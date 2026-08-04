Megaport Shares Surge 6.58% to $19.12 as ASX Tech Stocks Rally on Strong Wall Street Overnight Gains

SYDNEY — Shares in Megaport Ltd jumped 6.58% Tuesday, adding $1.18 to trade at $19.12, as the Brisbane-based network infrastructure provider rode a broader rally across Australian technology stocks fueled by a strong overnight session on Wall Street.

The move puts Megaport among the standout performers on the ASX 200 Tuesday, extending a run that has seen the stock climb sharply over recent months as the company repositions itself as a player in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The gain came as the ASX Information Technology sector broadly outperformed, tracking gains offshore after the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.13% overnight on the back of broad strength across megacap technology and semiconductor names.

A dramatic run higher

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Tuesday's advance is the latest chapter in what has been an extraordinary run for Megaport shares. The stock, which trades on the ASX under the ticker MP1, has a 52-week trading range spanning from roughly $6 to a high of $22.22, reflecting just how volatile the past year has been for the company. Shares have surged well over 100% over the past three months alone, according to market data, as investors reassessed the company's role in AI and cloud connectivity following a series of major contract wins and a large capital raise.

Megaport, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Fortitude Valley, operates a software-defined network platform that allows businesses to connect to cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services, as well as to data centers, internet exchanges and compute capacity around the world. The company says its platform now reaches more than 1,000 enabled data center locations across more than 160 cities in 26 countries, giving it access to roughly 10% of the world's public data centers.

The AI pivot behind the rally

Much of the recent momentum in Megaport shares traces back to the company's push into artificial intelligence infrastructure through its subsidiary Latitude.sh. In May, Latitude.sh secured three binding contracts with two U.S.-based AI technology companies for GPU, CPU, network and storage services, with a combined contract value of roughly $254 million and annualized recurring revenue of about $90.6 million.

That was followed in June by an even larger announcement: four new AI infrastructure contracts worth a combined $458.9 million in total contract value, alongside the launch of an on-demand GPU Pool aimed at meeting enterprise demand for AI compute. To fund the buildout — which requires an estimated $369.5 million in capital expenditure, largely for Nvidia GPUs, networking gear and storage infrastructure — Megaport launched a fully underwritten entitlement offer to raise $827.3 million, priced at $14.30 per new share.

The scale of the pivot has reshaped the company's revenue base. On a pro forma basis, Megaport's Compute division annual recurring revenue has climbed to roughly $385.2 million, now making up the majority of total group annual recurring revenue of about $662.9 million. Network annual recurring revenue, the company's more established business, rose 25% year-on-year to $277.7 million, with net revenue retention running at 113%.

Reaffirmed guidance, eyes on August results

Megaport has reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue and earnings guidance for the combined group following the contract announcements, with revenue guidance tightened to a range of $307 million to $315 million. Group capital expenditure guidance of $90 million to $100 million remains unchanged, excluding the new AI customer contracts, though the company has cautioned that capex could rise by as much as $140.3 million depending on how quickly hardware for the new deals is delivered.

The company is scheduled to report its full-year results in August, an update investors are watching closely for a detailed breakdown of how the network and compute divisions are performing separately, and for confirmation of how quickly the newly signed AI contracts are converting into recurring revenue.

Mixed signals from analysts

Despite the sharp rally in the share price, sentiment among analysts covering the stock has been mixed. Canaccord Genuity holds a Buy rating on Megaport with a price target of $15.85, a level that was set relative to a late-May closing price and implies limited upside from current trading levels. Other consensus estimates have shown analyst price targets moving higher over recent months as growth expectations improve, even as some fair-value models have flagged that the stock's rapid appreciation has outpaced underlying earnings forecasts.

Megaport remains unprofitable on a trailing basis, with earnings per share in negative territory, and the stock's price-to-earnings ratio sits at an elevated level typical of high-growth technology names still investing heavily in infrastructure buildout. The company does not currently pay a dividend.

Part of a broader tech rally

Tuesday's gain in Megaport shares came against the backdrop of a broader rally across Australian equities, with the S&P/ASX 200 climbing more than 1% in morning trade as Wall Street's overnight strength flowed through to local markets. Communication services and technology stocks led gains in the U.S. session, with Meta Platforms and Alphabet among the standout performers, while Amazon's market capitalization pushed above $3 trillion for the first time on strong cloud growth — a data point directly relevant to companies like Megaport that sit at the center of cloud and AI infrastructure buildouts.

Analysts have cautioned that daily share price swings, particularly in a stock as volatile as Megaport, should not automatically be read as a signal of changes in the underlying business. Equity prices can move on shifts in investor sentiment, sector-wide rotations and broader macroeconomic developments even when there is no company-specific news on a given day.

What comes next

With Megaport's full-year results due in August, investors are likely to keep a close eye on the stock in the coming weeks for further volatility. Key metrics likely to draw scrutiny include the pace of AI contract conversion into recurring revenue, progress on the GPU Pool rollout, capital expenditure trends tied to hardware delivery timelines, and whether the company's traditional network business can continue growing alongside its rapidly expanding compute division.

For now, Tuesday's 6.58% gain adds to a share price recovery that has transformed Megaport from a laggard trading in single digits earlier in the year to one of the more closely watched momentum stories on the ASX technology board.