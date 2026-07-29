Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge 21% on Strong ARCALYST Sales and Raised 2026 Guidance

BOSTON — Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International plc jumped more than 21% in morning trading Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company reported second-quarter results that exceeded expectations and raised its full-year sales outlook for its flagship drug treating recurrent pericarditis.

Kiniksa stock rose $13.43, or 21.14%, to $76.97 as of 10:06 a.m. EDT on the Nasdaq. The move came after the company announced ARCALYST (rilonacept) net product revenue of $243.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, representing approximately 55% growth from the same period a year earlier. The figure surpassed analyst estimates.

The company also increased its expected 2026 ARCALYST net product revenue guidance to a range of $980 million to $995 million, up from the previous range of $930 million to $945 million. Kiniksa reported net income of $25.4 million for the quarter and ended the period with $525.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and no debt.

In a statement accompanying the results, the company highlighted continued commercial momentum. Approximately 21% of the estimated 14,000 multiple-recurrence recurrent pericarditis patients in the United States were actively on ARCALYST therapy at the end of the second quarter. More than 5,000 prescribers have written prescriptions for the drug since its launch in the indication.

"In the second quarter, Kiniksa continued to drive growth in new and repeat prescribers of ARCALYST in recurrent pericarditis," the company said in its earnings release. The results reflect expanding adoption of the only FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated for the condition, a painful and debilitating autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease characterized by inflammation of the pericardium.

Beyond the commercial performance, Kiniksa provided an update on its pipeline. An interval analysis from the Phase 2 dose-focusing portion of the KPL-387 Phase 2/3 trial in recurrent pericarditis showed rapid and sustained reductions in pain and inflammation at the 300 mg subcutaneous once-monthly dose selected for Phase 3. Time to treatment response was a median of 4.0 days, and time to C-reactive protein normalization was a median of 8.0 days. Efficacy was durable throughout the monthly dosing interval, and the drug was generally well-tolerated, consistent with the known safety profile of interleukin-1 pathway inhibition.

The company has initiated and is dosing patients in PASTORALE, the pivotal Phase 3 randomized withdrawal trial evaluating KPL-387 300 mg subcutaneous once-monthly in a liquid formulation. Kiniksa targets potential commercialization of KPL-387 in the 2028-2029 timeframe. It also remains on track to initiate a Phase 1 first-in-human trial for KPL-1161, an Fc-modified IL-1 antagonist designed for once-quarterly dosing, by the end of 2026.

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Sanj K. Patel, Kiniksa's chief executive officer, commented on the dual progress in commercialization and clinical development. "In our clinical portfolio, KPL-387 Phase 2 data supported initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 trial, PASTORALE, which is now enrolling and dosing patients. We are excited to advance KPL-387 with its target product profile of once-monthly subcutaneous dosing in a liquid formulation. We expect to bring this potential additional treatment option to patients in the 2028/2029 timeframe. Additionally, we continue to develop KPL-1161 with a target profile of once-quarterly dosing and are on track to initiate a Phase 1 trial by the end of this year."

The strong quarterly performance builds on earlier 2026 momentum. In the first quarter, ARCALYST revenue had already shown robust growth, prompting a previous upward revision to guidance. The further increase announced Tuesday signals confidence that underlying demand remains solid and that market penetration has room to expand. Recurrent pericarditis affects an estimated larger patient population beyond the multiple-recurrence segment currently being captured, and earlier treatment approaches could further broaden the addressable market over time.

Kiniksa focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for diseases with unmet need, with particular emphasis on cardiovascular indications. ARCALYST, an interleukin-1 alpha and beta cytokine trap, received FDA approval for recurrent pericarditis and has become the cornerstone of the company's revenue. The pipeline assets KPL-387 and KPL-1161 aim to offer differentiated dosing convenience while targeting the same validated IL-1 pathway.

Analysts had anticipated solid results given the trajectory of ARCALYST prescriptions and the limited competition in the recurrent pericarditis space. The combination of a clear revenue beat, a meaningful guidance raise, positive mid-stage data and Phase 3 initiation provided multiple catalysts that investors rewarded with a sharp revaluation of the shares. The stock had already risen substantially year-to-date prior to the report, reflecting growing recognition of the commercial potential of ARCALYST and the strategic value of the IL-1 franchise.

The company expects its current operating plan to remain cash-flow positive on an annual basis. With a strengthened balance sheet and no debt, Kiniksa is positioned to fund ongoing commercial efforts and clinical development without near-term financing needs. Management is scheduled to discuss the results further on a conference call and webcast.

Investors will continue to monitor prescription trends, the pace of new prescriber adoption and any updates from the PASTORALE trial. Success with KPL-387 could eventually provide a next-generation option with less frequent dosing than ARCALYST's weekly regimen, potentially expanding the franchise. For now, the second-quarter numbers and raised outlook underscore that the existing product continues to gain traction in a market that remains underpenetrated.

The rapid share-price reaction underscores the market's sensitivity to execution in rare-disease commercialization and clear clinical progress. Kiniksa's results arrive amid a broader biotech environment in which companies demonstrating both commercial traction and pipeline advancement have often been rewarded. The day's gains place the stock near the upper end of its 52-week range as the company advances its dual commercial and development strategy in cardiovascular inflammation.