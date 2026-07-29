Johnson & Johnson Stock Hits Record High After $5.5 Billion Talc Cancer Lawsuit Settlement

Johnson & Johnson shares climbed to a record high Tuesday, rising 1.99% to $271.20, after the healthcare giant agreed to pay $5.5 billion to settle roughly 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging its talc products caused ovarian cancer.

The stock briefly touched an intraday record of $274.90 during Tuesday's session, extending what has become a sixth consecutive day of gains and pushing the company's year-to-date rally past 30%.

A Major Legal Overhang Finally Resolved

The proposed settlement addresses litigation that has weighed heavily on Johnson & Johnson's stock and reputation for more than a decade. The settlement removes what had been the single largest legal and reputational risk hanging over the company for more than a decade, and investors moved quickly to price out that uncertainty following Tuesday's announcement.

The scope of the agreement is substantial, though it remains contingent on broad participation from plaintiffs' attorneys. The proposed agreement covers the remaining ovarian talc litigation in federal multidistrict proceedings and related state court cases, though it is contingent on participation from plaintiff firms representing at least 95% of the outstanding claims.

Strong Options Market Activity

The scale of Tuesday's rally was also reflected in unusually heavy trading activity in the options market, where investors have shown a clear preference for bullish positioning. Options traders have shown a strong preference for calls during this run, with the stock's 50-day call-to-put volume ratio at the International Securities Exchange, Cboe Options Exchange and NASDAQ OMX PHLX ranking higher than 99% of annual readings, while its 10-day call-to-put ratio has shown similarly elevated bullish positioning.

Building on Strong Second-Quarter Earnings

Tuesday's settlement-driven rally builds on an already solid foundation established by the company's most recent earnings report. In its second-quarter 2026 earnings report released July 15, Johnson & Johnson posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.90, topping analyst expectations, on worldwide sales of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year. Following that report, the company raised its full-year sales guidance to a midpoint of $101.1 billion, which would mark the first time in company history that annual revenue exceeds $100 billion.

Read more Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Surges 8.71% After Strong Q2 Earnings Beat and Raised Full-Year Guidance Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Surges 8.71% After Strong Q2 Earnings Beat and Raised Full-Year Guidance

A Beat-and-Raise Quarter Across Both Segments

The strength of Johnson & Johnson's second-quarter results extended across both of its major business divisions, giving investors confidence in the company's underlying growth trajectory even before Tuesday's legal settlement news. Management raised full-year adjusted earnings-per-share guidance and increased its sales forecast following the July 15 report, signaling continued confidence in both the company's Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments.

A Regulatory Win in Surgical Robotics Added Momentum

Beyond its earnings results, Johnson & Johnson also secured a significant regulatory milestone in recent weeks tied to its medical technology business, adding another layer of positive sentiment ahead of Tuesday's settlement news. The company received a high-profile regulatory win involving its new robotic surgical system, known as OTTAVA, a development that gave investors renewed conviction in the company's MedTech growth story and helped reinforce the stock's recovery from its 52-week low of $164.23.

A Stock That Has Outperformed the Broader Market

Johnson & Johnson's rally has significantly outpaced broader market performance in recent weeks, reflecting the combination of strong fundamentals and now the resolution of its long-running legal overhang. JNJ stock has risen 6.19% compared with the previous week, with a 7.79% gain over the past month, and a 56.67% increase over the past year, according to TradingView data. Analysts' price targets on the stock currently range from a low of $210 to a high of $305, reflecting continued optimism about the company's growth prospects even after the stock's substantial run-up.

A Notably Mixed Broader Market Backdrop

What makes Tuesday's rally particularly notable is that it occurred against a broader market environment that offered little tailwind for most stocks, underscoring how company-specific the catalyst truly was. Against a mixed broader market, with the Dow Jones edging up modestly, the S&P 500 nearly flat, and the Nasdaq facing pressure from a deepening selloff in semiconductor stocks tied to concerns over AI circular-financing arrangements, Johnson & Johnson's outperformance reflected stock-specific catalysts rather than any broader macro tailwind.

A Long History of Talc-Related Litigation

The ovarian cancer lawsuits at the center of Tuesday's settlement trace back to claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc-based products, including its baby powder, were contaminated with asbestos and contributed to cases of ovarian cancer among long-term users. The company has faced tens of thousands of individual lawsuits over the issue in the years since the litigation first began, with previous attempts to resolve the claims through bankruptcy-related legal maneuvers ultimately rejected by courts, keeping the underlying litigation risk hanging over the stock for years.

A Company Built on Two Core Segments

Johnson & Johnson, headquartered with more than 138,000 employees worldwide, operates through two primary business segments that together generate the bulk of its revenue. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, pulmonary hypertension, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, distributed through retailers, wholesalers, hospitals and healthcare professionals, while its MedTech segment focuses on surgical and medical device technology, including the newly cleared robotic surgical platform.

With the proposed $5.5 billion settlement still contingent on securing participation from plaintiff firms representing at least 95% of outstanding claims, the coming weeks are likely to bring further clarity on whether the agreement can be finalized as structured. Assuming the settlement proceeds as outlined, Johnson & Johnson would remove one of the most significant legal liabilities that has shadowed the company for more than a decade, potentially freeing investors to focus more fully on the company's underlying growth story across its pharmaceutical and medical technology businesses heading into the second half of 2026.