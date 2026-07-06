Vault Minerals Shares Surge 12% as Genesis Minerals Lobs $5.6 Billion Rival Takeover Bid Over Regis Deal

SYDNEY — Shares in Vault Minerals surged more than 12 percent Monday after the ASX-listed gold producer received an unsolicited, superior takeover proposal from rival miner Genesis Minerals, setting up a potential bidding war just two months after Vault had agreed to merge with Regis Resources.

Vault Minerals shares jumped to $5.105, up 54.5 cents, or 11.95 percent, in early trade, with the stock later touching as high as $5.14 during the session as investors reacted to the news of competing takeover interest. The rally came after Genesis Minerals lodged a binding, unsolicited proposal valuing Vault at approximately $5.6 billion, or $5.2741 per share, representing a 15.7 percent premium to Vault's closing price on Friday and a 14.5 percent improvement on the implied value of its existing agreement with Regis Resources.

Under the terms of the Genesis proposal, Vault shareholders would receive 0.7629 new Genesis ordinary shares plus 47.5 cents in cash for every Vault share held. Genesis has also proposed a mix-and-match facility that would give eligible shareholders greater flexibility over the balance of cash and shares they ultimately receive. Unlike Vault's earlier agreement with Regis, the Genesis offer is not subject to financing or due diligence conditions, a detail analysts described as an aggressive move designed to force a swift decision from the target company's board.

Vault's board said it had unanimously determined, after receiving written legal advice and consulting with its financial advisers, that the Genesis proposal constitutes a "Vault Superior Proposal" under the scheme implementation deed the company signed with Regis Resources on May 4. In line with that agreement, Vault has formally notified Regis of its assessment, triggering a five-business-day matching right period that gives Regis the option, but not the obligation, to return with a matching or improved offer. That window is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Australian Western Standard Time on July 10.

Genesis Minerals shares fell 6.7 percent to $5.87 following the announcement, even as the broader S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.2 percent in the same session. Regis Resources shares were largely unmoved, edging up 0.5 percent to $6.66, as the market awaited signs of how the company might respond to the new competing bid.

The proposed transaction would create a combined gold producer with a pro-forma market capitalization of $12.6 billion, positioning the enlarged Genesis Group as the dominant operator in Western Australia's Leonora-Laverton gold district. According to details of the proposal, the combined company would hold mineral resources of 33.6 million ounces and ore reserves of 9.4 million ounces, alongside pro-forma net cash of $611 million and total liquidity of $1.3 billion. Genesis estimated the merger could unlock roughly $2 billion in post-tax synergies over time, including about $1.5 billion over the next decade, driven largely by the proximity of the two companies' operations, some of which sit within 35 kilometers of one another around Leonora.

If the deal proceeds, Genesis shareholders would hold approximately 59.8 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, with existing Vault shareholders retaining the remaining 40.2 percent. Genesis has said it has secured revolving credit facilities to fund the roughly $500 million cash component of the offer, a move intended to reassure the market that the enlarged group would maintain a strong balance sheet following completion.

Vault's prior agreement with Regis Resources, announced May 5 and described at the time as a "merger of equals," would have seen Regis acquire 100 percent of Vault's shares, with Vault shareholders receiving 0.6947 new Regis shares for each share they held. Commenting on that earlier deal in May, Vault chief executive Luke Tonkin said the company's portfolio, anchored by the King of the Hills operation currently undergoing a significant mill expansion, would bring long-life, high-quality assets and a strong financial position to the combination with Regis. That agreement now faces a direct challenge from Genesis's improved terms.

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Analysts covering the sector said the coming days would prove more revealing about Regis's strategic intentions than about Vault's prospects, given that Vault shareholders are now positioned to benefit regardless of which suitor ultimately prevails. Should Regis decline to match the Genesis proposal, it would forfeit what industry observers have described as a strategically important path to gaining senior gold producer status, and could be liable for a break fee under the terms of its original agreement with Vault. Should Regis choose to match or exceed the Genesis bid, it would likely need to offer additional shares or cash, deepening the dilution concerns some Regis shareholders had already raised when the original merger was first announced in May, a deal that saw Regis shares fall 5.6 percent at the time.

Vault, which was formed through the 2024 merger of Red 5 and Silver Lake Resources, has emerged as one of the more actively pursued targets in a wave of consolidation sweeping the Australian gold sector amid sustained strength in bullion prices. The company reported production of 306,542 ounces year-to-date through May and remains on track to meet its full-year guidance of between 332,000 and 360,000 ounces. Over the past 12 months, Vault shares have climbed 82 percent, sharply outperforming the broader S&P/ASX 200 index, which has risen just 3 percent over the same period. Genesis Minerals shares have also performed strongly over the past year, gaining 51 percent, as the company has worked to consolidate regional gold infrastructure across its core Western Australian operations while meeting its annual production guidance for three consecutive years.

Vault has advised shareholders that no action is required from them while the matching right period with Regis remains ongoing. The company said it would provide further updates as the process develops, with the market now watching closely to see whether Regis Resources chooses to re-enter the contest with an improved offer of its own, or steps aside and allows the Genesis proposal to proceed toward a binding scheme of arrangement.