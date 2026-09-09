Amazon Shares Slip Toward $252 as Sterling Bonds and Heavy AI Capex Test Investor Patience

NEW YORK — Amazon.com shares traded near $252 on Wednesday morning, down about $4.54, or 1.77%, as investors weighed a first sterling bond sale against a $220 billion capital budget, an advertising lawsuit from federal and state regulators, and a free-cash-flow hole created by the same AI buildout that is lifting Amazon Web Services.

The stock changed hands at $252.43 around 9:50 a.m. Eastern. That print sits well below an early-August closing high of $284.02 and inside a 52-week range that has run from about $196 to $287. The shares are off roughly 11% from that peak and have lagged the S&P 500 for stretches of 2026 even as quarterly sales grew 20%.

Wednesday's tape followed reports that Amazon had opened its first sterling-denominated bond offering, a four-part deal that could raise at least £3 billion, or about $4.1 billion. Bloomberg described it as the company's fourth fundraising outside the United States this year after earlier trips to the euro, Swiss franc and Canadian dollar markets. Borrowing in London is not a distress signal for a company with investment-grade paper. It is a reminder that data-center concrete and memory chips are being paid for with debt as well as operating cash.

Those chips are why the budget moved. In results for the quarter ended June 30, Amazon posted net sales of $200.6 billion, up 20% from a year earlier. Operating income was $27.5 billion, up 43%. AWS sales were $42.2 billion, up 37% — the fastest pace in 18 quarters — and an annualized run rate of $169 billion. AWS operating income was $16.6 billion. The cloud backlog stood at $496 billion. Advertising grew 26% to $19.8 billion. Net income of $62.6 billion, or $5.75 a share, included a $53.4 billion pre-tax gain tied largely to the mark on Amazon's Anthropic stake.

Chief Executive Andy Jassy put the growth in one sentence in the earnings release: "AWS is booming, growing 36.7% year-over-year in Q2 — our fastest growth in 18 quarters — and our AI and Chips businesses each eclipsed run rates of more than $25 billion." On the call he said AWS "has the potential to be a trillion-dollar annual revenue business" and that, as a standalone company, the current run rate would rank 24th on the Fortune 500. He also said Amazon still will not "have enough capacity to meet all the demand we have in 2026. And I believe this dynamic will also be true in 2027 too."

The cost of trying is the number that has worn on the stock. Amazon lifted 2026 cash capital spending to about $220 billion from a prior $200 billion, citing higher memory prices. Trailing-twelve-month free cash flow swung to an outflow of $7.6 billion, versus an $18.2 billion inflow a year earlier, after property-and-equipment purchases jumped $66.1 billion. Operating cash flow was still $161.4 billion. The cash is coming in. It is leaving faster into servers that Jassy said should break even in under three years and data halls that take about two years to open and then last decades.

Jassy told investors the company has "clear line of sight to strong financial returns" and that "if the demand isn't there, we won't spend the capital." He described AI adoption as a barbell: labs consuming "gobs and gobs of compute," enterprises in the middle as "the largest absolute segment," and a caveat that he does not know whether that middle will rise as steeply as the lab side. Multi-gigawatt Trainium commitments from Anthropic and OpenAI sit on the lab end. The market is arguing about the middle — and about whether $220 billion is a moat or a bill.

Legal risk is the second weight. The Federal Trade Commission and 22 states sued Amazon over advertising auctions, alleging a hidden reserve that pushed merchants toward paying closer to their full bid and generated tens of billions of dollars over years. Investigators have described the share of auctions clearing at the advertiser's exact bid rising from roughly 30%–40% in 2021 toward nearly 80% by 2024. Amazon has said on its own site that reserve pricing "may affect the cost of your ad." Advertising is one of the highest-margin lines in the company. A forced change in how auctions clear would hit profit more than sales.

A separate proposed class action filed Tuesday in Brooklyn accuses Amazon of denying pregnant warehouse workers chairs, bathroom breaks and time for prenatal care, and of firing at least one worker after a pregnancy-related emergency. Spokesperson Kelly Nantel said Amazon provides pregnancy-related accommodations to tens of thousands of employees each year and disputes the claims. The suit is allegations, not findings. It adds to a labor docket that already includes large 2026 job cuts reported in the tens of thousands.

Insider sales after the July rally did not help sentiment. Filings showed Executive Chair Jeff Bezos planning sales of up to $4 billion, with hundreds of millions executed in early August, and other executives, including Jassy, selling smaller blocks. Programmed selling after a 9%–10% post-earnings jump is common. Combined with an FTC headline and a capex raise, it read to some desks as distribution, not conviction.

None of that makes the operating company weak. North America sales were $116.2 billion, up 16%. International sales were $42.2 billion, up 15%. Jassy said Prime members received more than 40% more items same-day or overnight in the first half, with grocery and everyday essentials growing faster than the rest of retail. The stores still throw off the cash that AWS spends. AWS still throws off the margin that justifies the multiple — when free cash flow is not negative.

Wall Street's published targets have clustered in the $300s, implying substantial upside from $252 if the spend converts. That "if" is the Wednesday story. A sterling bond is cheap money for a company of Amazon's rating. It is also more leverage against assets that do not earn until the halls are live. The FTC case is a multiyear fight. The pregnancy suit is early. Capacity, Jassy says, is still short.

The stock that once treated every extra dollar of capex as a victory lap is now asking for the return schedule. Amazon is answering with a $169 billion cloud run rate, a $496 billion backlog, and a CEO who says the cloud can be a trillion-dollar business. Investors marking $252.43 are answering with a 2% down day and a reminder that the largest check in corporate history still has to clear.