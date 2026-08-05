4DMedical Shares Jump Nearly 10% as ASX Respiratory Imaging Stock Extends Blistering Rally This Year

SYDNEY — Shares of 4DMedical Ltd surged 9.77% on Wednesday to close at $4.72, extending one of the most remarkable rallies on the Australian Securities Exchange this year as the respiratory imaging technology company continued to benefit from expanding hospital adoption of its flagship diagnostic software in the United States.

The Melbourne-based medical technology firm, listed under the ticker 4DX, has now climbed roughly 1,250% over the trailing 12-month period, according to analysis from Motley Fool Australia, cementing its position as the top-performing stock on the S&P/ASX 200 during that stretch. Wednesday's gain builds on a pattern of sharp single-session moves that have defined trading in 4DX for much of 2026, a volatility investors have come to associate with the stock's rapid transition from early-stage medical technology developer to a commercially scaling diagnostics business.

A Technology Built Around Lung Function

4DMedical develops CT:VQ, a software platform cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CE-marked in Europe, that converts routine CT scans into detailed maps of lung ventilation and blood flow. The technology is designed to help clinicians diagnose and monitor conditions including pulmonary embolism, emphysema and other respiratory disorders without the need for a separate nuclear ventilation-perfusion, or VQ, scan, historically the standard diagnostic tool for many lung conditions.

The company markets the technology through a software-as-a-service model, allowing hospitals to integrate the platform with existing CT scanning infrastructure rather than purchase new equipment. That approach has helped 4DMedical secure adoption at a growing list of major U.S. academic medical centers, including Mayo Clinic, Stanford University and Cleveland Clinic, along with a recently announced deployment of its flagship imaging solution at Mayo Clinic, which is consistently ranked as the top hospital in the United States.

Commercial Momentum Building

The stock's rally in recent sessions has been underpinned by a series of commercial and regulatory milestones. In May, 4DMedical secured a three-year contract with Arizona-based SimonMed Imaging, under which the diagnostic imaging network will deploy the company's CT:VQ and LDAf cardiopulmonary analysis solutions across its network of facilities. While the company said the deal would not be immediately material to its financial results, it described the agreement as a significant commercial milestone reflecting growing clinical confidence in the technology.

That momentum has continued into recent weeks. Legislation introduced in the U.S. Congress in mid-July, the AIR CARE for Veterans Act, would write functional lung imaging into federal law, a development bulls view as a validation of the technology that could raise its profile among Department of Veterans Affairs hospital leadership and influence broader payer reimbursement decisions over time. The company has also targeted the roughly $2.5 billion pulmonary embolism diagnostic market with CT:VQ, expanding its addressable market beyond traditional respiratory disease screening, and has signed a contract with pharmaceutical company GSK for use of its technology in clinical studies.

With Medicare reimbursement confirmed for non-contrast ventilation-perfusion imaging derived from routine chest CT scans, the company has said it now has a pathway to nationwide access for the technology across the U.S. healthcare system. Respiratory diagnosis represents an estimated $30 billion global annual market opportunity, according to the company's own description of its addressable market, a figure that has helped fuel investor enthusiasm for the stock's growth potential even as some analysts have raised questions about valuation.

A Volatile Year

Despite the extraordinary 12-month gain, 4DMedical's share price has been characterized by dramatic swings in both directions throughout 2026. The stock has traded between 23 cents and $7.55 over the past 52 weeks, according to trading data, and was still down more than 24% year-to-date as recently as mid-July after giving back gains that had pushed it above $7.50 in April following a capital raising that diluted existing shareholders.

The stock's high-profile inclusion in the S&P/ASX 200 index earlier this year brought it to the attention of a broader base of institutional investors, while also exposing it to increased scrutiny from short sellers who have questioned whether the company's revenue generation, which remains modest relative to its market valuation, justifies the scale of its share price gains. Half-year results to Dec. 31, 2025, showed revenue of $2.85 million, alongside cash reserves that were lifted to a pro-forma $206.2 million following a January placement and the exercise of options.

Technical trading patterns have also played a role in recent sessions. The stock reclaimed its 200-day simple moving average this week, pushing back above shorter-term resistance levels that had capped gains for much of the past quarter, a shift analysts described as a meaningful change in sentiment for a stock that had traded below those key levels for an extended period.

4DMedical's full-year results are expected in August, an event that traders and analysts say will be closely watched for updated commentary on the pace of hospital adoption, progress on European expansion following the company's acquisition of Vienna-based Contextflow GmbH, and any further detail on reimbursement developments in the U.S. market.

With respiratory diagnosis representing a large and largely underpenetrated global market opportunity, the company's continued push into new geographic markets and hospital networks is likely to remain the primary driver of investor sentiment toward the stock in the months ahead, even as 4DX continues to exhibit the kind of pronounced single-session volatility that has characterized its trading throughout its remarkable run over the past year.