Micron Shares Jump More Than 6% as AI Memory Demand Sparks Rebound After Recent Selloff

Micron Technology shares rose more than 6% in early trading Tuesday, climbing back toward recent levels as investors returned to memory chip stocks amid ongoing strength in artificial intelligence-related demand.

The stock traded at $881.50, up $51.99 or 6.27%, as of mid-morning Eastern time. The advance came after a period of volatility in which the shares had pulled back from highs reached earlier in the summer, pressured in part by reports of planned capacity expansions by Chinese competitors and broader profit-taking across the semiconductor sector.

Micron has been one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure buildout. In its fiscal third quarter ended in late May, the company reported revenue of $41.46 billion, a more than fourfold increase from the year-earlier period and well above Wall Street expectations. Adjusted earnings reached $25.11 per share. Gross margins expanded sharply to about 84.6%, reflecting higher pricing power in a market where demand for advanced memory has outstripped available supply.

Management guided for fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $50 billion, plus or minus $1 billion, with gross margins near 86% and adjusted earnings of about $31 per share. Those figures pointed to continued sequential growth and reinforced the view that the current upcycle in memory pricing remains intact.

Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra said the results and outlook "reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era." He added that the company expects "tight conditions to persist beyond calendar 2027 as a result of AI-driven demand across all segments coupled with structural supply constraints."

High-bandwidth memory, or HBM, used alongside advanced processors in AI accelerators, has been a key driver. Micron has reported that its HBM supply for the year is largely committed under multi-year contracts, and it has secured strategic customer agreements totaling billions of dollars, including cash deposits and pricing protections designed to stabilize volumes and margins. Data-center related revenue has grown to represent a substantial portion of overall sales.

The company has also outlined elevated capital spending to expand production capacity, including investments aimed at meeting customer needs for HBM and other high-performance DRAM. Analysts have noted that these long-term supply agreements help reduce the traditional cyclicality of the memory business by locking in a portion of future demand.

Despite the strong fundamentals, the stock experienced a correction in recent weeks. Shares had risen hundreds of percent over the prior year, pushing valuations higher and leaving the name vulnerable to shifts in sentiment. Reports that China's ChangXin Memory Technologies was considering additional DRAM production capacity contributed to caution among some investors concerned about eventual supply increases. Broader market rotation away from high-flying AI names also played a role.

Tuesday's rebound appeared tied to a broader recovery in semiconductor and AI-related shares. Positive signals from other technology companies about enterprise AI adoption helped restore confidence that demand for the memory chips required by large-scale data centers remains robust. Several analysts have maintained or raised price targets, citing the combination of near-term pricing strength, multi-year contracts and the structural shift toward higher-value AI memory products.

Wall Street consensus remains constructive, with a majority of analysts rating the shares a buy and average price targets implying further upside from current levels. Some research notes have highlighted free-cash-flow generation potential that could support share repurchases or other capital returns over time, even as the company invests heavily in new capacity.

Micron operates in a concentrated industry alongside Samsung and SK Hynix. The three dominate global production of DRAM and related products. Supply discipline and the specialized nature of HBM manufacturing have so far limited rapid capacity responses, helping sustain elevated prices. Industry commentary from peers has similarly pointed to multi-year tightness in certain memory segments.

Risks remain. Memory markets have historically been volatile, and any slowdown in AI capital spending by hyperscale cloud providers could eventually pressure pricing. Competitive responses from Chinese manufacturers, execution risks on new technology ramps such as next-generation HBM, and the high capital intensity of the business are ongoing considerations. Valuation after the large run-up also leaves less margin for error if growth expectations are revised lower.

For now, the early-session gains reflected renewed focus on the company's position at the center of AI hardware demand. Micron's ability to convert record revenue and margins into sustained free cash flow, while expanding capacity under long-term customer commitments, continues to shape investor views of the stock.

Trading remained active as the session progressed, with the shares recovering a portion of the ground lost during the recent pullback. The performance underscored the sensitivity of memory-chip equities to shifts in AI spending expectations and supply-demand balances in the broader semiconductor market.

Micron is scheduled to report its next quarterly results later in September. Until then, investors are likely to watch for updates on customer demand, pricing trends and any further developments on competitive capacity plans. The company's recent results and guidance have positioned it as a primary proxy for the health of the AI-driven memory cycle.