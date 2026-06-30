Cipher Digital Stock Slips Nearly 4% Today Even as Wall Street Stays Bullish on Its Data Center Pivot

Shares of Cipher Digital Inc., the company formerly known as Cipher Mining, fell sharply Monday, pulling back from levels near a 52-week high even as Wall Street analysts remain almost uniformly bullish on the bitcoin miner's ongoing transformation into a high-performance computing data center operator.

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Shares of the company were trading at $24.93 as of 11 a.m. EDT, down $1.01, or 3.89%, on the day. The decline comes after a volatile stretch in which the stock has traded between $23.80 and $26.13 over the past several sessions, well above its 52-week low of $4.08 but also off the 52-week high of $30.14 the stock reached earlier this year. Cipher's market capitalization has surged roughly 800% over the past 12 months, recently standing at around $10.6 billion, a remarkable run for a company that began the period primarily as a cryptocurrency mining operation.

That dramatic rerating reflects Cipher's broader strategic pivot. The company, which rebranded itself from Cipher Mining to Cipher Digital, now describes itself as a leading developer, owner and operator of industrial-scale data centers built specifically for high-performance computing workloads, positioning itself to capture demand from the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom rather than relying primarily on bitcoin mining revenue. The company has emphasized its vertical integration across the data center value chain, including land and power origination, grid interconnection, site development, construction and ongoing facility operations, a strategy management argues differentiates Cipher from pure-play crypto miners attempting similar pivots.

That transition was on full display in Cipher's first-quarter results for 2026. The company posted an adjusted loss of 28 cents per share, missing analyst forecasts of a 23-cent loss, while revenue fell 41.7% sequentially to $34.84 million, below the $35.71 million Wall Street had expected, reflecting the ongoing decline in bitcoin mining-related revenue as the company redirects resources toward data center construction. Despite the miss, the company's net loss improved significantly to $114 million from $734 million in the prior quarter, while total assets climbed to $6.4 billion from $4.3 billion and cash reserves stood at $715 million. Notably, shares actually rose nearly 3.2% in premarket trading following the earnings release despite the revenue and earnings misses, a reaction analysts attributed to continued investor confidence in the company's data center expansion strategy overshadowing near-term mining-revenue softness.

Cipher's management has offered an optimistic longer-term outlook tied to that buildout, projecting the company could reach profitability with earnings per share of 36 cents by the first quarter of 2027, alongside a fiscal 2027 revenue forecast of approximately $835.23 million as new data center capacity comes online. Company leadership has pointed to long-term customer contracts and the firm's data center capabilities as the basis for that projection, while acknowledging risks tied to elevated interest expenses and the broader execution challenges inherent in shifting from a mining-focused business to a capital-intensive data center operator.

Financing that buildout has required substantial capital raises. Cipher priced a $2 billion offering of senior secured notes carrying a 6.125% interest rate and maturing in 2031 in early February, issued through its wholly-owned subsidiary Black Pearl Compute LLC, with that offering closing on Feb. 11. The company returned to the debt markets in June, pricing an additional $810 million in senior secured notes at a 6.000% rate, also due 2031, through a separate subsidiary, Stingray Compute LLC, with that offering pricing on June 8 and closing roughly a week later. Both note offerings were structured as private placements aimed at qualified institutional buyers, with proceeds directed toward supporting the company's expanding data center operations.

Cipher has also been building out its leadership and board to support the strategic shift. The company appointed Thomas Duda, a real estate investment veteran with more than two decades of experience and currently a vice president overseeing real estate investment activities at Henry Crown and Company, to its board of directors in February, a move the company said would strengthen its governance as it executes the pivot toward data center development. More recently, Cipher named Bill Blevins as its new Head of Grid Strategies in a June 16 announcement, a hire that underscores the importance of power procurement and grid relationships to the company's data center ambitions, given that securing reliable, large-scale electricity supply has become one of the central bottlenecks facing AI infrastructure developers broadly.

Wall Street's reaction to Cipher's transformation has been overwhelmingly positive on a ratings basis, even as the stock's day-to-day price action has remained volatile. Across analysts tracked by major research platforms, Cipher carries a consensus Strong Buy rating, with roughly 16 analysts recommending the stock as a buy and none rating it a hold or sell. The average 12-month price target sits at approximately $32.63, with estimates ranging from a low of $23 to a high of $69, implying meaningful potential upside from current trading levels even after accounting for the stock's already substantial run over the past year. BTIG raised its price target on the stock to $35 from $25 on June 24, while Cipher was separately highlighted alongside Applied Materials as one of analysts' top technology picks in commentary published June 23. Company management also met with research firm Rosenblatt earlier in the month as part of ongoing efforts to keep institutional investors informed about its data center progress.

Despite that broad analyst support, Cipher's stock remains subject to the kind of sharp daily swings typical of companies undergoing major business model transitions while carrying significant new debt obligations. The combination of declining legacy mining revenue, substantial near-term losses, and heavy reliance on the successful and timely completion of new data center capacity means the stock's path forward will likely continue to hinge on execution milestones, including whether the company can deliver on its projected return to profitability by early 2027, rather than on sentiment alone. For now, Monday's decline appears to reflect a pause in what has otherwise been one of the more dramatic re-ratings among formerly crypto-focused companies pursuing a similar pivot into AI-driven data center infrastructure.