM4 high-bandwidth memory chips, a critical component for AI accelerators, had begun, with a broader production ramp planned for the second half of 2026.

Despite those record results, SK Hynix shares initially fell nearly 9% following the earnings release, as investors weighed questions about the durability of current memory pricing levels and the company's already elevated valuation heading into the report. That pullback deepened in the following days amid the broader chip-sector selloff tied to leveraged ETF liquidations, with some market commentators warning at the time that the scale of forced selling in memory-linked trading products rarely ends without further volatility.

More recently, SK Hynix has drawn attention for a series of corporate developments beyond its core earnings results. The company has been weighing a potential sale of a majority stake in a $3 billion packaging plant in China, a process that drew scrutiny after an exchange inquiry prompted the company to clarify the status of the potential transaction earlier this month. SK Hynix has also disclosed an expanded $38 billion factory investment plan and faces an ongoing U.S. patent dispute with MonolithIC 3D over high-bandwidth memory and 3D NAND technology, according to recent reporting on the company's legal and strategic activity.

For its fiscal third quarter, SK Hynix has guided to DRAM shipment growth of roughly 10% quarter-over-quarter, with NAND shipments expected to rise in the low single digits. The company has targeted 2026 capital expenditures in the high 40-trillion-won range as it works to accelerate production at its M15X manufacturing facility, part of a broader capacity expansion effort aimed at meeting sustained AI-driven memory demand.

SK Hynix, which traces its roots to Hyundai Electronics before its 2012 integration into the SK Group, ranks alongside Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology as one of the world's three dominant memory chip manufacturers, commanding roughly a third of the global DRAM market and a fifth of the NAND flash market. With Tuesday's gain, the ADR remains well below its post-listing highs but has clawed back a meaningful portion of the ground lost during last month's sector-wide turbulence.

Looking ahead, investors are likely to continue monitoring both the pace of SK Hynix's HBM4 production ramp and broader signals on memory chip pricing durability, factors that have driven outsized swings in the stock since its Nasdaq debut and are likely to remain central to how the market values the company through the remainder of 2026.