Pinnacle Investment Management Shares Jump Over 8% as Profit Soars 31% on Record Fund Inflows

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SYDNEY — Shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd rose 8.22% on Wednesday to close at $19.22, after the multi-affiliate fund manager reported a 31% jump in full-year net profit and record funds under management, capping a year in which the company expanded aggressively into international markets despite a lackluster domestic share market.

The Sydney-based investment group posted net profit after tax of $176.9 million for the year ended June 30, up 31% from the prior year, comfortably beating consensus analyst estimates in a period that saw significant volatility across global markets and a relatively sluggish performance from the Australian share market itself.

Record Funds Under Management

Pinnacle reported aggregate funds under management of $229.4 billion as of June 30, up 28% over the past year, driven in part by record net inflows of $33.4 billion during fiscal 2026, including what the company described as strong retail and international flows. The firm operates a network of 19 affiliate investment managers under what it calls a "supported independence" model, in which Pinnacle takes minority or majority ownership stakes in boutique fund managers while allowing them to retain operational autonomy over their investment strategies.

The company declared a final dividend of 31.0 cents per share, franked to 65%, bringing full-year dividends to 60.0 cents a share, franked at 72%, a payout that was held steady from the prior year despite the increase in underlying profit.

International Expansion a Key Driver

A continued push into the United Kingdom was central to Pinnacle's growth during the year, with the firm deepening its ownership stake in one of its affiliate managers by moving to full ownership of the business. Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun defended the company's approach to taking a larger ownership position in its UK operations than it has typically pursued with Australian affiliates, saying the company has particularly prosecuted a model of minority ownership because it was appropriate in the Australian market, but conditions are different in the UK.

Macoun also pushed back on the idea that the company's overseas push was driven purely by a desire for growth, saying Pinnacle has been studying opportunities overseas for most of the past 20 years and does not believe it could be accused of rushing in carelessly.

Pinnacle's performance came against a backdrop in which the Australian share market notably underperformed its global peers during the 2026 financial year, rising just 2.8%, compared with a 20.8% advance for Wall Street's S&P 500 and a 23.8% gain for the UK's FTSE 100. Despite that weaker domestic backdrop, Pinnacle's earnings benefited from a meaningful contribution from performance fees, which the company said were significant despite considerable shifts in relative performance across asset classes and investment styles during the year, demonstrating that performance fees can contribute meaningfully to results across market cycles.

A Mixed Picture Among Affiliates

Not every part of Pinnacle's affiliate network performed uniformly well during the year. The company's Hyperion-managed exchange-traded funds were flagged as one of the weaker spots in an otherwise strong result, with a number of large technology holdings, including WiseTech, Cochlear, Xero and Life360, weighing on returns for that particular strategy during the period.

A Volatile Year for the Stock

Despite the strength of Wednesday's results, Pinnacle shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 12 months, falling by roughly 20% during that period, according to Motley Fool Australia analysis, even as the underlying business posted record earnings and funds under management. That divergence between the company's operating performance and its share price reflects broader questions among investors about valuation multiples for asset managers, as well as sensitivity to shifts in market sentiment toward growth-oriented financial services businesses more broadly.

With funds under management now standing at a record $229.4 billion and net inflows accelerating through the year, Pinnacle's ability to sustain that momentum into fiscal 2027, both domestically and through its expanding international affiliate network, is likely to remain the central focus for investors in the company's shares. The continued build-out of its UK presence, alongside the performance of its broader affiliate portfolio, is expected to be a key area of scrutiny as the company works to translate record scale into durable long-term earnings growth.