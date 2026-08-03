Dunkin' Is Giving Away 1 Million Free Refreshers to Rewards Members Starting This Monday, August 3rd

Dunkin' is giving away 1 million free Refreshers to members of its rewards program starting Monday, continuing what has become a recurring tradition of large-scale giveaways for the coffee and beverage chain.

The company quietly announced the promotion through a new Instagram broadcast channel called "Dunkin' diehards," rather than posting the offer across its main social media accounts. The message teased the upcoming deal in a playful tone. "As a thank you for joining dunkin' diehards... between you and me, we might be giving away 1 million free refreshers on Monday, August 3rd," the announcement read. "Code will drop on Monday... shhhhhh."

According to the announcement, Dunkin' Rewards members will be able to claim a free Refresher on Monday, Aug. 3, while supplies last. The company confirmed that the specific promo code needed to redeem the offer will not be released until Monday itself, meaning there is nothing available for customers to redeem ahead of that date. Dunkin' has not yet disclosed several key details about the promotion, including which Refresher sizes will be included in the giveaway or exactly how long the redemption window will remain open once the code goes live.

Dunkin' Refreshers are a category of colorful, non-coffee beverages the chain has built out in recent years, typically combining fruit flavors such as strawberry dragonfruit or mango pineapple with green tea, served over ice. The drinks have been positioned as an alternative for customers looking for a cold, fruit-forward option during warmer months rather than a traditional coffee-based beverage. Among this summer's specific offerings is the Candy Pink Lemonade Refresher, made with pineapple, raspberry and hibiscus flavors blended with lemonade and topped with dragonfruit pieces.

Monday's giveaway continues a pattern of large-scale promotional giveaways that has become something of an annual tradition for the chain. Earlier this year, Dunkin' marked April Fools' Day by giving away 1,000,001 free coffees to Dunkin' Rewards members, with the extra single coffee added as a playful nod to the holiday, poking fun at customers who might assume an offer that generous was too good to be true. That April Fools' promotion followed a similar giveaway the previous year, when the company also gave away 1 million free coffees, a deal that drew a rush of customers eager to claim their free drink before the offer ran out. Monday's Refreshers giveaway follows that same general format, though it shifts the focus from hot or iced coffee to Dunkin's lineup of colder, fruit-based Refreshers, better suited to the peak of summer heat.

Customers hoping to take advantage of Monday's offer will need to ensure they are signed up for the free Dunkin' Rewards loyalty program in advance, since the promotion is limited specifically to program members rather than being available to all customers broadly. Interested customers are also encouraged to follow the "dunkin' diehards" Instagram broadcast channel directly, since that is where the company plans to release the actual promo code needed to redeem the free drink once Monday arrives.

Once the code is released, redeeming the offer is expected to become a race against the clock, given that the promotion is capped at 1 million total drinks and past Dunkin' giveaways of similar scale have generally been claimed quickly once customers gained access to the necessary redemption code. Given that past large-scale Dunkin' promotions have sold out relatively fast once codes became available, customers interested in participating are likely to want to redeem the offer as early as possible on Monday to improve their chances of successfully claiming a free Refresher before the million-drink cap is reached.

Dunkin' has increasingly used its loyalty program and targeted social media channels, including the newer "dunkin' diehards" broadcast feature, to build stronger direct engagement with its most frequent customers, offering exclusive early access to promotions and giveaways as an incentive for continued participation in the Dunkin' Rewards program. Monday's Refreshers giveaway represents the latest example of that broader strategy, rewarding loyal customers with a free product tied to one of the chain's newer and more warm-weather-focused beverage offerings.

With the specific promo code still unreleased as of this writing and full redemption details, including size limitations and the length of the offer window, still to be confirmed, customers interested in claiming a free Refresher on Monday are encouraged to check the Dunkin' Rewards app and the company's official channels directly on the day of the promotion for the most accurate and up-to-date information on how to participate before the million available drinks are claimed.