FTSE 100 Climbs 0.12% to 10,763 as Soft US Retail Data Trims Federal Reserve Rate Hike Bets

LONDON — Britain's FTSE 100 index advanced modestly on Monday, recovering some ground after its first weekly decline in five weeks, as weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data reduced expectations for near-term Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

The blue-chip index was last trading at 10,763.14, up 13.03 points or 0.12% as of 10:06 a.m. GMT+1. The move followed a Friday close of 10,750.11, when the index fell 0.2% and logged a weekly loss of about 1.4%.

Investors pointed to Friday's U.S. retail sales report, which showed a 0.6% month-on-month decline in July. The figure missed expectations of a 0.1% rise and marked the steepest drop since May 2025. The data, combined with softer recent payrolls and producer price readings, led markets to scale back the implied probability of a September rate hike. Treasury yields eased and the dollar softened, supporting risk sentiment into the new week.

Mining stocks helped lift the FTSE 100 in early trade as industrial metal prices firmed. Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta ranked among the stronger performers in the session's initial rankings, reversing some of the pressure that weighed on the sector last week. The FTSE 350 industrial metals and mining group had posted its weakest weekly performance since late June after copper prices pulled back and production outlooks disappointed.

Software and data-related names also contributed to the rebound. Shares in Sage Group, Experian and RELX had climbed on Friday after reports of private equity interest in U.S. software firm Workday, and the sector retained some of that momentum. Pharmaceutical heavyweights showed mixed moves, with AstraZeneca among the gainers in early rankings while other names lagged.

Sterling firmed against the dollar, trading near $1.356. Broader European markets were mixed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 little changed or slightly lower in early dealings. Asian equities had finished mostly higher overnight, providing a supportive backdrop for the London open.

The FTSE 100 remains well clear of levels seen a year earlier. The index has advanced roughly 17% over the past 12 months and sits more than 8% higher year to date, though it has given back some ground in August. Its 52-week range stretches from approximately 9,107 to a recent high near 10,989. The index last closed above 10,900 in early August before the recent pullback.

Market participants noted that last week's decline interrupted a sustained summer advance that had pushed several European benchmarks toward or through record territory. Analysts have described the recent softness as potentially reflecting profit-taking after a strong run, with attention now focused on whether U.S. data continue to cool rate-hike expectations or whether energy prices and geopolitical developments reintroduce caution.

Oil markets remained a key variable. Crude prices had been supported in recent sessions by concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, though any progress toward de-escalation could ease inflationary pressure and further reduce the likelihood of aggressive central-bank tightening. Gold held near multi-year highs, reflecting residual safe-haven demand.

Domestically, attention also turned to the UK housing market. Rightmove data showed asking prices falling 2% month-on-month in August to an average of £364,999, the largest August decline since 2018 and the sharpest annual drop since December 2023. The figures added a cautious note to the domestic economic picture even as equity markets focused on global rate expectations.

Volume on the FTSE 100 remained relatively light in the early session, consistent with typical summer trading conditions. The mid-cap FTSE 250 had ended the previous week largely flat and showed modest gains in early Monday trading, continuing a pattern of relative resilience compared with the large-cap index in recent weeks.

Looking ahead, investors will monitor further U.S. economic releases and any updates on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. The FTSE 100's heavy weighting toward global miners, energy companies and consumer-facing firms leaves it sensitive to both commodity price swings and shifts in interest-rate expectations.

The index's composition, dominated by multinational companies with significant overseas earnings, has supported its performance through periods of sterling volatility. Dividend yields near 3% continue to attract income-focused investors even as valuation multiples remain elevated relative to longer-term averages.

Monday's advance, while modest, marked a shift in tone after five sessions of pressure. Whether the rebound extends will depend on the path of U.S. data, commodity markets and broader risk appetite as the summer trading period draws toward its close. For now, the FTSE 100 has stabilized near the 10,760 level, reclaiming a portion of the ground lost in the prior week.