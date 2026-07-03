ASX 200 Surges 1.36% on Friday as Gold Miners Soar and Weak US Jobs Report Kills Rate Hike Fears

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index surged strongly Friday, climbing 119 points, or 1.36%, to 8,843.5, its best single-session performance in weeks, as a dramatic U.S. payrolls miss overnight slashed expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases and sent gold prices roaring back above $4,100 per ounce, lifting miners and rate-sensitive sectors across the board.

The overnight session delivered a sharply weaker-than-expected U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report, with jobs rising just 57,000 versus approximately 115,000 expected, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%. That combination of soft hiring and a slightly lower unemployment rate was read by markets as giving the Fed room to hold rather than hike, triggering a sharp repricing across global asset markets that flowed through to Australian equities with full force when the ASX opened for what is effectively the last trading day before Independence Day shuts U.S. markets until Monday.

Wall Street's reaction was split ahead of the U.S. holiday: the Dow Jones closed at a record high while the Nasdaq slid 0.8% on a semiconductor rout. Gold prices were among the sharpest beneficiaries of the jobs data, surging back above $4,100 per ounce compared with lows of approximately $3,944 just three days earlier.

Nine of the top ten individual gainers on the ASX Friday morning were gold miners, as the precious metal's rebound added momentum to a sector that had been battered over the prior week. Gold's sharp recovery from its recent lows was driven by the same dynamic that lifted the broader index: a labor market reading that drained urgency from the Reserve Bank of Australia's and the Federal Reserve's respective arguments for further tightening, and sent the U.S. dollar lower, which typically supports gold prices denominated in that currency.

The broader market's advance was fueled by strength across multiple heavyweight sectors. The big four retail banks, which had been under pressure through much of the prior week as investors worried about the impact of higher rates on net interest margins and loan quality, rebounded strongly as rate hike fears eased. The energy sector posted mixed results as oil prices fell on signs of progress in indirect U.S.-Iran negotiations, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declining more than 1% to around $67.83 a barrel and Brent crude sliding a similar amount to $70.85, extending what has become one of the worst quarterly performances for crude oil since 2020.

ASX 200 gold shares Evolution Mining and Newmont Corporation were positioned for a strong session finish after gold futures climbed 1.1% to $4,126.10 per ounce, driven by the payrolls data which the market interpreted as not supportive of further rate hikes.

The session's strong advance contrasted with a difficult prior two days. Wednesday saw the ASX 200 open sharply lower, falling 66 points to a three-week low of 8,656.20 before recovering, with the initial selloff driven by a rough night on Wall Street for technology stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbling 6.27%, spilling over into Asian equity markets. Thursday's session had been subdued, with the index managing only a fractional 1.6-point gain to close at 8,724.5, setting up Friday's recovery as the week's defining moment.

The broader statistical context for Friday's move is encouraging for Australian investors. Since 1980, the S&P/ASX 200 has averaged a 2.13% gain in July and finished higher 72% of the time, making it the second-best month of the year by historical averages, with recent Julys particularly strong, finishing higher in 11 of the last 12 years. That seasonal tailwind arrives at a moment when the market has several competing forces pulling in different directions.

Read more S&P ASX 200 Slips 0.33 Percent as Australian Markets Navigate Global Economic Signals S&P ASX 200 Slips 0.33 Percent as Australian Markets Navigate Global Economic Signals

On the positive side, the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate path has become less certain following the weaker-than-expected domestic building permits data and a labor market that analysts say is beginning to show cracks consistent with the three rate hikes the central bank has already delivered this year. RBA minutes from the June meeting, released earlier this week, flagged that further tightening remained possible but the language also acknowledged growing uncertainty about the growth outlook, leaving the door open for a pause in the months ahead.

UBS analysts noted last month that outside resources, every sector on the ASX is now seeing forward profit expectations cut, with a growing likelihood of more to come, though the bank still expects ASX 200 earnings to grow around 12% in fiscal year 2026.

The materials sector, which had been the index's heaviest drag through much of June as iron ore prices softened and energy costs weighed on global growth expectations, showed selective strength Friday. ASX 200 energy shares Santos and Woodside were positioned for a poor finish to the week after oil prices fell, extending a trend that has seen Brent crude lose roughly 35% from its peaks, a decline that has reflected both slowing demand signals and the expectation of restored supply through Middle Eastern shipping lanes as the U.S.-Iran ceasefire has held.

Fortescue was trading notably lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral and cut its price target by 11% to $16.90, citing a tough near-term outlook for iron ore amid ongoing commercial renegotiation discussions with Chinese customers.

Looking ahead into what is historically the ASX's strongest seasonal stretch, the key variables are well understood even if their outcomes remain uncertain: the durability of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and its effect on oil prices and supply chains, the Reserve Bank's next policy decision and whether the weaker global labor market data reduces the case for further domestic tightening, and the upcoming Australian corporate earnings season, which will give investors their first clear view of how the domestic economy's higher-rate environment has actually fed through to company-level profitability heading into the second half of calendar 2026.