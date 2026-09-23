Micron Shares Climb 3.33% to $1,078.75 as AI Memory Rally Builds Toward Its Sept. 30 Fiscal Earnings

BOISE, Idaho — Shares of Micron Technology Inc. rose 3.33% to $1,078.75 in Tuesday trading, adding $34.79, extending a powerful rally in the memory chipmaker's stock as investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-driven memory demand continues building heading into the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report next week.

Tuesday's gain follows a strong session Monday, when Micron shares closed at $1,043.96, up 2.77%, outpacing a broader 2.26% advance in the Nasdaq Composite that same day. The stock has now climbed more than 256% since the start of the year, according to recent market data, a run that has pushed Micron's market capitalization above $1.15 trillion and left shares trading within striking distance of the company's all-time high of $1,255, reached on June 25.

The rally has been fueled largely by surging demand for high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, chips used in artificial intelligence accelerators, a dynamic that has lifted memory chipmakers broadly across global markets in recent weeks. Micron has continued expanding its AI memory story beyond HBM specifically in recent sessions, with the company adding new details to its broader artificial intelligence narrative in a disclosure made September 15, according to market commentary tracking the stock.

Read more SK Hynix ADRs Fall More Than 6% as Memory Rally Breaks on Fears of Slower AI Spending SK Hynix ADRs Fall More Than 6% as Memory Rally Breaks on Fears of Slower AI Spending

Investors are now turning their attention to Micron's upcoming fiscal fourth-quarter results, scheduled for release September 30 after the close of U.S. markets, with a conference call set to follow at 2 p.m. Mountain time. Analysts currently expect the company to report revenue of approximately $50.42 billion for the quarter, alongside earnings per share of roughly $31.14. Options traders have priced in a potential move of more than 10% in Micron shares around the earnings release, reflecting the high level of uncertainty and anticipation surrounding the report. The results would follow a blowout fiscal third quarter, in which Micron reported earnings of $8.54 billion, an increase of nearly 998% from the prior year, underscoring the scale of the company's recent earnings acceleration tied to AI-driven memory demand.

Wall Street has grown increasingly bullish on Micron's stock as that demand story has played out. Stifel analyst Brian Chin maintained a Buy rating on the shares Monday, keeping a price target of $1,500, implying further potential upside even after the stock's dramatic run this year. Across the broader analyst community, Micron carries an average rating of Strong Buy from 49 analysts, with individual price targets ranging as high as $2,000, according to recent compiled estimates. Not every signal facing the stock has been unambiguously positive, however; some investors have flagged Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra's recent sales of company stock as a data point worth monitoring, even though such sales are common among executives at companies whose share prices have appreciated substantially.

A potential competitive challenge has also emerged in recent days. China's ChangXin Memory Technologies, known as CXMT, moved its fifth-generation DRAM platform into mass production on September 15, a development that market watchers have said poses a new test for both Micron and rival memory maker SanDisk, given that the assumption of limited near-term competition has been a key pillar underpinning bullish valuations across the memory chip sector.

Micron's business today centers on dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, chips, which represent the company's primary revenue stream, alongside a smaller but growing business in NAND flash storage chips. The company, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, serves a broad range of end markets, including data centers, personal computers, graphics processing, networking equipment, automotive systems, industrial applications, and smartphones and other mobile devices. Micron sells its products through a combination of its own direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors and retailers, alongside a web-based direct sales channel and additional distribution partnerships.

The company has continued investing heavily in expanding its domestic manufacturing footprint in recent months, including selecting construction firm Bechtel as its partner for a major new semiconductor manufacturing project in New York, alongside a separate manufacturing expansion underway in Virginia, both part of a broader push toward what the company has described as made-in-America memory production. Micron also disclosed a strategic agreement with AI company Anthropic in June aimed at scaling next-generation AI infrastructure, reflecting the deepening ties between memory chip suppliers and the major AI labs driving demand for their products.

Micron's rapid share price appreciation has also fueled speculation about a potential stock split, with the shares now trading well above the $1,000 mark, a level that can create practical friction for retail investors seeking to purchase full shares. The company has not confirmed any specific plans regarding a split as of the most recent reporting.

With Micron's fiscal fourth-quarter results now just over a week away and options markets pricing in a potentially sharp reaction in either direction, investors are likely to treat the upcoming earnings report as a critical test of whether the company's extraordinary run this year can be sustained, particularly as the market weighs both the continued strength of AI-driven memory demand and the emerging competitive threat posed by Chinese memory producers entering more advanced stages of DRAM production.