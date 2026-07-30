Abbott Shares Climb 2.4% to $109.87 Following Strong Q2 Results and Raised Full-Year Outlook

CHICAGO — Shares of Abbott Laboratories advanced 2.37% on Wednesday to $109.87, gaining $2.54, as investors continued to respond positively to the healthcare company's solid second-quarter performance and increased full-year earnings guidance.

The stock extended its recent recovery, trading higher after Abbott reported results on July 16 that exceeded expectations and lifted its profit forecast for 2026. The shares have climbed notably since the earnings release, reflecting renewed confidence in the diversified medical products maker's growth trajectory across diagnostics, devices and other segments.

Abbott, based in Abbott Park, Illinois, posted second-quarter sales of $12.59 billion, an increase of 13.0% on a reported basis and 4.8% on a comparable basis that adjusts for acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange. GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $0.53, while adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, reached $1.31.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 comparable sales growth guidance of 6.5% to 7.5% and raised its adjusted diluted EPS outlook to a range of $5.45 to $5.60, up from the previous $5.38 to $5.58. Abbott returned $2.1 billion to shareholders in the second quarter through dividends and share repurchases.

"Our second-quarter results reflect the momentum we are building," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer. "We expect this momentum to continue and drive accelerating sales and earnings growth in the second half of the year."

The results were supported by broad-based contributions. Medical Devices, Abbott's largest segment, delivered solid comparable growth led by electrophysiology, rhythm management, diabetes care and heart failure. Continuous glucose monitoring systems, including the FreeStyle Libre franchise, continued to expand in the U.S. and international markets.

Diagnostics sales rose sharply on a reported basis, boosted by the March 2026 acquisition of Exact Sciences Corporation for approximately $20.6 billion. The deal added leading cancer screening and diagnostic products such as Cologuard and Oncotype DX to Abbott's portfolio, establishing a stronger position in oncology diagnostics. Comparable diagnostics growth was more modest once the acquisition was factored into prior-period comparisons.

Nutrition showed signs of stabilization and sequential improvement after earlier challenges related to pricing and volume. Established Pharmaceuticals also contributed positively in key emerging markets.

Pipeline progress provided additional support for the outlook. Abbott completed enrollment in its TECTONIC U.S. pivotal trial evaluating an investigational Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy system for treating severe calcification in coronary arteries. The company also completed its FDA submission seeking approval for the Amulet 360 left atrial appendage device. In May, the American Cancer Society updated colorectal cancer screening guidelines that reaffirmed Cologuard and Cologuard Plus as preferred options for average-risk adults age 45 and older.

Management pointed to four areas expected to drive much of the anticipated second-half acceleration: Nutrition, Electrophysiology, Core Laboratory diagnostics and Cancer Diagnostics. Visibility into demand drivers in these businesses has improved, according to company commentary on the earnings call.

Foreign exchange was slightly better than expected in the quarter. Adjusted gross margin expanded, and cash generation remained strong, supporting both pipeline investment and capital returns. Third-quarter adjusted EPS was guided to a range of $1.38 to $1.46.

The Exact Sciences acquisition, completed in late March and funded largely with new long-term debt, has begun contributing to results. Integration is progressing, and early performance in cancer diagnostics has helped ease some investor questions about the strategic fit and near-term dilution.

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Abbott operates across a range of healthcare categories, from diabetes management and cardiovascular devices to diagnostics, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals. This diversification has historically provided resilience through varying market conditions. Procedure volume trends in hospitals and the competitive landscape for continuous glucose monitors and structural heart products remain areas of focus for investors.

The stock has experienced volatility over the past year, trading in a 52-week range from the low $80s to the high $130s. Recent gains have recovered ground lost earlier in 2026 amid broader medtech concerns and questions surrounding the Exact Sciences deal and nutrition volumes.

Analysts have generally maintained constructive views following the second-quarter report, citing the raised guidance, sequential improvement and pipeline milestones. Consensus price targets sit above the current trading level, though individual firm targets vary.

Looking ahead, investors will monitor execution on the second-half acceleration, the ramp of newly acquired cancer diagnostics products, regulatory progress on key devices and any further updates to guidance. Demand for healthcare products and services is expected to remain supportive longer term, driven by demographic trends, chronic disease prevalence and technological advances in diagnostics and monitoring.

Abbott's combination of established franchises and newer growth platforms positions it to benefit from these trends. The second-quarter results and guidance increase have provided a clearer picture of near-term momentum after a period of investor caution.

Wednesday's share price advance reflected ongoing digestion of the positive earnings update and confidence that the company can deliver on its raised outlook. With several catalysts still ahead in the second half, including potential product launches and further data on acquired businesses, attention remains on operational delivery and sustained growth across the portfolio.