Mineral Resources Shares Surge on Record FY26 Volumes Across Lithium, Iron Ore and Mining Services Units

Shares in Mineral Resources climbed 4.75% on Wednesday, closing at $55.62 after adding $2.52, as the diversified Australian miner reported record annual production volumes across its mining services, iron ore and lithium divisions alongside a significant improvement in its balance sheet.

The Chris Ellison-led company delivered a quarterly activity report for the three months ended June 30 that showed the business achieved or exceeded volume and cost guidance across every operating segment for fiscal 2026, a result analysts said signaled broad-based operational strength rather than gains concentrated in a single division.

Mineral Resources' mining services division handled a record 341 million tonnes during the full fiscal year, an increase of 22% over the prior year and above the company's upgraded guidance range of 320 million to 330 million tonnes. Within that division, quarterly volumes for the three months ended June 30 alone reached a record 94 million tonnes, according to the company's earnings call, with management saying every contract in the division performed at or above expectations during the year.

Iron ore shipments across the company's operations totaled 29.5 million wet metric tonnes for the fiscal year, supported by stronger-than-expected performance at the company's Onslow Iron project in Western Australia's Pilbara region. Onslow delivered attributable shipments of 19.7 million wet metric tonnes for the year, exceeding the upgraded guidance range of 17.7 million to 19.4 million tonnes, while the operation ran at a pace equivalent to 38 million tonnes annually during the June quarter specifically. The company's separate Pilbara Hub operation shipped 9.9 million wet metric tonnes for the year, landing at the upper end of its 9 million to 10 million tonne guidance range. Iron ore operations also managed to keep costs below guidance, with full-year free-on-board costs coming in at $52 per wet metric tonne, compared with a guided range of $54 to $59 per tonne.

The lithium division likewise posted record results, with the company producing 559,000 dry metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate on an SC6 equivalent basis during the fiscal year. Attributable spodumene sales for the June quarter alone reached a record 158,000 tonnes on the same equivalent basis, according to details shared during the company's earnings call.

Beyond the operational records, Mineral Resources reported a marked improvement in its financial position. The company finished the fiscal year with liquidity of $2.4 billion, up from $1.8 billion previously, while net debt declined to approximately $4.3 billion following what the company described as significant free cash flow generation during the period. That combination of record volumes and strengthened liquidity appeared to be the primary driver behind Wednesday's share price gain, with the stock rising from Tuesday's closing price of $53.10.

Mineral Resources has continued to advance expansion projects across its lithium portfolio even as it worked to strengthen its balance sheet. The company's Bald Hill lithium operation restarted production in May and is ramping toward an annual run rate of 140,000 tonnes by the second quarter of fiscal 2027. Separately, the company made a final investment decision in May to expand its Mt Marion lithium operation through a $490 million flotation plant and underground mine expansion, a project expected to lift the operation's equivalent production capacity from roughly 500,000 tonnes to 600,000 tonnes over the next two financial years. Contractor Macmahon has been appointed to handle underground mining work at the site, with enabling works beginning in July.

Wednesday's rally builds on a strong 12-month run for the stock, which has climbed roughly 87% over the past year even as it remains well below its 52-week high of $74.94, set earlier in the rally cycle, and well above its 52-week low of $27.65. Analysts covering the stock have set an average 12-month price target of around $69.23, with estimates ranging from a low of $27 to a high of $87, according to recent analyst compilations, with the majority of covering analysts currently rating the stock a buy.

The broader Australian mining sector also provided a supportive backdrop for Wednesday's session, with several other miners posting gains amid a generally positive tone across Australian equities. Gold miners including Resolute Mining, Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources each rose more than 2% during the session. The positive sentiment was further reinforced by fresh economic data showing Australia's annual inflation rate unexpectedly eased to 3.8% in June, down from May's reading and below expectations of 4.0%, marking the softest quarterly increase since February, even though the figure remained above the Reserve Bank of Australia's target range of 2% to 3%.

Analysts covering Mineral Resources cautioned that the company's next moves will depend heavily on external factors beyond its control, including whether lithium and iron ore prices hold at current levels, and whether the company can execute its Mt Marion expansion and Bald Hill ramp-up without significant cost overruns. Should spodumene prices stabilize above US$2,000 per tonne and Chinese demand for iron ore remain supportive, analysts said the combination of operational momentum and incremental production volume growth could support a further recovery in the stock toward previous resistance levels, building on what some market watchers characterized as a support zone forming around the $53 level heading into the back half of calendar 2026.