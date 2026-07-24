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Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific jumped Thursday after the life sciences giant reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its full-year financial guidance, reversing a multiday slide that had followed disappointing results from industry peer Danaher earlier in the week.

Thermo Fisher shares closed Thursday at $572.32, up $45.86, or 8.71%, on the day. The rally began well before the opening bell, with shares adding roughly 5% in premarket trading after the company released its results.

A strong quarter across the board

Thermo Fisher reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $12.0 billion, roughly 10% higher than the same period a year earlier and about $300 million ahead of Wall Street's consensus expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $6.03, surpassing analyst forecasts by roughly $0.30. Bloomberg reported that the results were driven by stronger-than-expected spending from biotech and pharmaceutical customers, along with a broader rebound in demand for laboratory instruments.

The clearest signal of that demand recovery came from Thermo Fisher's Analytical Instruments segment, which posted its fastest growth rate in two years. Segment revenue rose 6.9% to $1.8 billion, according to Bloomberg, a notable turnaround after the segment had remained flat in the first quarter. According to earnings call commentary reported by Yahoo Finance, all three businesses within that segment posted growth, led by electron microscopy, with adjusted operating income up 30% and adjusted operating margin expanding by 420 basis points to 23.0%.

Thermo Fisher's Specialty Diagnostics division also contributed to the strong quarter, with revenue increasing 6% on a reported basis and 5% organically, driven by growth in the healthcare market channel, immunodiagnostics and transplant diagnostics. Adjusted operating margin in that segment rose 70 basis points to 27.7%.

Raised guidance for the year

Building on the stronger quarter, Thermo Fisher raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $47.4 billion to $48.1 billion, representing 6% to 8% reported revenue growth over 2025. The company also lifted its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to a range of $24.93 to $25.33, an increase of $0.25 at the midpoint from its previous guidance range of $24.64 to $25.12.

According to GenomeWeb, Thermo Fisher's chief financial officer, Stephen Meyer, said the revised earnings midpoint reflects $0.30 from second-quarter outperformance and an additional $0.05 from a higher second-half revenue outlook, partially offset by roughly $0.05 tied to the pending divestiture of the company's microbiology business. That transaction, announced in April, is expected to close during the third quarter and will reduce full-year 2026 revenue by approximately $200 million and adjusted earnings per share by $0.05.

Recovering from a rough week

Thursday's rally marks a sharp reversal from a stretch of weakness that had weighed on Thermo Fisher's stock in the days leading up to its earnings report. According to Seeking Alpha, shares had declined over multiple sessions following a lower-than-expected outlook from peer company Danaher, which had raised broader concerns among investors about demand across the life sciences tools and diagnostics sector. Danaher shares themselves rose roughly 5.5% on Thursday, benefiting from the same wave of positive sentiment following Thermo Fisher's results.

Analyst reaction

Thursday's earnings beat prompted several Wall Street firms to raise their price targets on Thermo Fisher shares. Baird lifted its target to $652 while maintaining an Outperform rating, according to StocksToTrade, while the broader Street's average price target sat near $595 to $603, still implying room for further upside from Thursday's closing price, according to multiple analyst compilations. Deutsche Bank had issued a short-term "Catalyst Call: Buy" rating on the stock ahead of the earnings report, with a $630 price target, characterizing recent negative sentiment around the stock's growth trajectory as an attractive setup heading into results.

Thermo Fisher management also announced it would hold its quarterly dividend steady at $0.47 per share, while separately expanding an advanced-therapy manufacturing partnership with Arcturus Therapeutics, a move analysts pointed to as reinforcing the company's longer-term growth strategy beyond the immediate earnings beat.

A closely watched name in life sciences

Thermo Fisher describes itself as the world's leading company serving the science industry, with annual revenue exceeding $45 billion and a portfolio of well-known brands including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company supplies instruments, reagents, diagnostics tools and pharmaceutical services to research institutions, hospitals, biotech firms and pharmaceutical manufacturers globally.

Given that scale, Thermo Fisher's quarterly results are often closely watched as a broader indicator of spending trends across the life sciences and diagnostics industry as a whole, making Thursday's strong showing, coming just days after Danaher's more cautious outlook, a notable signal that demand across the sector may be stabilizing after a period of softer instrument spending among biotech and pharmaceutical customers.

With guidance now raised and momentum building in its Analytical Instruments and Specialty Diagnostics segments, investors will be watching Thermo Fisher's execution through the second half of the year, particularly as the pending divestiture of its microbiology business closes in the third quarter. The company's next major update is expected with its third-quarter results later this year, which will offer a clearer picture of whether the demand recovery highlighted in Thursday's report continues to build or proves to be a more temporary rebound following a period of softer instrument spending across the broader life sciences sector.