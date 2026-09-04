Maas Group Shares Jump 6% As Firmus AI Infrastructure Bet And Record FY26 Results Fuel Rally

DUBBO, N.S.W. — Shares of Maas Group Holdings Ltd. climbed $0.33, or 6.42%, to $5.47, as the diversified regional infrastructure and property company continued to build momentum following a record set of full-year results and an aggressive strategic push into AI data center infrastructure through its growing stake in Firmus Grid.

Thursday's gain adds to a strong run for the stock since Maas Group reported record financial results for the year ended June 30, 2026, on Aug. 20. The company posted underlying revenue of $1.2638 billion, up 27% from the prior year, alongside underlying EBITDA of $300.3 million, a 37% increase. Underlying net profit after tax climbed 57% to $123.4 million, while underlying earnings per share rose 51% to 34.2 cents. Statutory net profit after tax attributable to owners reached $136.1 million, up 89% from the prior corresponding period, reflecting both strong operating performance and a reversal of held-for-sale depreciation tied to a major pending asset sale.

Maas Group Managing Director and CEO Wes Maas described the results as a defining moment for the company, emphasizing that even the continuing operations exceeded the range the company had previously guided to.

"FY26 was a defining year for Maas Group," Maas said. "We delivered a record result, and importantly our continuing operations exceeded the guidance range confirming the quality of the business we are carrying into FY27."

Central to Maas Group's strategic transformation is its pending $1.703 billion sale of its Construction Materials business to Heidelberg Materials Australia, a deal that received Australian Competition and Consumer Commission approval subject to certain divestments and remains on track to settle in October 2026. The sale represents a significant pivot away from the company's traditional construction materials operations and toward its rapidly expanding electrical manufacturing division, which the company has positioned as its primary growth engine going forward.

That electrical division, operated through Maas Group's wholly owned subsidiary JLE Group, has been a standout performer, with the company reporting $1.2 billion in external work in hand as of its latest update. A key driver of that order book has been an $855 million contract secured in early August for the delivery of modular electrical infrastructure to Firmus, an artificial intelligence infrastructure developer, further building on an existing Master Services Agreement that positions JLE as the exclusive supplier of power train units across Firmus's Australian pipeline, including manufacturing and services tied to Firmus's 100-megawatt Launceston AI Factory project.

Alongside that contract win, Maas Group has significantly deepened its financial stake in Firmus Grid, a vertically integrated developer and operator of next-generation AI infrastructure focused on designing and operating purpose-built platforms for high-density artificial intelligence workloads. The company made an additional $300 million strategic investment in Firmus, bringing its total investment in the AI infrastructure developer to $410 million, equating to an approximate 3.2% stake on a fully diluted basis. Due to a separate, related investment by an entity associated with CEO Wes Maas, Maas recused himself from the board's consideration of that particular transaction.

Following the $855 million contract win, Maas Group raised its full-year 2026 group underlying EBITDA guidance to a range of $300 million to $310 million. Excluding the uplift tied to the Firmus revaluation and the contribution from the construction materials business being sold, the company's underlying operating result from continuing businesses was expected to land between $130 million and $135 million in EBITDA, consistent with previous guidance issued ahead of the contract announcement.

Alongside its record results, Maas Group also announced a new capital management framework that prioritizes share buybacks over traditional dividend payments as its primary mechanism for returning value to shareholders. No final dividend was declared for FY26 as part of that shift, with the company instead expanding its share buyback program, a move it said was intended to maximize shareholder returns as it transitions its capital allocation strategy following the pending Heidelberg sale.

Maas Group's operating cashflow conversion declined modestly to 93% in FY26, down from 97% in the prior year, a figure the company attributed to the ongoing capital investment tied to its electrical manufacturing expansion and its growing Firmus stake, even as overall profitability metrics posted substantial year-over-year gains.

Over the trailing 12 months, Maas Group shares have significantly outperformed the broader Australian market, rising more than 30%, compared with a gain of roughly 1% to 4% for the All Ordinaries Index over the same period, depending on the specific measurement window used. That outperformance reflects growing investor enthusiasm for the company's pivot toward electrical infrastructure and data center-related manufacturing, a segment closely tied to the broader artificial intelligence infrastructure boom that has driven significant capital investment across the technology and industrials sectors globally throughout 2026.

Originating in Dubbo in regional New South Wales, Maas Group has built its business around above-ground plant hire and civil construction contracting services for infrastructure and mining projects, alongside electrical contracting, concrete services, and a property division overseeing residential and commercial developments across regional New South Wales. The company's evolution toward electrical manufacturing and AI-linked infrastructure work represents a significant strategic shift from its traditional roots in construction materials and civil contracting, one that management has framed as positioning the company for its "next growth phase" following the settlement of the Heidelberg transaction later this year.

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Looking ahead, Maas Group has said it expects strong revenue and profit growth from its continuing operations into fiscal year 2027, supported by its expanding electrical manufacturing arm and a healthy pipeline of residential land settlements across its property division. With the Heidelberg sale expected to settle in October, bringing up to $1.7 billion in proceeds, and its growing exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout through both its JLE contracting work and its direct equity stake in Firmus, investors will likely continue watching closely for further updates on new contract wins and the company's broader capital allocation priorities as it transitions further away from its legacy construction materials business toward its expanding electrical and infrastructure-focused growth strategy.