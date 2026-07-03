National Beverage Stock Jumps on Special Dividend as LaCroix Maker Reports Fiscal 2026 Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Shares of National Beverage Corp. surged more than 11% in morning trading Thursday after the maker of LaCroix sparkling water and other beverages announced a substantial special cash dividend alongside its full-year fiscal 2026 results, rewarding shareholders amid a year of modest revenue pressure.

The stock climbed to around $34.58, reflecting investor approval of the company's decision to return capital while maintaining strong margins in a challenging consumer environment. National Beverage, known for its portfolio of sparkling waters, juices and carbonated soft drinks, has long emphasized shareholder returns through periodic special dividends.

On Tuesday, the company declared a special cash dividend of $3.25 per share, payable on or before July 30 to shareholders of record on July 13. This marks the 13th such dividend over the past 22 years, with total payouts exceeding $19.78 per share or more than $1.8 billion returned to investors.

For the fiscal year ended May 2, 2026, National Beverage reported net sales of $1.18 billion, a slight decline from $1.20 billion the prior year, influenced by one fewer selling week and a 6.7% drop in case volume. Average selling price per case rose 5.2%, helping offset the volume shortfall amid inflation, cautious consumer spending and broader economic disruptions.

Net income came in at $183.6 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared with $186.8 million, or $1.99 per share, in fiscal 2025. Gross margin held steady at 37%, demonstrating operational resilience despite higher packaging and ingredient costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses remained essentially flat.

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Fourth-quarter results showed revenue of $297.1 million and earnings per share of $0.43, both slightly below analyst expectations. The company highlighted its patriotic commitment and focus on innovation in its portfolio of healthier beverage options.

Chairman and CEO Nick Caporella, who founded the company in 1985, has built a reputation for disciplined management and a commitment to organic growth. National Beverage's brands, including LaCroix, Shasta, Faygo and others, target value-conscious consumers seeking refreshing, innovative drinks without heavy marketing spends.

The special dividend announcement provided a clear catalyst for Thursday's rally, as investors welcomed the immediate cash return in addition to the company's solid balance sheet. Cash and equivalents have remained robust, supporting both dividends and ongoing operations.

Navigating a Tough Consumer Landscape

Fiscal 2026 presented headwinds familiar to the beverage industry. Elevated inflation squeezed household budgets, leading to reduced volumes across both Power Brands like LaCroix and core carbonated soft drinks. Government-related disruptions and shifting consumer preferences further impacted demand.

Despite the top-line dip, National Beverage protected profitability through pricing discipline and cost management. The steady gross margin underscores the strength of its differentiated portfolio, which emphasizes sparkling waters and functional beverages amid growing demand for healthier hydration options.

Earlier in the year, third-quarter results for the period ended January 31, 2026, showed increased net income and improved margins, providing a positive note during the winter quarter. The company has continued to invest in product innovation, such as new LaCroix variety packs, to drive consumer excitement.

Analysts have offered mixed views on the stock's trajectory. UBS recently lowered its price target to $33 from $35 while maintaining a Sell rating, citing margin risks and modest sales upside. Consensus price targets hover around $33 to $35, implying limited near-term upside from current levels, with a general "Hold" to "Sell" lean among the small number of covering analysts.

Longer-term, the outlook depends on National Beverage's ability to regain volume growth in a competitive sparkling water category while expanding its presence in energy drinks, juices and other segments. The company's lean operating model — avoiding heavy advertising in favor of product quality and retail execution — has historically delivered strong returns on equity, currently around 36%.

Shareholder-Friendly Capital Allocation

National Beverage's history of special dividends stands out in the consumer staples sector. By returning substantial capital without compromising financial flexibility, the company has rewarded loyal investors through various market cycles. The latest $3.25 per share payout represents a significant yield at recent share prices and reinforces confidence in its cash-generating ability.

With a market capitalization around $3 billion and a tight share structure, the stock can exhibit volatility. Thursday's double-digit percentage gain highlights how capital return announcements can quickly shift sentiment, even following results that were directionally in line with expectations.

The beverage maker's focus on "healthy hydration" aligns with broader industry trends toward low- or no-calorie options. LaCroix, once a sparkling water darling, continues to anchor the portfolio alongside value-oriented brands that provide stability.

Risks and Opportunities Ahead

Challenges remain. Competition in the sparkling water space from larger players with deeper marketing pockets persists. Input cost inflation, supply chain issues and evolving consumer tastes require ongoing agility. A potential economic slowdown could further pressure discretionary beverage purchases.

On the positive side, National Beverage's strong cash position, minimal debt and proven margin discipline provide a buffer. Future growth could come from international expansion, new product launches or acquisitions that complement its existing lineup, though the company has traditionally favored organic development.

Next earnings are anticipated in early September for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Investors will watch for signs of volume stabilization and the impact of the special dividend on shareholder sentiment.

National Beverage operates with a distinctive philosophy under Caporella's leadership, prioritizing long-term brand integrity and operational efficiency over short-term hype. This approach has sustained the business through decades of changing consumer preferences.

As the company celebrates America with its latest dividend, it positions itself for continued refreshment of its consumer base. Whether the stock represents a long-term opportunity depends on execution in a maturing category and the broader economic backdrop.

For income-oriented investors, the combination of reliable profitability, periodic special dividends and a focus on essential refreshment products offers appeal. Growth investors may seek clearer catalysts for volume acceleration and portfolio expansion.

Thursday's market reaction suggests Wall Street is giving the company credit for consistent capital returns and resilience. As National Beverage toasts its latest results, the focus turns to sustaining momentum in an industry where innovation and value remain key drivers of success.