Tasmea Shares Jump 7.4% As Data Center Electrification Bet Powers Programmatic Growth Amid Maxim Deal

PERTH, Australia — Shares of Tasmea Ltd. climbed $0.69, or 7.42%, to $9.99, continuing a strong run for the specialist industrial services company as investors respond to its aggressive acquisition strategy positioning the business at the center of Australia's data center and electrification infrastructure boom.

Tuesday's gain adds to a period of sustained momentum for Tasmea shares, which have traded within a 52-week range spanning from $3.20 to $10.20, according to figures compiled by Google Finance, reflecting a dramatic run-up for the Perth-area based company over the past year. The stock's current price sits just shy of its 52-week high, underscoring the strength of investor appetite for the company's growth story heading into the final months of 2026.

Tasmea, based in Jandakot, Western Australia, provides shutdown, maintenance, emergency breakdown and capital upgrade services across Australia's mining and resources, oil and gas, power and renewables, defense and infrastructure, and water sectors, operating through Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Workforce Solutions and Water & Fluid business segments. Founded in 1999, the company has grown into one of the largest specialist industrial services providers listed on the ASX, employing roughly 8,000 workers.

Much of the recent investor enthusiasm surrounding Tasmea stems from the company's ongoing programmatic acquisition strategy, which has significantly expanded its scale and market positioning over the past year. In its most significant recent deal, Tasmea announced a binding agreement to acquire Maxim Group Australia in a transaction valued at up to $254 million, a move the company said would deliver approximately 31% pro forma earnings-per-share accretion in fiscal 2026, excluding synergies, assuming a full 12 months of ownership.

Maxim Group is a market-leading specialist electrical contractor headquartered in Victoria, with established credentials across data centers, major government infrastructure and battery energy storage system markets. According to Tasmea's official ASX announcement, Maxim has delivered more than 450 projects and employs approximately 600 full-time staff, including a substantial cohort of high-voltage-accredited and rail-inducted specialists, with the company currently active on roughly 30 projects across its core end markets.

Following completion of the Maxim acquisition, Tasmea's Electrical segment earnings before interest and taxes are expected to reach approximately $100 million, positioning the combined business as one of the largest electrical contractors listed on the ASX. Maxim's own forecast fiscal 2026 underlying EBIT stands at approximately $47 million, with the business having delivered organic revenue growth of roughly 70% compounded annually between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2026, supported by an identified project pipeline exceeding $1.3 billion that provides full revenue visibility for fiscal 2027 and roughly 85% visibility for fiscal 2028.

The Maxim deal is being fully funded through Tasmea's existing banking facilities, with no equity raise required, and is expected to leave the company's post-deal net leverage at approximately 0.85 times net debt to pro forma fiscal 2026 EBITDA, according to deal documentation reviewed by Quartr. Settlement of the transaction was targeted for around July 1, 2026, subject to customary conditions precedent, including approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Beyond the Maxim acquisition, Tasmea has continued expanding through additional bolt-on deals throughout the year. The company completed its acquisition of JPS Holdings Pty Ltd, issuing 3,011,765 fully paid ordinary shares on Aug. 28 as part of the consideration for that transaction, according to a cleansing notice subsequently filed with the ASX. The JPS acquisition expanded Tasmea's presence specifically in liquefied natural gas, gas and broader energy infrastructure markets, adding a specialist services platform with established Tier-1 client relationships and technology-enabled isolation service offerings. According to deal summary documentation, the JPS acquisition also positions Tasmea for further international expansion, leveraging JPS's existing client relationships in the United States and Africa. All five JPS founders and owner-managers have remained with the business under the deal, retaining significant equity stakes alongside a four-year earn-out structure designed to align incentives and ensure continuity through the integration period.

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Industry analysts have pointed to the broader structural demand tailwinds driving Tasmea's acquisition strategy, particularly the company's growing exposure to data center construction. According to analysis published by EnkiAI, the specialized electrical infrastructure required to support artificial intelligence data centers has shifted from a routine construction component to the central bottleneck constraining new data center development, given that modern AI computing racks now demand between 50 and 100 kilowatts of power, compared with just 5 to 10 kilowatts for previous generations of computing infrastructure. That dynamic has made specialized electrical contractors like Maxim increasingly valuable acquisition targets for industrial services firms such as Tasmea seeking to establish a foothold in the rapidly growing data center construction market without building that specialized technical capability from scratch.

Tasmea previously reported robust financial results for the first half of fiscal 2026, posting a 36% increase in underlying EBIT to $44.3 million and a 32% rise in net profit to $26.6 million, according to Investing.com's coverage of the results, with revenue growing 31% including acquisitions and 12% on an organic basis, driven by particularly strong performance within the company's electrical and civil services segments.

Consensus analyst forecasts for Tasmea have continued improving throughout the year. According to Simply Wall St, the company's fiscal 2026 revenue forecast has climbed from an earlier estimate of $717.3 million to $1.04 billion, while earnings-per-share estimates have risen from $0.289 to $0.295. Net income is forecast to grow 41% next year, outpacing the 26% growth rate projected for the broader Australian construction industry, with the consensus analyst price target rising from $4.73 to $5.05 in earlier tracking, a figure that has since been revised considerably higher given the stock's continued rally throughout the year.

With Tuesday's gain extending Tasmea's remarkable run over the past year, investors will likely continue watching closely for further updates on the Maxim Group acquisition's integration progress, additional bolt-on deals as part of the company's broader programmatic growth strategy, and continued signs of demand from Australia's expanding data center and energy infrastructure construction pipeline heading into the remainder of fiscal 2026 and beyond.