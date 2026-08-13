Customers of Metronet, the fiber-optic internet provider serving communities across 16 states, reported problems accessing their internet service Wednesday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, in what appeared to be a developing disruption affecting the company's network.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Metronet began climbing at 8:23 a.m. Eastern time. The tracking service posted about the rising number of reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them and tagging the post with the hashtag "MetronetDown."

Separate outage-monitoring service StatusGator later reported detecting a likely Metronet disruption as of 12:33 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, logging 89 user-submitted reports of problems over the preceding 24-hour window. StatusGator noted that, based on its analysis of issue reports, page visits and signal strength data, Metronet appeared to be experiencing or to have recently experienced an outage, even though the company had not officially acknowledged any service disruption as of the time of that assessment.

Not every outage-tracking service showed the same picture, however. Separate monitoring tools, including ISPDown.com and Outage.report, indicated at various points Wednesday that Metronet appeared to be "operating normally," with one service reporting zero outages logged in the preceding 24 hours. That discrepancy between different third-party tracking tools underscored the difficulty of pinning down the precise scope and timeline of an internet service disruption using crowdsourced and automated monitoring systems alone, particularly for an outage that may affect some geographic areas or customer segments more heavily than others.

As of Wednesday, Metronet had not issued a detailed public statement addressing the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the reported outage. The company's own website includes a dedicated outage information page directing customers experiencing service disruptions to first check for alerts through the myMetronet customer portal, confirm their account is current on payments, verify that their power and equipment connections are functioning properly, and power-cycle their modem or router by unplugging it for at least 10 seconds before restoring power. Metronet has said that if those basic troubleshooting steps do not resolve a customer's issue, the disruption may be part of a broader network outage, and has directed affected customers to contact its technical support team for further assistance.

Metronet describes itself as a 100% fiber-optic internet provider delivering symmetrical, multi-gigabit internet speeds to homes and businesses, with particularly strong coverage across Indiana, Illinois and Florida, among the 16 states where the company operates. The company markets residential and business internet plans reaching speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, along with television service featuring cloud DVR and access to streaming platforms including Netflix and YouTube TV, positioning itself as a fiber-focused alternative to larger, more established internet providers in the mid-sized markets it serves.

Wednesday's reported disruption would not be the first outage to affect Metronet's network. According to data compiled by StatusGator, the company has experienced several previous service disruptions over the past two months, including outages detected on July 15, June 23, June 16 and June 13, ranging in duration from roughly 18 minutes to just over two hours. StatusGator noted that none of those earlier incidents were ever officially acknowledged by Metronet, mirroring the pattern seen with Wednesday's reported disruption.

Given the nature of fiber-optic internet service, outages affecting Metronet's network can leave customers without home internet access entirely, disrupting everything from remote work and video streaming to smart home devices and, for some customers, television and phone service bundled through the same connection. Because Metronet also offers business-tier internet plans, service disruptions can carry a meaningful economic impact for small and mid-sized businesses that rely on the company's fiber connections for day-to-day operations, a factor the company has acknowledged on its own outage information pages by offering separate business-specific outage resources.

Customers experiencing problems with their Metronet service were, consistent with the company's own published guidance, generally advised to first check the myMetronet customer portal for any posted service alerts before assuming a broader network-wide issue was responsible for their disruption. Metronet has said it aims to provide customers with timely updates during confirmed outages through both email and text notifications, which customers can opt into through their online account settings.

This remains a developing situation, and additional details regarding the precise scope, underlying cause and expected resolution timeline of Wednesday's reported Metronet outage were not immediately available. The company had not issued an official public acknowledgment of the disruption as of Wednesday afternoon, leaving affected customers largely reliant on third-party outage trackers and the company's standard troubleshooting guidance to determine whether their service issues were part of a broader, network-wide problem.