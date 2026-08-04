CoreWeave Shares Jump 11% as Leidos Partnership Opens Door to Secure Federal AI Cloud Contracts

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CoreWeave Inc. shares advanced more than 11% in morning trading Monday, extending a rebound fueled by a new collaboration with Leidos Holdings to deliver secure artificial intelligence cloud services to U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies.

The stock traded near $79.68, up $7.91, as investors weighed the potential for CoreWeave to expand beyond its commercial AI customer base into highly regulated government environments. The partnership, announced July 30, pairs CoreWeave's specialized GPU cloud platform with Leidos' long-standing expertise in federal mission integration and classified systems.

Under the collaboration, CoreWeave will supply its AI-native infrastructure, including high-performance computing, networking, storage and orchestration tools designed for large-scale model training and inference. Leidos will lead efforts around secure architecture, accreditation support, cyber operations, data engineering and program delivery for intelligence community and Department of War customers. The companies aim to provide sovereign AI capacity that meets the stringent security, classification and operational requirements of national security organizations.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming foundational to our nation, and federal teams need secure, scalable platforms to operationalize it," said Sachin Jain, chief operating officer of CoreWeave. "CoreWeave is trusted by many of the world's leading AI organizations to power the most complex workloads. Through CoreWeave Federal and our collaboration with Leidos, we intend to extend those capabilities to highly secure government environments with the performance, resilience, and operational rigor these missions require."

Jason O'Connor, president of Leidos Intelligence, said the combination accelerates delivery for priority missions. "Combining CoreWeave's AI cloud platform with our mission-grade federal integration accelerates delivery for IC and DoW priorities, expanding our nation's AI superiority," O'Connor said. "This is the next evolution of mission technology—sovereign AI compute at scale, secure by design, mission integrated, operationally resilient, and ready for the realities of classified national security work. That is what our team will provide to our government partners."

The planned capabilities include classified AI cloud services for training, fine-tuning, evaluation and deployment of models; tools to augment intelligence analysts through multi-source fusion and imagery analysis; cyber ranges for simulating AI-related threats; synthetic data and digital twin environments; and edge-to-cloud orchestration that can connect centralized platforms with forward-deployed or disconnected tactical systems.

CoreWeave, often described as a "neocloud" provider, has built its business by offering purpose-built infrastructure optimized for the most demanding AI workloads. The company has secured multiyear commitments from leading AI laboratories, hyperscalers and enterprises, building a substantial revenue backlog that reached nearly $100 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2026. That backlog, which grew nearly 50% sequentially and nearly fourfold year over year, provides multiyear visibility as new data center capacity comes online.

In the first quarter, CoreWeave reported revenue of $2.1 billion, more than double the prior-year period, driven by rapid deployment of GPU capacity. The company has surpassed 1 gigawatt of active power and is targeting significantly higher levels in the coming years to meet contracted demand. Capital expenditures remain elevated as CoreWeave races to bring additional capacity online, a dynamic that has contributed to ongoing net losses and elevated interest expense even as adjusted profitability metrics have improved.

The Leidos partnership represents an effort to diversify the customer base. CoreWeave's revenue has been concentrated among a relatively small number of large commercial clients. Government contracts, once secured and funded, can offer longer-duration relationships and different demand characteristics. The collaboration is still at an early stage; definitive agreements and actual deployments will depend on mission requirements, security accreditation processes and federal appropriations.

Separately, CoreWeave has continued to win commercial workloads. Flow Traders selected the platform to support foundation model training for AI-driven quantitative trading strategies, adding another specialized financial services use case.

Broader industry conditions have also supported sentiment. Recent earnings reports from major technology companies reinforced that demand for AI compute capacity remains robust, with hyperscalers continuing to expand data center footprints and lease additional capacity. That backdrop has helped lift many AI infrastructure stocks after periods of volatility earlier in the summer.

CoreWeave's shares have experienced significant swings since the company's public listing. The stock traded as high as $153 earlier in its public life before retreating amid concerns about capital intensity, debt levels, customer concentration and the pace of capacity deployment. The recent partnership news and signs of sustained industry demand have contributed to a recovery from recent lows.

Investors continue to monitor several key variables: the conversion of backlog into recognized revenue, the timeline for bringing new power capacity online, interest costs associated with financing the buildout, and progress in broadening the customer mix. The federal opportunity highlighted by the Leidos agreement offers one path toward greater diversification, though government contracting cycles are typically longer and more complex than commercial deals.

CoreWeave has positioned its CoreWeave Federal initiative as a dedicated effort to adapt its commercial technology stack for government use cases while meeting the elevated security and compliance standards required for classified work. Partnering with an established federal systems integrator such as Leidos is intended to accelerate that process by leveraging existing relationships, accreditation experience and mission knowledge.

As the company prepares to report second-quarter results in the coming days, attention will focus on sequential revenue growth, backlog trends, capital spending updates and any further details on the federal collaboration. The market reaction Monday suggested that investors view the Leidos partnership as a meaningful strategic step that expands CoreWeave's addressable market into one of the most demanding and potentially durable segments of AI adoption.

The combination of commercial momentum, a large contracted backlog and a new pathway into national security workloads has provided a catalyst for the shares. Whether the collaboration translates into significant funded contracts will depend on execution over the months ahead, but the announcement has already shifted the near-term narrative around CoreWeave's growth options beyond its core commercial AI customers.