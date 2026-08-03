ASX 200 Slips as Iron Ore and Fortescue Slump to One-Year Lows Despite an Overnight Wall Street Rally

Australia's benchmark stock index edged lower Monday, falling 0.11% to trade at 8,967.2 points, as a sharp slide in iron ore prices and mining stocks offset a positive overnight session on Wall Street driven by strong technology earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 dropped 9.6 points in early afternoon trading, a modest decline that nonetheless followed an unusually weak start to the session. Futures markets had pointed to a considerably rougher opening, with ASX 200 futures down 85 points, or 0.95%, ahead of the local session, suggesting the index recovered some ground once trading got underway.

Iron ore and major mining stocks bore the brunt of Monday's selling pressure. Fortescue fell 3.3% to a fresh 11-month low of $17.90, extending a decline that has now pushed the stock down 22% since mid-May and 16% year-to-date. Iron ore prices themselves fell to their lowest level in more than a year, driven by concerns tied to a major physical commodities trader alongside softening demand out of China and deteriorating fundamentals within the steel industry. As recently as three months ago, iron ore had been trading around $110 a tonne; prices have since dropped sharply to approximately $94 a tonne amid the weakening demand backdrop.

Chinese economic data released Monday added to the cautious tone. A private survey showed China's factory activity gauge slowing, echoing weaker official government data and reinforcing concerns about softening demand from the country that remains Australia's largest trading partner for iron ore and other key commodity exports.

Despite the pressure from mining and resources stocks, Monday's session followed a broadly positive close to July on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53%, the S&P 500 gained 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1% in the final session of the month, with the rally driven substantially by another round of strong technology earnings. Amazon led the advance after its own results helped push the so-called Magnificent Seven group of major technology stocks up roughly 3% collectively, offsetting a decline in Apple shares following its own earnings report. Chipmakers finished the session roughly flat, a result that did little to rescue the sector from what proved to be its worst monthly performance since 2008.

Microsoft's earnings specifically continued to reverberate through markets heading into the new week. The company's shares closed up 15.5% on Thursday, lifting its market capitalization to $3.35 trillion and surpassing Nvidia's prior record for the largest single-day market value gain, a mark set in April 2025. Microsoft guided for Azure cloud revenue growth of 45% on a constant-currency basis in the current quarter, comfortably ahead of the roughly 40.9% growth analysts had been expecting. The company also kept its capital expenditure plans unchanged, at $50 billion for the first quarter of its 2027 fiscal year and $175 billion across the full 2026 calendar year, easing broader investor concerns that AI-related infrastructure spending might begin outpacing actual demand. At least nine brokerages raised their price targets on Microsoft following the results, pushing the average target to $560.90.

Sentiment toward the broader artificial intelligence trade also received a boost from a separate development involving hedge fund Citadel. A deal in which Citadel acquired the remaining public equities portfolio of hedge fund Situational Awareness triggered a relief rally across AI-linked stocks, even as some traders continued to question whether other heavily leveraged funds remain similarly exposed to potential forced selling. That relief rally extended into Asian markets as well, with South Korea's KOSPI index surging a record 18% on Friday following the news.

Australian shares had entered the new trading week on strong footing after climbing almost 3% during July overall. Within the local market last week specifically, technology stocks rose 8.2% while healthcare stocks gained 5.5%, according to weekly sector performance data, reflecting a broader rotation toward growth-sensitive sectors even as resources and mining stocks have come under renewed pressure heading into the start of August.

Beyond the dominant iron ore and technology themes, Monday's session also brought early corporate updates from companies including Transurban, FleetPartners, SKS Technologies, Vista Group and ResMed, with investors weighing those individual results alongside the broader macroeconomic backdrop shaping the session. Softer futures heading into the day had also reflected pressure from rising global bond yields and cautious investor positioning ahead of the bulk of Australia's corporate reporting season, which continues to unfold through August.

With the ASX 200 continuing to trade well below its all-time high of 9,198.6 points, reached in February 2026, and iron ore prices showing few signs of an immediate rebound, investors are likely to keep close watch on further Chinese economic data and the pace of Australia's ongoing corporate earnings season in the sessions ahead, particularly given how directly the fortunes of major resources stocks like Fortescue remain tied to the trajectory of Chinese steel and construction demand.