ChipMOS Closes Up Nearly 10 Percent at a Fresh 52-Week High as Memory Packaging Demand Drives Taiwan Shares

TAIPEI —ChipMOS Technologies shares jumped nearly 10 percent on Friday to a 52-week high, extending a sharp run in Taiwan's memory packaging and test stocks as investors bet that tighter chip supply will keep pricing and factory utilization high.

The stock closed at NT$127, up NT$11.50, or 9.96 percent, on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. It opened at NT$116, traded as low as NT$115 and finished at the session high. Volume was about 99.2 million shares, more than double the 20-day average. Thursday's close was NT$115.50. The 52-week range now runs from NT$29.55 to Friday's NT$127.

The move is the second near-10 percent gain in three sessions. ChipMOS rose 9.57 percent on Sept. 30 to NT$114.50, dipped 6.70 percent on Sept. 29, and added 0.87 percent on Thursday before Friday's breakout. Over the past year the Taipei listing is up roughly 330 percent. The U.S.-listed ADR, IMOS, has tracked the same rerating.

ChipMOS, known in Taiwan as Nan Mao, packages and tests display-driver chips and memory. That mix is why the stock has traded as a lever on two cycles at once: the older driver-IC business tied to panels, and the memory business tied to DRAM and the test time that artificial-intelligence chips consume. Coverage of the company's 2026 results said memory packaging and test had risen to about 51 percent of revenue in the second quarter, passing display-driver chips as the largest piece. Gross margin was reported at 17.96 percent in that quarter, up from a trough of 6.6 percent in the second quarter of 2025, after price increases and a richer product mix.

The company has also been spending ahead of that shift. Reports on its expansion plans said ChipMOS is adding DDR5 test capacity, bought a plant in the Southern Taiwan Science Park, and is moving into finished-chip test for smartphone application processors and AI ASICs, plus optical bump packaging tied to silicon photonics. Those projects are aimed at 2027 and 2028 revenue, not at Friday's print. They are the reason a packaging house with a long display pedigree is being valued like a memory-cycle name.

Monthly sales have supported the rerating. August revenue was reported up about 33 percent from a year earlier, and June and July were also up by double digits, with some months described as records. Broker compilations cited by market writers put 2026 earnings near NT$4.67 a share, against a loss last year, and 2027 earnings near NT$6.84, up about 46 percent. At NT$127, the stock is above a published average target of NT$120 from five analysts who still rate it a buy. The consensus target now sits about 5.5 percent below the close.

Friday's tape did not come with a new company statement. The buying followed a sector pattern: memory packaging and high-end logic test names have been the focus on the Taipei tape whenever AI server demand and conventional memory prices firm at the same time. ChipMOS is not a memory maker. It gets paid to assemble and test what the memory makers and their customers ship. When those customers raise prices and run factories full, test hours and package volumes usually follow, with a lag.

The valuation leaves less room for a miss. A stock that has gone from under NT$30 to NT$127 in a year is pricing in the margin recovery and the 2027 capacity, not the 2025 trough. Relative strength readings on Friday were in the mid-70s, a zone where technicians treat the trend as intact and extended. The close was also above the upper band of a 20-day Bollinger range near NT$122. Volume at twice the recent average confirms the breakout. It also means a large block of shares changed hands at prices the stock has never held.

The risks are the ones that come with a memory-adjacent assembler. A turn in DRAM or NAND pricing would hit utilization before it hit ChipMOS's reported sales. Display-driver demand can still swing with panel orders. The silicon-photonics and AI-ASIC test projects are capacity on order, not revenue in hand. And the ADR and the Taipei line can gap apart when U.S. semiconductor sentiment moves overnight and Taiwan is closed.

What Friday established is narrower. ChipMOS finished at a high, on heavy volume, after a week in which the stock had already doubled its pace of gains. The fundamental claim investors are buying is that memory is now the larger half of the business, margins have rebuilt from last year's trough, and test capacity for DDR5 and AI chips is the next leg. The price is ahead of the average target. The next set of monthly sales will show whether the volume on Friday was early or late.