Micron Stock Rises on $10 Billion AI Research Lab Plan as Memory Demand Surges

BOISE, Idaho — Shares of Micron Technology Inc. climbed more than 2% on Thursday after the memory chipmaker unveiled plans for a $10 billion research initiative focused on artificial intelligence technologies, underscoring investor confidence in sustained demand for high-bandwidth memory amid the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout.

The stock rose about $21 to trade near $958 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, recovering ground after recent volatility in the semiconductor sector. The move followed Micron's announcement of Micron Research Labs, a new U.S.-based innovation hub headquartered in Boise and backed by a planned $10 billion investment over the next decade. The facility will concentrate on critical memory technologies, advanced memory and compute architectures, packaging, and future semiconductor manufacturing.

"The decisions we make today will determine who leads the AI economy of tomorrow, and America's AI future will be built on American-made memory," said Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and chief executive of Micron. "With a planned $10 billion investment in Micron Research Labs, we are looking around the corner to the memory and compute systems the future will demand, bringing together the best minds across academia, government, startups and industry. This builds on the more than $250 billion we have separately committed to manufacturing and R&D across the United States, because as the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, we have long believed in the future that AI is now making real."

The lab is described as the first dedicated memory research hub of its kind in the United States. It will feature a flagship campus in Boise designed to support hundreds of researchers, along with university collaborations, global satellite labs and partnerships across the semiconductor ecosystem. Construction is expected to begin in 2027. The investment is separate from Micron's broader U.S. manufacturing expansions, including new fabs in Boise and New York.

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Mehrotra reinforced the strategic shift in memory's role during a subsequent interview. "Memory is no longer a component in a system, memory is the strategic infrastructure for AI," he said. "It is no longer a commodity, it is a high value. Without memory, you cannot make AI smarter, cannot make it faster, you cannot scale up AI. AI is driving a whole hierarchy of memory requirements from HBM to DRAM to SSDs."

Micron has emerged as one of the clearest beneficiaries of the AI boom. In its fiscal third quarter ended in late May, the company reported revenue of $41.46 billion, more than quadrupling from $9.3 billion a year earlier and well above analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings reached $25.11 per share, also exceeding expectations. Data center revenue alone exceeded $25 billion in the quarter, implying an annualized run rate above $100 billion. Gross margins expanded sharply, reflecting higher pricing power in a tight supply environment.

Looking ahead, Micron guided for roughly $50 billion in revenue in the current quarter. The company has signed 16 strategic customer agreements, many with multi-year terms running into 2030, locking in substantial future volume at minimum pricing. Fourteen of those agreements carry a cumulative revenue potential of about $100 billion. Management has collected significant customer deposits and said demand for high-bandwidth memory continues to exceed available supply. HBM4 revenue has already surpassed $1 billion, with ramps proceeding faster than previous generations.

Industry conditions remain constrained. Micron and peers have repeatedly indicated that memory supply is unlikely to catch up with AI-driven demand before 2028 at the earliest, and possibly later. High-bandwidth memory production consumes substantial wafer capacity that would otherwise go to conventional DRAM used in servers, PCs and smartphones, amplifying shortages across the broader market. Prices for both specialized and commodity memory have risen accordingly.

Micron's market capitalization has crossed the $1 trillion threshold at points during 2026 as the stock delivered gains of several hundred percent over the past year. The company remains the sole U.S.-based producer of leading-edge DRAM and NAND, a position that has drawn support from federal policy aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor supply chains. Recent comments from administration officials have emphasized reducing reliance on foreign memory sources.

Scott DeBoer, Micron's executive vice president and chief technology and products officer, framed the research initiative as an extension of the company's long history in Boise. "For nearly 50 years, from four people in a Boise basement to America's memory leader, Micron has pushed the boundaries of what memory can do," he said. "Micron Research Labs gives that legacy a dedicated home for long-horizon innovation, the kind of research that sits upstream of every product we build."

Investors have weighed the strong near-term fundamentals against the traditional cyclicality of the memory business. After earlier peaks above $1,200 earlier in the summer, the shares experienced pullbacks amid broader technology-sector rotations and valuation concerns. Analysts remain largely constructive, citing multi-year visibility from the strategic customer agreements and the structural nature of AI demand. Some have raised long-term earnings estimates significantly, pointing to potential operating leverage as capacity comes online and pricing remains elevated.

The Boise announcement also aligns with larger capital commitments already under way. Micron has outlined more than $200 billion in planned U.S. manufacturing and research spending, including leading-edge fabs expected to begin producing DRAM in Idaho in 2027. Those projects are positioned to support both HBM and conventional memory output as demand continues to broaden beyond training clusters into inference, edge devices and enterprise applications.

Market participants will watch closely for updates on yield ramps, additional customer agreements and any signs that supply constraints are easing. For now, the combination of robust financial results, multi-year contracts and a fresh commitment to long-horizon research has reinforced Micron's position at the center of the AI memory story. Shares remain sensitive to shifts in hyperscaler spending plans and competitive capacity additions from peers in South Korea and elsewhere, yet the latest investment signals management's confidence that the current demand environment has multi-year durability.