Sportradar Shares Plunge Nearly 16% After Q2 Loss and Updated Guidance Despite Revenue Growth

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Sportradar Group AG shares fell nearly 16% in morning trading Monday after the sports technology company reported a second-quarter net loss and issued full-year guidance that reflected tempered growth expectations, even as revenue and adjusted earnings rose.

The stock traded sharply lower following the release of results for the period ended June 30. Revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, driven by stronger demand for betting technology and content. Adjusted EBITDA also rose 19% to €76 million, with the margin expanding to 20.2%. However, the company posted a loss of €4 million, or about 0.9% of revenue, compared with a profit in the year-earlier period.

Management attributed the swing to a loss primarily to unrealized foreign currency losses of €9 million linked to U.S. dollar-denominated sports rights, along with severance costs from efficiency initiatives. Operating cash flow and free cash flow both improved, rising 20% and 14% respectively.

"Sportradar's second-quarter financial growth, along with the progress we delivered across a variety of key strategic initiatives, reflects our mission-critical role at the center of the global sports ecosystem," Chief Executive Officer Carsten Koerl said. "Strong demand for our premium content, data and technology solutions, including increased monetization of our IMG ARENA rights portfolio, drove double-digit growth while deepening our relationships across our unparalleled global distribution network. We also further expanded our addressable market, entering into strategic partnerships with key prediction market participants that will enable us to capitalize on this fast-growing ecosystem."

Betting Technology & Solutions, the company's largest segment, grew 21% to €314 million. Within that, Betting & Gaming Content rose 27% to €254 million, helped by the integration of IMG Arena rights and new customer wins. Sports Content, Technology & Services increased 9%. U.S. revenue climbed 16% to €102 million, while the rest of the world grew 20%.

The company updated its full-year 2026 outlook to revenue growth of 19% to 21% on a constant-currency basis, translating to a range of €1,518 million to €1,533 million at current exchange rates. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to grow 24% to 27% on a constant-currency basis to €360 million to €368 million, with modest margin expansion. Free cash flow conversion is expected to exceed the 2025 level, excluding certain litigation costs.

Sportradar continued returning capital to shareholders, repurchasing $140 million of shares in the quarter. Since the inception of its repurchase program, the company has bought back $422 million of stock, including $311 million in 2026. It also upsized its revolving credit facility to €250 million, extending the maturity to 2031 and improving terms. Total liquidity stood at €501 million at quarter-end, with no debt outstanding.

Strategic developments included partnerships with prediction market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket, aimed at expanding Sportradar's role in data, odds, integrity services and related solutions for that emerging sector. The company also extended its exclusive global data and audiovisual betting rights deal for Wimbledon with the All England Club and continued building its Playradar iGaming offering.

The results come against a backdrop of earlier pressure on the shares. The stock has declined substantially year to date amid concerns over growth rates in certain markets, foreign exchange impacts and previous short-seller reports that questioned aspects of the company's client base. Those reports prompted regulatory reviews and class-action activity, though management has maintained that the vast majority of its business operates in regulated environments.

Investors appeared focused on the reported loss, the currency headwind and the updated guidance ranges, which some viewed as more conservative relative to prior expectations. The market reaction overshadowed the underlying double-digit growth in core operations and continued cash generation.

Sportradar, based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, provides sports data, content, technology and integrity services to sportsbooks, leagues, media companies and other partners worldwide. Its portfolio spans live data feeds, audiovisual content, betting solutions, fan engagement tools and integrity monitoring.

Looking ahead, the company highlighted ongoing innovation in its product suite, further monetization of acquired rights and opportunities in prediction markets and iGaming as sources of additional growth. Management reiterated a focus on operational efficiency and shareholder returns alongside investment in technology and content.

The sharp decline in the shares left them trading near multi-month lows. Trading volume was elevated as the market digested the quarterly figures and outlook. Analysts and investors will next assess whether the second-half performance can accelerate toward the higher end of the guided ranges and whether currency effects moderate.

While the top-line and adjusted profitability metrics showed continued expansion, the combination of a net loss and revised full-year figures proved sufficient to drive a significant sell-off. The coming months will test Sportradar's ability to convert its expanding content rights, technology capabilities and new market partnerships into sustained acceleration that rebuilds investor confidence.