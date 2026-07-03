Dow Hits All-Time Record Close of 52,900 as Apple and Jobs Miss Send Blue Chips Soaring Before Holiday Weekend

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record closing high Thursday, surging nearly 595 points and firmly establishing itself as the market's standout performer heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, even as the Nasdaq Composite slid for a second consecutive session and the semiconductor sector endured another wave of sharp selling that reopened questions about how much of the AI trade's extraordinary first-half gains can be sustained.

The blue-chip index added 594.83 points, or 1.14%, to close at a record 52,900.07, also touching a new all-time intraday high of 52,903.85 during the session. The S&P 500 rose less than one point to finish essentially flat at 7,483.24, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8% to settle at 25,832.67. U.S. markets will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day, which falls on Saturday this year, ending a holiday-shortened trading week that produced one of the more divergent performances between the Dow and the technology-heavy indexes in recent memory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average scaled to record highs on Thursday as investors reacted to a weaker-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report for June.

The June employment report, released Thursday morning, delivered a notable miss against expectations. The U.S. economy added 57,000 jobs in June, well below the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 115,000. The unemployment rate, however, edged down to 4.2% from 4.3%, a reading that reflects a falling labor force participation rate rather than a surge in employment, and one that investors interpreted through the lens of Federal Reserve policy rather than labor market health.

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management, framed the market's reaction to the soft jobs number in terms of what it means for the Federal Reserve's next move.

"This morning's report is a stark reversal from recent reports because there were a lot fewer jobs created than expected, and prior months' numbers were revised lower," Zaccarelli said. "While the headline may be negative, slowing job growth, there could be a silver lining for markets, as it could force some of the more hawkish Fed officials to reconsider additional rate hikes to fight inflation."

He added that the shift in emphasis could benefit equities broadly: "The employment mandate being brought back into focus could increase the odds of rates remaining on hold, which, all things being equal, would be better for markets than further tightening."

The Dow's strength was broad-based but concentrated in its more traditional, defensive and consumer-facing members rather than its technology components. 24 of the 30-strong holdings in the index rose today, enough to offset poor performances from Caterpillar (-3.20%) and UnitedHealth (-0.64%), which hold more influence in the price-weighted index. Apple (+4.46%) leads the index today, joined by McDonald's (+3.34%) and others.

Apple's gain was by far the most significant contribution to the index's record close. Shares of the iPhone maker climbed nearly 5%, adding the equivalent of roughly 40 Dow points on its own, after Bloomberg reported the company had instructed component suppliers to prepare for a large-scale rollout of its first foldable iPhone this fall. The expected production target for the new form factor was reported at approximately 10 million units, up from earlier estimates of 7 to 8 million, a volume increase that investors read as a signal of strong consumer demand expectations for a product category Apple has not previously addressed.

The divergence between the Dow's record performance and the Nasdaq's decline illustrated in concentrated form the rotation trade that has defined much of the market's narrative since the second quarter began. "The 'Great Rotation' trade persists into the third quarter as the blue boring names of the Dow Jones Industrials continue to attract inflows directly from recent profit taking money from tech stocks," Jeff Kilburg, founder and CEO of KKM Financial, told CNBC. "This is extremely healthy and underscores the broadening breadth of equities for this continued bull market in its fourth year."

The semiconductor sector bore the heaviest losses for the second consecutive session. Semiconductors fell for a second day in a row, weighing on the latter two benchmarks. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF dropped 4.5%, led by a 13.6% decline in Teradyne and a 11.5% slide for KLA. Nvidia shares also pulled back 1.4%, while Micron shares lost 5.5%. The two-day pullback in chip stocks follows an 82% first-half gain across the sector broadly, making some degree of consolidation expected even if the speed of Thursday's decline surprised some observers.

CNBC also noted that Tesla fell despite strong delivery numbers, and Netflix jumped 5% in afternoon trading as a notable outlier within the otherwise struggling Nasdaq-100.

Alphabet fell roughly 1% after a European court upheld the 4.1 billion euro antitrust fine stemming from a 2018 European Commission ruling that Google had given its own applications unfair advantages in Android products, removing any lingering hope the company retained of overturning the penalty after years of legal challenges.

One notable new corporate development added another element to the session's AI narrative. Reports indicated that OpenAI had opened discussions about selling a 5% stake to the U.S. government, a development that circulated through technology trading desks during the session without producing a decisive directional move for AI-adjacent stocks but adding to the sense of an AI trade in active reassessment rather than straightforward continued accumulation.

Ed Yardeni, the president of market advisory firm Yardeni Research and former chief investment strategist, said he expects the stock market to continue its rise over the second half of this year, forecasting a further 9% gain in the S&P 500.

With markets now closed until Monday, investors have the long weekend to assess the accumulated signals of an abbreviated first week of July: a Dow at a fresh all-time record, a Nasdaq in a two-day decline, a jobs market that may be softening faster than many expected just a month ago, and an Apple foldable iPhone narrative that has given one corner of the technology sector a reason to rally even as semiconductors cool.