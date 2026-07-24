Taco Bell is offering steep discounts on some of its most popular menu items this week as the fast-food chain works to rebuild customer confidence following a nationwide cyclospora outbreak linked to shredded lettuce served at its restaurants.

The company began offering $1 lettuce-free Enchiritos on Wednesday, along with $1 app-exclusive Nacho Fries, in a bid to draw customers back after weeks of declining foot traffic. "For the ones who have been with us, $1 Enchiritos just dropped, more to come," Taco Bell said in a post on Instagram announcing the promotion.

The scale of the outbreak

Taco Bell has been linked by health officials to more than 1,644 confirmed infections across Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifying the chain's shredded iceberg lettuce as the likely source. The outbreak, caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, has been described as one of the largest foodborne illness outbreaks in the United States in recent years.

Cyclospora infections typically cause watery diarrhea, along with symptoms that can include loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue, according to health officials. Symptoms generally emerge about a week after exposure and can persist for weeks if untreated.

Read more FDA Reverses Positive Cyclospora Lettuce Test Result as Taylor Farms Recall Stays in Effect Nationwide FDA Reverses Positive Cyclospora Lettuce Test Result as Taylor Farms Recall Stays in Effect Nationwide

A swift response from the company

Earlier this month, Taco Bell announced it had removed the implicated lettuce from every restaurant nationwide. "As of July 17, Taco Bell has completed removal of affected Taylor Farms lettuce from our restaurants. Based on ongoing conversations with public health officials, and out of an abundance of caution," the company said in a statement at the time.

Confusion over the source

The investigation into the outbreak's exact origin has shifted several times in recent weeks. The Food and Drug Administration initially reported that lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms in Mexico had tested positive for cyclospora, but a subsequent review determined that result to be a false positive. The agency removed the sample from its official update over the weekend and said no confirmed positive product samples for cyclospora currently exist.

Despite walking back that specific test result, the FDA said it continues working with Taylor Farms and state officials to ensure implicated products remain off the market while additional testing is conducted. The agency reiterated Monday that the broader epidemiological evidence connecting the outbreak to Taylor Farms remains "overwhelming," even as the specific laboratory confirmation tied to that sample has been retracted.

A sharp drop in foot traffic

The financial impact of the outbreak on Taco Bell has been immediate and significant. According to nationwide data from Placer.ai cited by CNN, daily foot traffic at Taco Bell locations dropped nearly 31% on July 17, the day federal health officials first identified the chain as part of the outbreak investigation, before falling roughly 30% the following day. While other restaurant chains have also seen some decline in customer visits during the broader controversy, none have experienced a drop nearly as steep as Taco Bell's.

The sales pressure has extended to the company's stock as well. Shares of Yum! Brands, Taco Bell's parent company, have fallen roughly 9% over the past week amid the fallout from the outbreak.

Why the promotion matters

Wednesday's discount promotion, which offered the Enchirito, a menu item combining elements of an enchilada and a burrito made with a soft flour tortilla, seasoned beef, beans and onions topped with red sauce and melted cheese, for just $1, was initially framed as a limited, one-day-only deal aimed at drawing hesitant customers back into stores. Taco Bell's continued messaging suggesting "more to come" indicates the chain intends to keep offering promotional pricing as part of its broader recovery strategy in the weeks ahead.

Analysts see limited long-term damage

Despite the steep short-term hit to sales and foot traffic, financial analysts covering the situation have expressed confidence that the outbreak is unlikely to leave lasting damage to Taco Bell's brand. According to reporting from KSL.com, industry analysts described the sales dip as a meaningful but likely temporary setback, pointing to the fast-food industry's broader history of recovering from similar foodborne illness incidents once affected ingredients are removed and replaced.

That assessment echoes the outcome of a past incident involving Taco Bell and contaminated lettuce nearly two decades earlier. In late 2006, the chain was linked to an E. coli outbreak tied to lettuce served at restaurants in four northeastern states, which the company said was declared over by health authorities within roughly two weeks after swift removal and replacement of the affected produce.

A broader outbreak investigation continues

The current cyclospora outbreak remains under active investigation by both the FDA and CDC, with officials continuing to explore additional potential sources beyond the Taylor Farms lettuce initially implicated. According to reporting on the situation, federal health officials have been examining at least four separate cyclosporiasis clusters as they work to determine whether multiple distinct sources may be contributing to the broader nationwide case count.

With the affected lettuce now removed from its restaurants and its discount promotions underway, Taco Bell's recovery is likely to hinge on how quickly customer traffic rebounds and whether health officials are able to fully resolve lingering questions about the outbreak's precise source. The company has not said how long its $1 promotional pricing will continue or whether additional discounted menu items will be introduced as part of the broader "more to come" messaging shared on social media this week. For now, the chain appears focused on using price incentives to rebuild trust with customers still wary of returning to its restaurants following weeks of unfavorable headlines tied to the outbreak.