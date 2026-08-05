Next Shares Jump 6% as UK Retailer Raises Profit Forecast for the Third Time This Year on Strong Sales

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LONDON — Shares of Next PLC surged Wednesday after the British fashion and homewares retailer raised its full-year profit forecast for the third time this year, delivering a trading update that reinforced its status as a bellwether for the strength of UK consumer spending even amid a broader cautious retail environment.

Next shares climbed as much as 7% in early trading, touching a fresh all-time high of 15,900 pence, before settling to a gain of 6.21%, or 920 pence, to close at 15,730 pence. The advance gave the retailer a market capitalization of £17.72 billion and extended a rally that has now pushed the stock up close to 19% so far this year.

A Third Upgrade in a Single Year

Next said full-price sales rose 9.2% in the 13 weeks to Aug. 1, comfortably outpacing the company's own previous forecast of just 4% growth for the quarter, a target it had set after full-price sales growth of 6.2% in the first quarter reflected a tougher comparison with the prior year. Instead, sales came in £70 million ahead of the retailer's expectations, split between a £19 million beat in the UK and a £51 million beat overseas.

On the back of that outperformance, Next raised its full-year pretax profit guidance by £25 million to £1.243 billion for the year ending January 2027, representing year-on-year growth of 7.3%. The company said £15 million of the increase stemmed from the additional sales, while the remaining £10 million reflected better-than-expected returns on its equity investments. Full-year earnings per share guidance was lifted to 812.9 pence, up 9.2% from the prior year.

The upgrade marks the third time Next has raised its profit outlook so far this year, following earlier increases from an initial forecast of £1.158 billion to £1.218 billion ahead of Wednesday's announcement. According to one broker cited in coverage of the results, the pattern is a familiar one for the retailer, which has issued 19 profit upgrades since the start of its 2024 financial year, a track record that has made repeated guidance increases almost an expected feature of Next's reporting calendar rather than a surprise.

Warm Weather and Middle East Demand Drive the Beat

Next attributed the stronger-than-expected quarter in part to weather conditions that matched the exceptionally warm summer seen the previous year, a factor the company said it had not anticipated when it issued its more cautious original guidance. The retailer also pointed to a release of pent-up consumer demand in the Middle East and Northern Europe, regions that had posted weaker sales performance in the first quarter before rebounding strongly in the second.

International online sales were the standout performer in the update, surging 36.9% during the second quarter and pushing first-half international online growth to 23.9%. By contrast, total UK sales rose a more modest 2.8% during the quarter, as a 0.3% decline in physical store sales was offset by 5% growth in UK online sales. Across the first half of the year as a whole, total full-price sales rose 7.7%.

Guidance for the Remainder of the Year

Despite the strong second-quarter beat, Next held its forecast for full-price sales growth in the second half of the year unchanged at 5%, a decision the company framed as appropriately cautious given the scale of the comparatives it will be lapping. The retailer specifically flagged that international sales growth is expected to moderate to around 14% in the second half, down from the elevated pace seen in recent quarters, as the comparison period begins to include the benefit of logistics upgrades made to its European distribution network the previous year.

Taken together, the updated guidance implies full-year full-price sales of £6 billion, up from a previous forecast of £5.9 billion, and total group sales of £7.5 billion, up from £7.3 billion previously. The updated forecast also assumes £524 million in share buybacks for the year, £14 million above the company's prior guidance, underscoring Next's continued emphasis on returning capital to shareholders alongside its operational growth.

A Bellwether for UK Retail

Next is widely regarded by analysts and investors as one of the clearest bellwethers for the health of British consumer spending, given its scale, with more than 800 stores across the UK and Ireland alongside a substantial international online operation. The company's consistent pattern of upgrading guidance throughout 2026 has stood in contrast to a broader retail sector narrative that has often emphasized caution around consumer spending power amid persistent cost-of-living pressures across the UK.

Next's international third-party brand business, which sells other companies' products through its online platform alongside its own Wholly Owned Brands, has continued to expand as part of the company's broader growth strategy, with international third-party brand sales having grown 22% year over year in the company's most recent full fiscal year. The retailer has also continued to flag Middle East regional instability as a source of ongoing logistical and cost challenges, having previously estimated tens of millions of dollars in additional costs tied to fuel and air freight disruptions linked to the conflict in the region.

Next's interim results are due to be published on Sept. 17, 2026, an event that investors and analysts are likely to watch closely for further detail on how the retailer's momentum has carried into the back half of its financial year, along with any additional commentary on cost pressures tied to ongoing instability in the Middle East. With Wednesday's upgrade marking the company's third of the year and shares now trading at record levels, market attention is increasingly focused on whether Next's pattern of beating its own conservative guidance can be sustained into the more challenging comparative period the retailer itself has flagged for the months ahead.