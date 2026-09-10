Micron Stock Climbs Above $1,031 as AI Memory Crunch and a $50 Billion Outlook Fuel the Rally

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Micron Technology shares pushed back above $1,000 on Wednesday as investors treated memory less like a boom-bust commodity and more like the scarce part in every AI rack.

The stock traded at $1,031.79 around 11:04 a.m. Eastern, up $31.53, or 3.15%, after closing Tuesday at $1,000.26. The session range ran from about $992 to $1,042. The 52-week span, from roughly $132 to $1,255, is the scoreboard for a company that spent years as a cyclical also-ran and now carries a market value near $1.2 trillion. Next earnings are due Sept. 30.

The fundamental story is not Wednesday's tick. It is fiscal third-quarter results reported June 24 for the period ended in late May. Revenue was $41.46 billion, up 346% from a year earlier and well above estimates clustered near $36 billion. Adjusted earnings were $25.11 a share versus consensus around $21. Gross margin printed in the mid-80s, against the high-30s a year before. Net income was about $28 billion. Data-center units that house high-bandwidth memory did the heavy lifting.

Guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter was $50 billion of revenue, plus or minus $1 billion, about 86% gross margin and adjusted earnings of $31 a share, plus or minus $1. That is a run rate the old Micron did not have language for.

Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra tied the print to a change in what memory is. "Micron's record fiscal Q3 financial results and even stronger outlook for Q4 reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era," he said when the results went out. On the call he was more specific about duration: "We expect tight conditions to persist beyond calendar 2027 as a result of AI-driven demand across all segments coupled with structural supply constraints." He added that the company "currently do[es] not have line of sight as to when memory supply will be able to catch up with increasing demand."

That sentence is the bull case in one line. HBM sits next to GPUs. Each stack eats several times the wafer capacity of ordinary DRAM. When Nvidia and AMD ship more accelerators, they do not free memory — they consume it. Micron said HBM4 12-high is ramping at twice the pace of HBM3E 12-high and that HBM4 revenue had already topped $1 billion at the time of the June remarks. Volume shipments of a 36-gigabyte 12-high part are aimed at Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform. A 16-high sample lifts capacity 33%, to 48 gigabytes per stack. HBM4E is slated to ramp in calendar 2027 on the 1-gamma DRAM node.

To make the upcycle less of a spot-market bet, Micron signed 16 strategic customer agreements spanning data center, consumer and auto. Reuters reported $22 billion of cash deposits and related commitments, with take-or-pay terms, floors and tenors running toward 2030. Fourteen of those deals carry about $100 billion of cumulative revenue potential over five years. That is closer to a contracted industrial book than to the old DRAM auction.

Share of the DRAM market moved with the product mix. FinanceFeeds, citing industry tallies, put Micron at 25% of global DRAM revenue in the second calendar quarter of 2026, up from 22%, behind Samsung at 39% and just under SK Hynix at 26%. For a U.S. producer that used to lag on HBM, closing that gap is the strategic point of the decade.

The stock is not a straight line. It sold off hard in midsummer when the market decided AI capex might pause, then recovered as memory prices stayed tight and peers such as Sandisk caught a bid. Goldman commentary this week framed the dip as possibly over. Some desks talk about another 60% move in certain memory prices if data-center bits keep absorbing supply. Those are forecasts, not invoices. What is invoiced is a $50 billion quarter guided at 86% gross margin.

Risks sit in plain sight. Memory cycles end when someone adds wafers faster than AI racks. Mehrotra's own fiscal 2027 plan includes about $1 billion more of operating expense for research and a heavy capital budget — roughly $10 billion in the current quarter alone versus lower Street guesses. A $1,000 stock on 1.13 billion shares discounts years of shortage. If HBM yields stumble, if Nvidia's next platform slips, or if hyperscalers digest servers for two quarters, the multiple compresses first. Take-or-pay contracts blunt that. They do not erase it.

For the tape on Sept. 9, the simpler reading holds. AI still needs more bits than the three memory makers can grow without new fabs. Micron is the listed U.S. name in that bottleneck. It just guided a $50 billion quarter, booked deposits against $100 billion of possible contract value, and has a chief executive who says he cannot see supply catching demand. Buyers marked that 3% higher before lunch. The Sept. 30 report will test whether $50 billion was a peak print or a waypoint. Until then, $1,031.79 is the market's bet that memory stays scarce a little longer than the last cycle trained anyone to expect.