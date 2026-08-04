Nvidia shares climbed 2.5% Tuesday morning, trading at $211.80 as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, as the stock rode a broader rally across semiconductor names ahead of a closely watched earnings report from rival Advanced Micro Devices due after the market closes.

Tuesday's advance builds on a modest but steady climb for Nvidia in recent sessions, with shares having bounced from a spring low near $164 to trade in the $206 to $212 range heading into the new week. Despite the recent gains, the stock remains well below the record closing high of $237.95 it set in May, leaving Nvidia's 2026 performance notably more muted than the outsized gains investors grew accustomed to during 2023, 2024 and 2025.

A quieter year by Nvidia's own standards

Nvidia's stock is up roughly 5% to 11% so far in 2026, depending on the measurement window used, a pace that trails the broader S&P 500's roughly 10% gain for the year. That relatively modest performance stands in sharp contrast to Nvidia's recent history as one of the market's most dominant performers, a shift that has prompted renewed debate among investors over whether the stock's rapid rise in prior years has left less room for outperformance going forward.

Even so, Wall Street's overall stance on Nvidia remains overwhelmingly positive. Nearly every analyst covering the stock currently rates it a buy, and shares have posted gains over the past week, month and year alike heading into the company's next earnings report, scheduled for August 26. Analysts covering the stock are projecting the company will nearly double its profit when that report arrives, underscoring continued confidence in Nvidia's central role in the broader artificial-intelligence infrastructure buildout.

Tuesday's rally tied to the broader chip sector

Much of Tuesday's move in Nvidia shares appeared linked to broader momentum across semiconductor stocks rather than any Nvidia-specific announcement. Rival chipmakers AMD and Intel both posted sharper gains in the same session, with AMD set to report its own second-quarter results after Tuesday's close and Intel extending a recent rebound following weeks of sharp volatility tied to broader sector jitters. The rally across chip names also coincided with a broader market advance driven by easing tensions in the Middle East, falling oil prices, and strong corporate earnings from companies including Caterpillar and Palantir Technologies, all of which have helped lift risk appetite across Wall Street in recent sessions.

Lingering questions about AI demand

Despite the bullish near-term setup, some prominent investors have continued to raise questions about the sustainability of the AI infrastructure spending that underpins much of Nvidia's growth story. Michael Burry, the investor known for correctly predicting the 2008 housing market crash, has publicly voiced skepticism about the durability of current AI-related demand projections, a warning that continues to circulate among analysts even as Nvidia's stock trades near multi-month highs heading into its next earnings report.

Broader industry analysis has also flagged a mix of competing views on the AI infrastructure buildout. Some analysts argue that current levels of capital expenditure among major cloud providers may exceed near-term demand for AI services, raising the possibility of a spending pullback down the line. Others contend that infrastructure investment remains in its early stages relative to the pace of adoption for generative AI applications, with the total addressable market for AI accelerators projected to exceed $200 billion annually by 2027.

China remains a wildcard

Nvidia's business in China has continued to face regulatory uncertainty, adding another layer of complexity to the stock's outlook. Reports in early July indicated that Chinese officials plan to allow the country's leading domestic AI companies to purchase limited volumes of Nvidia's H200 chips, while restricting approvals to less than half of the amounts requested by those firms. That partial and constrained access reflects the continued tension between U.S. export policy and China's efforts to secure advanced AI computing hardware, a dynamic that has weighed on sentiment toward Nvidia's China-related revenue in recent months.

A summer marked by sector-wide swings

Nvidia's path through the summer has mirrored broader volatility across the chip sector. A mid-July selloff tied to renewed doubts about the durability of the AI rally sent the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down 6.7% over a two-session stretch, with weakness rippling into other major chip-heavy markets, including South Korea's Kospi index. Nvidia shares moved within a relatively narrow band during that stretch, trading between roughly $195 and $212 over the course of July before stabilizing and beginning to climb again heading into August.

Valuation remains a point of debate

Nvidia currently trades at roughly 21.7 times forward earnings, a multiple that some analysts note is now essentially in line with the broader S&P 500, a notable shift for a stock that has historically commanded a significant premium relative to the broader market. Bulls argue that the multiple looks far more attractive once next year's projected earnings growth is factored in, given Wall Street's continued expectations for substantial profit growth. Skeptics, meanwhile, point to that same valuation compression as evidence that investors are growing more cautious about pricing in continued outsized growth from a company whose stock has already delivered years of exceptional returns.

With AMD's earnings due Tuesday evening and Nvidia's own report still three weeks away, investors are likely to parse AMD's results closely for read-through signals on broader AI chip demand, server CPU competition and data center spending trends heading into Nvidia's August 26 report. Until then, Nvidia's stock is expected to continue trading in step with broader sentiment toward the semiconductor sector and the AI infrastructure buildout more broadly, even as the debate over the durability of that demand, highlighted by skeptics like Burry, continues to shadow an otherwise bullish setup heading into the company's next set of results.