How 7 Brew's New App Follows The Starbucks Playbook For Driving Customer Loyalty And Sales

7 Brew's launch of its first mobile app this week places the rapidly growing drive-through beverage chain squarely within a strategy pioneered and refined by Starbucks, the coffee giant whose app has become a central pillar of its business, driving billions of dollars in sales through personalized ordering, loyalty rewards and customer data collection.

7 Brew's app, which became available Wednesday, gives customers order-ahead functionality, full menu customization, and access to the chain's previously unpublished "secret menu" of more than 20,000 possible drink combinations. Those features closely mirror the tools Starbucks has used for years to drive engagement, tools that have become a case study across the restaurant and beverage industry for how a well-executed app can reshape customer behavior.

Starbucks Chief Executive Brian Niccol has spoken extensively about the central role the company's app and loyalty program play in its broader turnaround strategy. Speaking during the company's third-quarter earnings call, Niccol outlined ambitious goals for rebuilding the brand's customer service reputation, saying the company is "reclaiming it, one customer, one cup, one coffee house at a time," as it works toward what he described as becoming "the world's greatest customer service company."

Central to that effort is Starbucks Rewards, the company's loyalty program, which Niccol said is helping reinforce daily customer habits. "Starbucks Rewards is reinforcing the daily ritual and building more connection with customers," Niccol said, noting that the program had grown to 35.8 million 90-day active members in the U.S. just four months after the company relaunched it, with members already advancing through the program's tiered structure from its Green level up to Gold and Reserve status.

Read more Restaurant Brands Beats Earnings as Burger King's US Sales Soar 8.5%, Popeyes Struggles Overall Restaurant Brands Beats Earnings as Burger King's US Sales Soar 8.5%, Popeyes Struggles Overall

Niccol also pointed to specific app-driven promotions as evidence of the loyalty program's effectiveness. He cited "Free Mod Monday," a promotion allowing members to try a free drink modification, saying that one in three members who tried a new modification through the offer reordered it in the weeks that followed, illustrating how targeted, app-based promotions can convert a single interaction into a lasting change in customer behavior.

Industry analysts say the underlying mechanics of a strong beverage app extend well beyond simple convenience. Thad Peterson, a senior analyst who has studied restaurant technology trends, said mobile ordering functions as a kind of expanded capacity for a physical location. "It is a virtual extension of the line in the store, so more customers have access to the store so more sales can be made," Peterson said, adding that apps also save customers time and effort by fitting seamlessly into daily routines, particularly for a habitual, everyday purchase like coffee.

Beyond convenience, apps also serve a critical data-gathering function for beverage companies. Domick Miserandino, chief executive of RTM Nexus, said the core value of an app for companies like 7 Brew lies as much in the information it generates as in the ordering experience itself. "Data and speed. The point of the app is to get all that customer data," Miserandino said, adding that for a chain with a menu as complex as 7 Brew's, an app also meaningfully speeds up service by allowing customization to happen before a customer ever reaches the pickup window, cutting down wait times at the stand itself.

That efficiency argument carries particular weight for 7 Brew, given the sheer scale of its menu. With more than 20,000 possible drink combinations, and no walk-up counter where customers can browse a physical menu board, the chain has historically relied on customers either knowing exactly what they wanted before reaching the drive-through speaker, or missing out on off-menu options simply because there was no practical way to browse the full range of choices in the moment.

7 Brew Chief Marketing Officer Nick Chavez framed the company's own app in terms that echo Starbucks' broader engagement strategy, describing the goal as making digital ordering "as personal and fun as the experience" customers already associate with the brand's in-person stands. Like Starbucks, 7 Brew has paired its app launch with updates to its loyalty program, allowing members to bank points not just toward drinks but also toward exclusive merchandise, a structure aimed at keeping customers engaged with the brand between visits.

Whether 7 Brew's app can replicate the scale of Starbucks' loyalty ecosystem remains an open question, given the significant difference in the two chains' size and maturity. Starbucks has spent years refining its app and rewards infrastructure across tens of thousands of locations worldwide, while 7 Brew, founded in 2017, is still in the midst of its rapid national expansion. Even so, industry observers say the fundamental strategy, using an app to combine convenience, customization and data collection into a single tool for building customer habit and loyalty, remains a proven playbook regardless of a chain's size, one that 7 Brew is now positioned to apply as it continues its rapid growth across the beverage industry.