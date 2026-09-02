SYDNEY — Australian shares suffered their steepest one-day drop in months on Wednesday, as fresh U.S. military strikes on Iran sent oil prices surging and triggered a global bond market selloff that spooked investors across nearly every sector of the local market.

Read more ASX 200 Falls Sharply 0.42% at Midday Tuesday as Oil Spikes 10% Amid Trump's Hormuz 'Guardian' Blockade ASX 200 Falls Sharply 0.42% at Midday Tuesday as Oil Spikes 10% Amid Trump's Hormuz 'Guardian' Blockade

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 8,978.4 points, down 88.3 points, or 0.97%, marking one of the market's worst sessions in recent months. The broader All Ordinaries index also fell sharply, tracking losses across almost every corner of the market.

Only a small fraction of the 200 companies that make up the benchmark index finished the day in positive territory, with mining and gold stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff while energy producers were among the rare bright spots.

The rout began overnight after the United States launched new strikes against Iran, escalating a conflict that has now stretched into its seventh month. The attacks pushed Brent crude oil prices to a two-month high, reviving fears that higher energy costs could reignite inflation just as central banks around the world had been signaling confidence that price pressures were cooling.

Moomoo Australia chief market strategist Tapas Strickland said the shift in investor sentiment was swift and broad-based.

"The catalyst for the sudden shift in sentiment stems from escalating Middle East tensions following strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, raising immediate concerns over potential bottlenecks in critical global shipping channels," Strickland said. "Higher energy costs risk re-igniting headline inflation just as central banks seek confirmation that price pressures are contained."

Strickland added that while higher bond yields were expected to weigh on rate-sensitive growth stocks, banks and real estate, energy producers and materials heavyweights were likely to offer some support given elevated crude and firm commodity prices.

The selloff in equities was compounded by a deepening rout in global government bond markets. Australia's 10-year bond yield jumped to 5.19%, its highest level in 15 years, as investors demanded greater compensation for what they see as rising inflation and fiscal risk. Similar pressure was evident overseas, with Japan's 10-year yield touching 3% for the first time since 1996, and borrowing costs in Germany and the United Kingdom climbing to multi-year highs.

Gold miners were among the hardest hit locally after the precious metal's spot price slid to a one-month low near $4,314 an ounce, pressured by growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate move this month. Shares in several mid-tier gold producers fell between 6% and 7.5%, while a major copper miner dropped roughly 8%. The country's largest iron ore miners also slumped, with declines of between 2% and 3.4% weighing heavily on the broader index given their size.

Energy stocks stood out as the exception, buoyed by the jump in oil prices, while a handful of individual gainers including a grains and agribusiness company, an insurer and the nation's largest telecom operator posted solid gains.

The selloff came on the same day the Australian Bureau of Statistics released data showing the economy grew 0.4% in the June quarter and 2.1% over the year, a result that came in slightly ahead of market expectations and added a fresh layer of uncertainty for the Reserve Bank of Australia ahead of its September policy meeting.

ABS head of national accounts Grace Kim said the underlying picture remained mixed.

"Economic growth remained subdued in the June quarter as households continued to behave cautiously," Kim said. "While increased spending and business investment occurred in pockets of the economy, imports supported much of the growth, moderating its contribution to overall GDP growth."

The stronger-than-forecast reading immediately fueled debate among economists over whether the central bank would resume raising interest rates this month. Capital Economics analyst Marcel Thielant said the data strengthened the case for further tightening.

"With GDP growth and inflation holding up better than the RBA had anticipated, the bank will probably hike rates again before long, perhaps as soon as this month," Thielant said, noting the quarterly growth figure came in stronger than both the analyst consensus and the central bank's own forecast.

Not all economists agreed a hike was imminent. BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese struck a more cautious tone, saying the numbers did not conclusively point to a September move.

"Ultimately, the jury remains out on a September rate decision," Bassanese said. "The saving grace from the economic rut revealed by these numbers is they do not compel the RBA to raise rates, but they also do not rule out a hike in the future. My base case is that September will not bring a rate increase, as the RBA will want to see more evidence on inflation and the moderation in house prices."

State Street Investment Management economist Krishna Bhimavarapu took a firmer view, pointing to the possibility of an increase as central banks elsewhere also lean toward tighter policy.

"Today's GDP data surprised our bullish expectations," Bhimavarapu said. "Absent another negative surprise in the August employment data, there are high chances of a September RBA hike now, particularly with the Fed, ECB and the BoJ also leaning hawkish."

Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed the growth figures despite the market turmoil, framing Australia's economic performance as resilient relative to its global peers.

"Annual growth in Australia was as strong or stronger than every major advanced economy — equal to the United States and much stronger than the rest," Chalmers said. "Australia is outperforming when it comes to annual growth, we have stronger employment growth than almost every major advanced economy, and lower gross debt to GDP than every major advanced economy."

Wednesday's declines followed a soft start to September, after the ASX 200 had notched a fifth consecutive monthly gain in August. Losses on Wall Street overnight, driven by a sharp pullback in technology shares, had already set a cautious tone heading into the local session before the fresh Iran strikes deepened the selloff.

Market watchers said the path forward would likely hinge on whether the bond selloff stabilizes and on upcoming U.S. inflation and employment data, which could determine whether global interest rate expectations ease or harden further in the weeks ahead. For now, investors are bracing for continued volatility as geopolitical risk, inflation concerns and central bank policy uncertainty converge.