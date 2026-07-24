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Shares of NovoCure surged more than 25% Thursday after the oncology device maker reported its strongest quarterly revenue on record, prompting the company to raise its full-year financial outlook and marking a sharp rebound from a steep selloff the stock suffered earlier this month.

NovoCure shares traded at $19.48, up $3.91, on the day. The rally follows a period of significant weakness for the stock, which had fallen roughly 20% earlier this month after the company's closely watched TRIDENT clinical trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of improving overall survival in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients.

Record quarterly results

NovoCure reported second-quarter net revenue of $184 million, up 16% from the same period a year earlier, driven by an 18% increase in active patients on therapy globally across the company's approved indications. As of June 30, the company had 5,128 total active patients using its Tumor Treating Fields therapy worldwide, spanning its Optune Gio, Optune Lua and newly launched Optune Pax devices.

Executive Chairman William Doyle described the results as the company's best commercial performance to date. "This was our strongest commercial quarter to date," Doyle said, pointing to record net revenues and active patient counts as evidence of accelerating momentum across the company's product portfolio.

A narrower loss and expense discipline

Alongside the revenue growth, NovoCure reported a second-quarter net loss of $16 million, or $0.13 per share, a significant improvement from the $40 million loss the company posted in the same period a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $11 million for the quarter, a sharp turnaround from negative $10 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Christoph Brackmann attributed part of the improvement to tighter cost controls across the business. General and administrative expenses declined 9% year-over-year to $40 million, primarily due to lower share-based compensation, while research and development costs fell 8% to $51 million. Sales and marketing expenses rose 8% to $62 million, reflecting continued investment tied to the U.S. launch of Optune Pax and the introduction of Optune Lua in Japan.

Raised guidance for the year

Building on the stronger-than-expected quarter, NovoCure raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $710 million to $725 million, representing projected growth of 8% to 11%, up from its previous guidance range of $690 million to $710 million issued earlier this year. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $0 to $15 million, with Brackmann saying NovoCure now expects to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven for the full year, a notable shift for a company that has historically operated at a loss.

Brackmann said quarterly gross margins are expected to remain in the mid-70% range through the end of 2026, even as more Optune Pax patients begin therapy ahead of broader insurance reimbursement being fully established.

International expansion

NovoCure also highlighted regulatory progress in Europe during the quarter, announcing that Optune Pax received CE Mark approval for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer, clearing the way for the device's launch across the European Union. Germany is set to become the first EU market where Optune Pax becomes available. As of June 30, more than 280 active patients were being treated with Optune Pax globally.

Recovering from a difficult stretch

Thursday's rally marks a significant reversal from the volatility NovoCure shares experienced earlier this month. The stock had fallen sharply after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 TRIDENT trial, which tested earlier use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients, did not meet its primary endpoint of improving overall survival, even though the therapy was reported to be well tolerated and showed potential benefit signals in certain patient subgroups.

That trial disappointment had come at a particularly sensitive time for the company, coinciding with an ongoing securities investigation into NovoCure's officers and directors and a period of roughly $900,000 in insider share sales over the preceding three months, factors that had weighed further on investor sentiment heading into Thursday's earnings report.

Analyst reaction and stock performance context

Ahead of Thursday's results, analysts had projected a quarterly loss of roughly $0.30 per share on revenue of approximately $172.7 million, estimates NovoCure's actual results comfortably exceeded. Heading into the report, Wall Street sentiment on the stock had been mixed, with a consensus rating of "Hold" among covering analysts and price targets ranging as high as $46, though several firms had trimmed their targets in recent weeks following the TRIDENT trial setback. HC Wainwright maintained a "Buy" rating with a $46 price target ahead of the report, while Wells Fargo had raised its price objective to $17 with an "Equal Weight" rating in prior weeks.

Even after Thursday's sharp rally, NovoCure shares remain well below their 52-week high of $18.92 recorded earlier in the year on an intraday basis, though the stock's rebound now pushes it toward that recent range following a period of significant volatility tied to both clinical trial news and broader company developments, including a November leadership change in which Ashley Cordova stepped down as chief executive.

With full-year guidance now raised and the company targeting adjusted EBITDA breakeven for 2026, investors will be watching NovoCure's continued commercial execution across its expanding product portfolio, including the rollout of Optune Pax in Europe and ongoing patient growth for Optune Lua in Japan. The company also continues to await additional clinical trial readouts, including completion of enrollment for its KEYNOTE-58 Phase III study, which could serve as further catalysts for the stock in the months ahead.

For now, Thursday's earnings report appears to have gone a long way toward restoring investor confidence following the disappointing TRIDENT trial results, with the company's record quarterly revenue and improved profitability outlook offering a markedly different narrative than the one that had weighed on the stock just weeks earlier.