ASX 200 Rises 0.39% as Miners Rally on Wall Street Strength and Broad Commodity Gains

Read more Australian Shares Slide 0.70% to 8,778 as Miners and Energy Stocks Track Overnight Wall Street Losses Australian Shares Slide 0.70% to 8,778 as Miners and Energy Stocks Track Overnight Wall Street Losses

SYDNEY — Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed Wednesday afternoon, trading at 8,827.4 points, up 34.1 points, or 0.39%, as a broad rally across mining stocks helped extend the market's recent momentum following a strong overnight session on Wall Street.

The gains built on Tuesday's session, when the index fought back from a weak opening to finish essentially flat, up a fraction at 8,793.3 points, after Monday's session had left the ASX 200 down 5.40 points, or 0.06%, at 8,791.30. Wednesday's advance followed a robust night for U.S. markets, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.75%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.3%, providing a positive lead for Australian trading heading into the session.

Miners lead the charge

The resource sector was the standout performer of Wednesday's session, with broad-based gains lifting several of the market's largest mining companies. South32 climbed 3.5%, BHP added 3.0%, Rio Tinto rose 2.5% and Fortescue gained 2.1%, according to market data compiled by MarketIndex. That sector strength helped push the broader index up 0.47% in early trade before extending gains through the afternoon.

Energy shares were also expected to feature prominently in Wednesday's trading, with companies including Beach Energy and Santos positioned for a strong session following another overnight surge in global oil prices, according to Motley Fool Australia. Analysts have continued to flag upside potential for both energy stocks over the coming 12 months, reflecting sustained investor interest in the sector amid ongoing volatility in global crude markets tied to the conflict between the United States and Iran.

Index review turnover in focus

Beyond the day's trading moves, market participants were also digesting an early assessment from Morgan Stanley regarding the upcoming September 2026 S&P/ASX index review, which is expected to trigger broad turnover across the market's constituent hierarchy. According to the assessment, approximately $2.5 billion in aggregate gross notional turnover is estimated across constituent changes and share count adjustments, with ASX 200 additions and deletions alone expected to generate around $668 million in gross trading activity.

Company-specific developments shape individual stocks

Several individual companies drew particular attention during Wednesday's session. Gold miner Westgold Resources reported fiscal 2026 gold production of 387,354 ounces, above its guidance range of 345,000 to 385,000 ounces, while growing its cash and liquid investments by $575 million over the year. The company funded share buybacks while remaining debt-free and unhedged, with full-year all-in sustaining costs of $2,841 per ounce landing within its guided range.

Mortgage insurer Helia also featured in Wednesday's coverage after the company said it was not aware of any undisclosed information that could explain recent share price movements, including in relation to its first-half earnings for the period ended June 30, 2026. The company pointed to a new equity research report issued late on the evening of July 20 as the likely explanation for the activity, while confirming its continued compliance with continuous disclosure obligations under ASX Listing Rule 3.1.

Data center operator NextDC also drew analyst attention following its own recent update, with UBS maintaining a Buy rating and a price target of A$22.55, citing alignment with a Sharon AI and Nvidia collaboration that could materially lift contracted earnings not yet reflected in current forecasts. Macquarie similarly maintained an Outperform rating with an A$18.30 target, pointing to potential earnings upside from expanded neocloud capacity using Nvidia equipment within the company's existing capital expenditure plans.

A market recovering from recent turbulence

Wednesday's gains continue a period of recovery following a difficult stretch earlier this month, when Australian markets, along with global counterparts, experienced significant volatility tied to a broader selloff in artificial intelligence and semiconductor-related stocks. That turbulence had been compounded by rising iron ore price pressure, with Singapore iron ore futures falling to a near two-week low earlier this week amid deteriorating Chinese steel mill margins and continued concerns tied to the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

According to Mysteel analyst Steven Yu, surveyed Chinese mill profitability fell around three percentage points from the prior week to 37.2% as of July 17, down 22.9 percentage points from a year earlier, with mounting mill losses and rising finished steel inventories reinforcing expectations for further production cuts among Chinese steelmakers, a dynamic that has continued weighing on iron ore demand sentiment even as Wednesday's session showed renewed strength across major Australian miners.

A market still navigating shifting global themes

Beyond individual company and sector news, broader market commentary from Morningstar has pointed to investors increasingly re-thinking assumptions around artificial intelligence monetization and the implications for AI suppliers, alongside observations that stocks which had previously led the market's rally are now beginning to lag behind other sectors. That shifting dynamic reflects the broader global reassessment of AI-related valuations that has played out across markets worldwide in recent weeks, even as Wednesday's session in Sydney showed resource stocks reasserting themselves as a key source of market strength.

With Australia's corporate reporting season approaching in the coming weeks, investors are likely to increasingly shift their attention toward company-specific earnings updates, even as broader global themes, including the trajectory of the U.S.-Iran conflict, oil and iron ore prices, and sentiment around AI-related technology valuations, continue to shape the overall direction of the Australian market. For now, Wednesday's session suggests resource stocks remain a key pillar of support for the ASX 200 as it continues navigating a turbulent global backdrop heading into the second half of 2026.