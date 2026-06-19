Weebit Nano Shares Jump 6.6% as ASX Semiconductor Stock Extends Run on ReRAM Momentum

Shares of Weebit Nano Ltd rose 6.61% on Friday, climbing 53 cents to close at $8.55, as the Sydney-based semiconductor memory technology company continued to attract strong investor interest on the back of expanding commercial partnerships, accelerating revenue growth, and a steady stream of capital raises supporting its push toward mass-market deployment of its core memory technology.

A Company Built Around Next-Generation Memory Chips

Weebit Nano Ltd is an Australia-based developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company's Resistive RAM, or ReRAM, addresses the growing need for higher performance and lower power non-volatile memory solutions in a range of new electronic products, such as Internet of Things devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, fifth-generation communications, and artificial intelligence.

Weebit Nano develops its non-volatile memory using a resistive random access memory technology based on fab-friendly materials, with operations in South Korea and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. As of mid-June, the company carried a market capitalization of approximately $1.86 billion.

A Landmark Deal With Texas Instruments

Among the most significant recent catalysts behind the stock's rally has been a licensing agreement with one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers. Weebit Nano has attracted fresh attention after licensing its resistive random access memory technology to Texas Instruments, alongside issuing 2026 revenue guidance that targets minimum revenue of A$10 million.

That agreement came following a period of mixed share price performance, with the stock posting a 17.5% one-month return and a 9.81% three-month return ahead of the announcement, underscoring how individual commercial milestones have continued to drive outsized moves in the stock even amid broader volatility.

Chip Tape-Outs Mark a Key Commercial Milestone

Beyond the Texas Instruments partnership, the company has also reported significant progress in moving its technology from the development stage toward actual commercial production. Weebit Nano shares jumped after the company revealed fresh commercial progress for its ReRAM chip technology, with two customers moving from development to actual chip tape-outs, signaling growing confidence that the memory technology is nearing real-world deployment. One customer, Overlord Labs, has already received a functional prototype, while a second customer has validated its initial silicon.

Both customers are set to run 12 to 18 months of testing before potential mass production, and Weebit Nano expects additional tape-outs later this year, which could further boost investor optimism.

Tape-out by product customers is an important milestone on the path to mass production and marks the achievement of one of the three 2026 targets set at Weebit's 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Strong Investor Demand Through Repeated Capital Raises

Weebit Nano has repeatedly turned to equity markets to fund its expansion, with each raise typically met by strong demand from both retail and institutional shareholders. Shares in the ASX technology company previously raced more than 20% higher in a single session after the company announced it had raised an additional $15 million and a new major shareholder emerged. The company said in a statement to the ASX that a share purchase plan priced at $4.05 per share had raised the new funds, bringing the total raised, including an institutional placement, to $102 million.

Weebit Nano Chief Executive Officer Coby Hanoch said at the time: "The Board and I are incredibly grateful for the strong support we continue to receive from our loyal retail shareholder base." He noted that the company was at an exciting juncture in its history, with AEC-Q100 automotive-grade qualified ReRAM and multiple licensing agreements with leading foundries.

A more recent AUD 87 million capital raise is set to fund the company's technology, AI, and commercial expansion over the next three years, as Weebit aims to widen its lead in ReRAM and in-memory compute, with new fabrication deals expected amid strong industry momentum.

The company has continued to expand its equity base incrementally through routine share issuances as well. Weebit Nano applied to the ASX for quotation of 666,509 new fully paid ordinary shares issued following the exercise or conversion of existing options or other convertible securities on June 2 and June 4, 2026, marginally expanding the company's free float and equity base.

Accelerating Revenue Growth

While Weebit Nano remains a pre-profitability company, its underlying revenue trajectory has shown dramatic improvement in recent reporting periods. In fiscal year 2025, Weebit Nano's revenue reached 4.41 million, an increase of 333.23% compared to the previous year's 1.02 million. Losses totaled 38.38 million, a 6.94% improvement compared to 2024.

More recently, revenue surged to AUD 5.4 million over two years, with record receipts and a strong cash position. ReRAM adoption has been accelerating, particularly in analog, automotive, and AI applications, as the company prepares for what it describes as a major market inflection point.

A Dramatic Share Price Trajectory

The stock's broader trajectory over the past year illustrates just how significantly investor sentiment toward Weebit Nano has shifted. Weebit Nano shares have appreciated from lows of $1.43 over the past 12 months, a remarkable run that has transformed the company from a speculative small-cap technology stock into one of the more closely watched names within the ASX semiconductor sector.

Trailing total shareholder returns have reached as high as 372.86% over certain measurement periods, dramatically outperforming the broader S&P/ASX 200 benchmark over the same stretch.

A Speculative but Closely Watched Stock

Despite the company's growing list of commercial partnerships and improving revenue figures, Weebit Nano remains, by traditional valuation metrics, a richly priced and speculative investment. The stock currently carries a price-to-sales ratio of 176.58 and a price-to-book ratio of 27.25, with no meaningful trailing or forward price-to-earnings ratio given the company's ongoing losses.

That valuation profile reflects a market that continues to price Weebit Nano based primarily on the long-term commercial potential of its ReRAM technology rather than on current financial performance — a dynamic common among early-stage semiconductor licensing companies whose primary value proposition lies in intellectual property and design partnerships rather than near-term product revenue.

What Comes Next

With multiple customer tape-outs already underway and additional milestones expected later this year, investors will be watching closely to see whether Weebit Nano can convert its growing list of licensing agreements — including its recent deal with Texas Instruments — into sustained revenue growth that more closely justifies its current market valuation. Given the company's track record of significant single-day share price moves tied to individual commercial and capital-raising announcements, Weebit Nano appears likely to remain one of the more volatile, closely tracked names among ASX-listed semiconductor and technology stocks in the months ahead.