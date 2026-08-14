Google's Gemini App Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Users, Becoming Fastest-Growing Product Ever

Google's Gemini app has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, the company announced Tuesday, marking the fastest any product in Google's 28-year history has reached that scale and placing the artificial intelligence assistant in direct competition with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Chief Executive Sundar Pichai announced the milestone in a post on X, writing that Gemini has become the company's 14th product to reach 1 billion monthly users, joining a group previously occupied only by Search, Gmail, Android, Maps, Chrome, Play and YouTube. "1B+ people are now using the Gemini app every month to spark new ideas," Pichai wrote, crediting the app's rapid growth to Google Labs vice president Josh Woodward and the broader Gemini engineering team. Woodward marked the milestone with his own post, writing simply, "One billion for Gemini!"

The growth trajectory behind Tuesday's announcement has been steep. Pichai first disclosed 400 million monthly active users for Gemini at Google I/O in May 2025. That figure climbed to 650 million by Alphabet's third-quarter earnings disclosure in October 2025, reached 750 million by February 2026, hit 900 million when Pichai took the stage at Google I/O again in May 2026, and stood at 950 million as of the company's second-quarter earnings report on July 22. The jump from 950 million to 1 billion took place in roughly the three weeks that followed.

In a blog post accompanying the announcement, Google shared new data illustrating how people are using the app. The company said 63% of users now speak directly to Gemini rather than typing, including a growing number of "voice only" users, and noted that busy parents are 43% more likely than other users to rely on voice for everyday tasks. Beyond straightforward conversation, Google said one in five interactions through Gemini Live now extend beyond voice alone, with users increasingly relying on live camera feeds and screen sharing for real-time problem-solving, a feature the company said has proven especially popular among do-it-yourself hobbyists and students.

Students in particular have leaned heavily on the app's file-upload capabilities, with Google reporting that 38% of school-related requests submitted through Gemini include an attached document or image. On the creative side, Google said the app now generates more than 150 million images per day, a capability the company has positioned as particularly useful for small businesses producing their own marketing materials using a combination of image, video and audio tools within a single platform.

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Google also highlighted Gemini's expanding reach across devices beyond its own Android ecosystem. The company said the app now has more than 100 million active users on iOS, with power users on the macOS version of the app submitting prompts roughly twice as frequently as users on other platforms. On Android specifically, Google said Gemini can now automate tasks across more than 40 popular third-party apps, enabling functions like booking a rideshare or reserving a restaurant table directly through the assistant.

Tuesday's announcement arrived one day ahead of Google's scheduled Made by Google hardware event on August 12, where deeper integration of Gemini into the company's Pixel 11 device lineup is widely expected to be unveiled. Woodward, in a separate video message, indicated that additional Gemini product updates remain in the pipeline, including a planned rollout of more than 60 new regional dialects for the assistant, a feature previewed earlier at Google I/O in May.

Notably, Google's announcement did not disclose how many of Gemini's 1 billion monthly users are paying subscribers, a detail some industry observers flagged as a meaningful omission from an otherwise data-heavy announcement. The distinction matters because Google's user count includes people who may have been automatically routed to Gemini through their device's operating system or migrated from an existing Google product, rather than users who actively sought out and paid for the standalone app.

Tuesday's figure also refers specifically to the standalone Gemini app and does not include users who interact with Google's AI systems through other channels, such as AI Mode in Google Search, which the company has said separately surpassed 1 billion monthly active users of its own.

The milestone places Gemini in close proximity to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which reached 1 billion monthly active users in the months prior to Google's announcement, according to reporting from TechCrunch, and had already cleared the more demanding threshold of 1 billion weekly active users by the time Google made Tuesday's disclosure. Industry analysts have cautioned that comparing the two companies' user figures directly can be misleading, since monthly and weekly active-user counts represent different, non-equivalent measures of engagement, and companies frequently define and calculate those metrics using their own internal methodologies.

Google launched the standalone Gemini app in 2024 and has since worked to embed the assistant across a growing share of its product ecosystem, including its Chrome browser, Android smartphones, and the Google Workspace suite of productivity tools spanning Docs, Sheets and Drive. In its blog post, the company said its goal moving forward remains building toward "the next billion" users by continuing to make Gemini more personal, proactive and powerful.