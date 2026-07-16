Shares of Johnson & Johnson fell 1.24% on Wednesday, trading at $250.70 as of 12:17 p.m. EDT, down $3.15 on the day, even after the healthcare giant reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year guidance, underscoring how already-elevated investor expectations can outpace even strong quarterly performance.

Johnson & Johnson posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $2.85 and up 4.7% from the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion, surpassing analysts' average estimate of approximately $25.05 billion, according to data from LSEG.

Strong Growth in Key Pharmaceutical Franchises

The company's better-than-expected results were driven primarily by strong performance from its immunology drug Tremfya and cancer treatment Darzalex, both of which more than offset erosion from older products facing patent competition, along with a decline in sales from the heart pump business Johnson & Johnson acquired through its 2022 purchase of Abiomed.

Regional sales data showed particularly strong performance in the U.S. market, where sales reached $14.53 billion, up 7.3% from $13.54 billion a year earlier. International sales grew 5.7% on a reported basis to $10.78 billion, reflecting continued global demand across the company's product portfolio.

A Historic Revenue Milestone Within Reach

Johnson & Johnson Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Duato emphasized the significance of the quarter's results in the context of the company's broader trajectory toward a major revenue milestone.

"Johnson & Johnson delivered strong second-quarter results, demonstrating the power of our innovation, the depth of our portfolio and the momentum in our pipeline as we advance transformative treatments that address the world's toughest health challenges," Duato said. "With raised guidance and quarterly sales surpassing $25 billion, we are on track to meet our 2026 target of more than $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time in our Company's 140-year history."

Guidance Raised for the Full Year

Following the strong quarterly performance, Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year 2026 outlook. The company now expects annual sales of approximately $101.1 billion at the midpoint of its guidance range, up from a previous forecast of $100.8 billion. Johnson & Johnson also raised its adjusted earnings per share forecast for the full year to $11.68 at the midpoint of its updated guidance.

Net Earnings Show a More Mixed Picture

Despite the strong adjusted results, Johnson & Johnson's reported net earnings told a somewhat more complex story. The company posted net earnings of $5.53 billion, or $2.27 per diluted share, essentially flat compared with $5.54 billion, or $2.29 per share, during the same period a year earlier. Adjusted net earnings, which exclude certain one-time items, increased 5.7% to $7.08 billion for the quarter.

Read more Moderna Stock Surges on mRNA Pipeline Momentum: Is It a Long-Term Buy Amid Vaccine Challenges? Moderna Stock Surges on mRNA Pipeline Momentum: Is It a Long-Term Buy Amid Vaccine Challenges?

Read more Eli Lilly Shares Dip Slightly After Hitting Record High as Even Analysts Keep Raising Price Targets Today Eli Lilly Shares Dip Slightly After Hitting Record High as Even Analysts Keep Raising Price Targets Today

Why the Stock Fell Despite the Beat

Johnson & Johnson's stock decline despite beating both earnings and revenue estimates reflects a pattern common among stocks that have already priced in significant optimism ahead of earnings. Shares had climbed approximately 25.6% year-to-date heading into Wednesday's report, outperforming broader healthcare sector benchmarks and reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's pipeline and defensive positioning within a volatile broader market.

With options market participants having priced in an expected post-earnings move of roughly 3.65% in either direction, and the stock already trading at a forward earnings multiple of 21.17 times, exceeding both the broader sector average of 18.49 times and its own five-year historical average of 15.65 times, some investors appear to have used the largely in-line results as an opportunity to lock in gains following the stock's strong run this year.

Analysts Had Grown Increasingly Bullish

Ahead of Wednesday's report, several Wall Street analysts had raised their price targets on Johnson & Johnson, citing confidence in the company's growth trajectory. RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh Chadha raised her price target to $287 from $265 while maintaining an Outperform rating, pointing to consistent procedural volumes and robust demand across the company's various business segments.

TD Cowen analyst Michael Nedelcovych moved even more aggressively, raising his price target to $300 from $250 alongside a Buy recommendation. Bank of America analyst Jason Gerberry also raised his price target, to $263 from $254, emphasizing what he described as sustainable growth catalysts within the company's premium pharmaceutical franchises.

A Moderate Buy Consensus, With Some Caution

According to TipRanks data, the overall analyst consensus on Johnson & Johnson stands at a Moderate Buy, based on 11 Buy ratings and four Hold ratings, with an average price target of $273.21. That target implies meaningful additional upside from current trading levels, even after accounting for Wednesday's pullback.

Not all analyst sentiment has been uniformly positive, however. Stifel analyst Rick Wise has maintained a Hold rating on the stock, even while raising his price target from $220 to $250 earlier this year, reflecting a more cautious overall stance despite acknowledging improving fundamentals.

Ongoing Challenges Remain

Despite the strong quarterly results, Johnson & Johnson continues to navigate several ongoing challenges. The company remains engaged in managing substantial legal liabilities tied to longstanding talc litigation, while upcoming patent cliffs for products including Opsumit and Simponi represent additional headwinds that could affect the company's growth trajectory in future periods. Additionally, the company's Stelara franchise continues facing pressure from biosimilar competition, a dynamic that has weighed on that specific product line even as other areas of the portfolio have shown strong growth.

What Comes Next

With Johnson & Johnson now firmly on track toward surpassing $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time in the company's 140-year history, investors will be watching closely in the coming quarters to see whether the company's raised guidance translates into sustained stock performance, or whether Wednesday's muted reaction signals that the market has already priced in much of the near-term optimism surrounding the company's pharmaceutical pipeline and broader growth trajectory heading into the second half of 2026.