Boeing Shares Jump 4% After BNP Paribas Exane Delivers a Rare Two-Notch Upgrade to Outperform Rating

Shares of Boeing rose 4.36% in Monday morning trading, climbing $9.43 to $225.62, after analyst firm BNP Paribas Exane delivered a striking two-notch rating reversal on the aerospace giant, upgrading the stock directly from Underperform to Outperform in one of the most dramatic bullish pivots an analyst can make in a single action.

According to Investing.com, the upgrade signals a fundamental reassessment of Boeing's recovery trajectory and carried outsized market impact given the firm's previously bearish stance on the stock. Boeing shares had already been climbing in premarket trading Monday, rising as much as 2.3% ahead of the opening bell following news of the rating change, before extending gains further once regular trading began.

The upgrade arrived against a backdrop of steadily improving operational fundamentals at Boeing. The company's second-quarter 2026 results, reported the previous week, showed revenue climbing 8% year over year to $24.56 billion, comfortably beating analyst expectations of roughly $23.95 billion, driven by 171 commercial aircraft deliveries during the quarter, a 14% increase compared with the same period a year earlier. Defense-segment sales also grew 13% during the quarter, though an additional charge tied to Boeing's long-delayed Air Force One replacement program weighed on the company's bottom line, pushing the headline per-share loss to $0.76 on a core, non-GAAP basis, wider than the roughly $0.30 loss analysts had expected. Boeing's Defense, Space & Security segment slipped to a slim operating loss as a result of the $280 million charge tied to that program specifically.

Despite the earnings miss on a per-share basis, investors appeared to focus more heavily on several encouraging operational signals contained within the results. Boeing generated $0.6 billion in positive free cash flow during the quarter, a milestone markets had been treating as a critical proof point in the company's broader financial recovery following years of manufacturing and quality-control setbacks. Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg characterized the underlying trajectory of the business in positive terms following the results. "Our operations are more stable and key certification programs remain on plan," Ortberg said. Boeing reaffirmed its full-year free cash flow guidance of $1 billion to $3 billion following the results, along with expectations for full-year operating cash flow of approximately $5 billion to $7 billion.

Boeing's total order backlog climbed to a record $715 billion, according to Benzinga, including more than 6,200 commercial airplanes still on order, underscoring sustained long-term demand for the company's aircraft even amid the near-term financial and operational challenges the company has continued working through.

With Monday's BNP Paribas Exane upgrade, Boeing's broader Wall Street analyst coverage has shifted further into decisively bullish territory. According to Investing.com, the company's analyst community now stands at 21 buy ratings, six holds and just one sell rating following the change. Other analysts have moved their price targets higher in recent days as well, including JPMorgan, which raised its price forecast to $290 with an Overweight rating on July 29, and RBC Capital, which maintained an Outperform rating while trimming its price forecast slightly to $265 the same day. Citigroup had separately raised its price target to $260 in mid-May while maintaining a Buy rating. The average analyst price target for Boeing currently stands at $271.43, according to Benzinga.

Monday's broader market backdrop also provided some tailwind for Boeing and other large-cap industrial names. According to Benzinga, Boeing shares rose alongside a broader rotation into large-cap industrial stocks Monday morning, with S&P 500 futures gaining 0.46% while Nasdaq futures slipped slightly, reflecting continued investor caution toward technology and chip stocks even as more traditional industrial names like Boeing attracted renewed buying interest.

Boeing's recent operational momentum builds on a series of positive developments throughout the summer. In July, the Federal Aviation Administration formally restored Boeing's authority to self-issue airworthiness certificates for all newly produced 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, ending years of heightened regulatory oversight that had been imposed following a series of manufacturing quality failures. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said at the time that the decision reflected growing confidence in Boeing's production quality. "Safety drives everything we do, and this step forward is only possible because we are confident it can be done safely," Bedford said. The FAA had partially reintroduced certificate-issuing authority to Boeing in September 2025, alternating certificate issuance between the company and the agency on a weekly basis, before eight months of comparable production quality results under both arrangements led the agency to return the full responsibility to Boeing.

Despite the stock's recent strength, Boeing continues trading at a notably elevated valuation relative to historical norms, with shares recently trading at more than 116 times trailing earnings, according to Wall Street Journal data cited by TS2.tech, and the company continues to pay no regular dividend to shareholders as it works through its ongoing financial recovery.

With Wall Street sentiment now decisively bullish following BNP Paribas Exane's dramatic rating reversal, and Boeing's underlying commercial delivery and cash flow metrics continuing to show steady improvement, investors are likely to keep close watch on the company's progress toward its full-year free cash flow targets in the coming quarters as the primary gauge of whether the stock's continued momentum can be sustained.